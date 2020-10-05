Jimmy Butler told LeBron James, Lakers “you’re in trouble”

Everything seemed to go right for Miami in the first quarter of Game 3: The Lakers turned the ball over 10 times which became 11 Miami points. The Heat defense held Anthony Davis to zero shots. Jimmy Butler hit 4-of-5 shots and was attacking the paint.
Yet the Heat led by just three at the end of the quarter, 26-23. That’s when LeBron James said to Butler that the Heat were in trouble.
Jimmy Butler drove to the basket, got decked by Rajon Rondo, crashed to the floor and appeared shaken up. When he finally got up, Butler had a few choice words for Rondo.
And a grin.
Even if it means taking the occasional hard foul, Butler loves hard-fought competitive basketball. He played this way with third-stringers in a Timberwolves practice. He’ll darned sure play this way in the NBA Finals.
Butler had 40 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds – a stat line unmatched in NBA Finals history – in the Heat’s Game 3 win over the Lakers on Sunday. He defended LeBron James and just did everything necessary to help trim Miami’s series deficit to 2-1.
“How else do you say it other than Jimmy effing Butler?” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.
“It’s really hard to analyze or describe Jimmy until you actually feel him between the four lines. He’s a supreme, elite competitor.”
Butler is a superstar. Has been for years. It seemed he might have slipped a touch last season as he approached 30, but he played his best for the 76ers in the playoffs then carried that production into Miami.
He has only elevated his game further this postseason.
After posting 25 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds in Game 2, Butler became the third player with a 40-point triple-double in the Finals. Unlike Jerry West (42 points, 12 assists and 13 rebounds in 1969) and LeBron (40 points, 11 assists and 14 rebounds in 2015), Butler won with his 40-point triple-double.
Butler played 45 minutes tonight, and Miami needed nearly all of them. The Heat got outscored by nine points in the three minutes he sat.
Offensively and defensively, Butler asserted himself. He drew 14 free throws (making 12) with strong attacks and, once defenders got off balance, crafty moves. He had two blocks and two steals and helped frustrate LeBron into eight turnovers.
After scoring a late bucket, Butler looked at LeBron and said, “You’re in trouble.”
Butler clarified he was merely echoing LeBron’s first-quarter trash talk – not starting a feud. Even Butler knows this isn’t the time for that. The Heat are still down, and LeBron is still LeBron.
But Butler bought more time for Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic to recover from their injuries. A few hours ago, a Miami championship seemed nearly impossible. It’s still unlikely, but there’s at least a visible path now.
Of course, Butler wants that title. Winning drives him.
Yet, if nothing else, he’ll always have this legendary performance.
On the biggest stage, his back against the wall and everyone doubting his team… Jimmy Butler went toe-to-toe with LeBron James and won.
The Lakers came out sloppy — as evidenced by their 10 turnovers in the first 12 minutes — playing like a team that knows it’s more talented and thought it could just pull off their warmups and dominate. Miami came out desperate and hungry despite Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragicagain being out due to injury.
Jimmy Butler came out fierce. He set up the offense, forced switches into mismatches against lesser Lakers defenders and drove right into them, and then just made plays. He found ways to win.
Butler finished with 40 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists — he is only the third player ever to have a 40-point triple-double in the NBA Finals (LeBron James and Jerry West).
He doesn’t care about that, he cares about the win — Miami got that, too, 115-104. The Heat still trail in the series 2-1, but they have confidence now. Game 4 is Tuesday night.
“I could care less about a triple-double,” Butler said. “We play this game to win. I’m glad my teammates got a lot of trust and faith in me to go out there and hoop like that, but like I always say, you guarantee me a win, I could care less.”
“How else do you say it other than Jimmy ‘effing’ Butler,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “But this is what he wanted, this is what we wanted. It’s really hard to analyze or describe Jimmy until you actually feel him between the four lines. He’s a supreme, elite competitor and we needed it.”
Miami had a good plan in Game 2, but without Adebayo and Dragic they couldn’t execute it against a focused Laker team. Miami played harder and smarter in Game 3.
“We did a good job of that tonight,” Butler said. “We rebounded the basketball, which is what we always talked about. We got back. But I think guys are starting to realize how much we belong on this stage and that we are in The Finals for a reason.”
The Heat also got some help.
Los Angeles, as they did in Game 3 of the Denver series (when they were again up 2-0), felt comfortable and played that way. Despite their attitude, the Lakers trailed by just four at the half and had a lead early in the fourth quarter. The difference was Miami would play harder when the Lakers made a run, while Los Angeles would not.
LeBron James was the one Laker who came out aggressive, and he finished the night with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. However, he also had eight turnovers, and late in the game he too-easily switched off defending Butler on picks, allowing the Heat star to hunt easier matchups.
“We know that we can’t turn the ball over versus this team,” LeBron said postgame, sidestepping the question of the Lakers’ effort and focus. “They are really, really good offensively, so you just can’t turn the ball over against that team. I take full responsibility for that.”
Miami changed its defense on Anthony Davis, doubling him early and often and forcing him to give the ball up — he did not even have a shot attempt in the first quarter. Davis also was in foul trouble and saw his minutes reduced in the first half.
“So it takes away the aggressiveness on both ends of the floor that I’m used to playing with, and those guys like to take charges or whatever, and you know, try to draw offensive fouls,” Davis said of the three fouls in the first half. “It took away the aggressiveness a little bit. Still got to be better and still got to find ways to affect the game on both ends of the floor, but it definitely took me out and put a little bit too much pressure on the other guys.”
He finished with 15 points and did not impact the game enough on either end, as he had the first two games. The Laker bench kept the team in it, with Kyle Kuzma and Markieff Morris each scoring 19 points (Kuzma also played better on defense and had his best game of the series.
“He controlled the game – he controls the whole offensive tone,” Jae Crowder said. “Whenever we felt like it was slipping a bit, he controlled the game for us on both ends. It was huge tonight. We rode him out, he led the entire game. He was making plays for himself and making plays for others and made us win tonight.”
It was one of the few highlights in the first half for a Lakers team that was sloppy and, at points, disinterested. Davis was in foul trouble through much of it. Jimmy Butler had his best half of the Finals, and yet it was still a four-point game, 58-54, at the half.