Emotional Goran Dragic admits chances are “low” he plays in Finals

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bam Adebayo is now listed as questionable and might play in Game 4 Tuesday night.

Goran Dragic is still doubtful with a torn plantar fascia, and you could hear it in his voice Monday just how much not playing on this stage hurts him.

“I want to be out there with my team. That’s no secret. That’s what I was working my whole career for 12 years in the NBA…” Dragic said.

“Most of the times I ask myself, I ask the guy above us why it has to happen right now. It’s tough. It’s tough.”

Can hear how much this crushes Goran to not be out there pic.twitter.com/vJPmvndmrV — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) October 5, 2020

Dragic wants to remain hopeful but said pain is limiting his movement.

“I’m dealing with a lot of pain, so that’s the main concern,” Dragic said. “I don’t want to be a liability there on the floor for my team. I want to be the best that I can be. It’s just — it is what it is.”

Goran Dragic knows the chances he gets to play in the Finals are slim, but he holds out hope.

“How I feel right now, it’s probably is low,” Dragic said. “They told me that it can change day-to-day. It’s just a matter of comfort, and if I can push off my leg. I do have to admit, it’s better than it was.”