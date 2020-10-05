Report: Rockets considering John Lucas as head coach

John Lucas coached the Spurs (1992-1994), 76ers (1994-96) and Cavaliers (2001-03).
Seventeen years after his last NBA head-coaching job, will the Rockets give him another one?
John Lucas is an emerging candidate in the Rockets' search for a new head coach, league sources say
Lucas served as the Rockets' player development coach on Mike D'Antoni's staff for the past four seasons and has strong working relationships with Rockets star guards James Harden and Russell Westbrook
If hired, Lucas would set the record for most seasons between non-interim NBA head-coaching jobs.
Dave Cowens also went 17 seasons between jobs, but he finished the 1978-79 season as player-coach only after the Celtics fired Tom Sanders. Cowens later became the Hornets’ head coach in 1996.
Paul Silas took over for Cowens in Charlotte during the 1998-99 season – 15 seasons removed from Silas coaching the San Diego Clippers. Hubie Brown also went 15 full seasons between coaching the Knicks in 1986-87 and Grizzlies in 2002-03.
Lucas, who’ll turn 67 this month, remains respected among NBA players. Connecting with James Harden and Russell Westbrook is particularly important in Houston.
The Rockets are still considering other candidates, including Tyronn Lue.