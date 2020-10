Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LeBron James in the open court is a runaway freight train.

Miami rookie Tyler Herro learned that the hard way in the first quarter of Game 4.

No. That is not an offensive foul. Herro weighs roughly a quarter of LeBron, knew he couldn’t stop him, so Herro sold the contact (read: flopped).

The Lakers led the Heat 27-22 after one quarter.