Goran Dragic reportedly to test injured foot in warmups, see if he can play

While he is officially questionable, it looks more and more like Bam Adebayo will play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Goran Dragic said Monday the chances he would play in Game 4 were “low” due to a torn plantar fascia in his left foot, but you could hear it in his voice Monday just how much he wanted to be out there. So he will try and test it in warmups before Game 4 Tuesday, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic will warm up before Game 4 of NBA Finals tonight to attempt to play, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. If Dragic can tolerate pain with torn plantar fascia in foot, he will play. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 6, 2020

The problem is a torn plantar fascia — cartilage along the bottom of the foot — hurts a lot. If that diminishes Dragic’s quickness and ability to get into the paint, he isn’t helping his team.

“I’m dealing with a lot of pain, so that’s the main concern,” Dragic said. “I don’t want to be a liability there on the floor for my team. I want to be the best that I can be. It’s just — it is what it is.”

That said, after a dozen NBA seasons, he wants to play in the NBA Finals.

“I want to be out there with my team. That’s no secret. That’s what I was working my whole career for 12 years in the NBA…” Dragic said on Monday. “Most of the times I ask myself, I ask the guy above us why it has to happen right now. It’s tough. It’s tough.”