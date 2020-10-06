Bam Adebayo will return to Miami Heat lineup for Game 4

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Miami Heat will get one of their two stars back for Game 4 against the Lakers Tuesday.

Bam Adebayo will return to the Heat lineup, the team confirmed. Adebayo had missed the last two games of the NBA Finals due to the combination of a shoulder injury that slowed him against Boston and a new neck injury.

Adebayo strengthens Miami’s “pack the paint, make the Lakers shoot threes” system that has worked well for them in the last six quarters of the series. Adebayo is the Heat’s best individual defender on Anthony Davis and LeBron James, plus the Miami center is the team’s best rebounder.

Goran Dragic tried, he warmed up before the game.

However, as Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press noted, that didn’t last long.

Goran Dragic went laterally once in an effort to guard Chris Quinn during the warmup. Those three or four steps ended the workout and made it clear. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) October 6, 2020

The Miami Heat trail the Los Angeles Lakers 2-1 heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals.