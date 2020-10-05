Jimmy Butler says beating grown men as teen, not NBA Finals Game 3, his best game

By Dan FeldmanOct 5, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jimmy Butler just had a performance for the ages in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Butler had only the third 40-point triple-double in Finals history, defended LeBron James and led the Heat to victory over the heavily favorited Lakers.

Was that the best game of his life?

Butler:

Probably not. I was really good whenever I was in high school, and I played in this league where I played against all 45-year-old men. And I really dominated whenever I was 17. So, this is up there. But back then, I was killing it.

What a classic Jimmy Butler answer.

He’s proud of his success, competitive in every environment and happy to say things like this for attention.*

*Which is no shade. He earned this.

Doc Rivers on Simmons and Embiid, “It clearly works when they play together”

By Kurt HelinOct 5, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Doc Rivers came to Philadelphia to make what’s there work, not blow the process up.

That means getting Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons to mesh in a way that makes the 76ers a contender. When Rivers took questions at his introductory (virtual) press conference of course he sang his stars’ praises (via NBC Sports Philadelphia).

“They’ve won 65 percent of the games that they’ve played in,” he said. “It clearly works when they play together. If you’ve watched my teams, I rarely say that a guy is a 1, a 2 — I don’t get lost in the minutiae. I don’t get lost in what position guys play. I look at how many points we score as a team. I don’t care how we score. My teams have always been very good offensively, in the top five overall. And we score points, and we score points in a lot of different ways.

“We’ve got Ben that scores points, we have Joel, we have Tobias (Harris), we have Shake (Milton), we have Josh (Richardson). This team’s loaded with talent and we’ve just gotta figure out how to make it work the best. But just looking at the numbers, when those two play together they win 65 percent of the games that they play in. That’s a good thing.”

Embiid and Simmons have won a lot of regular-season games together. That’s not the goal for this team. The duo has reached a Game 7 of the second round of the playoffs, but that was with Jimmy Butler serving as the primary shot creator in crunch time minutes. Without him, or a ball handler/shot creator to replace him, the Philadelphia offense sputtered through the season and into the playoffs due to a lack of spacing.

Doc Rivers said Philadelphia should lean into being big — he noted that the Lakers did that — and use the versatility of the players they have to fit into the modern game. Rivers can do things like hold his stars more accountable than Brett Brown reportedly did, and maybe use Simmons in the way he used Blake Griffin at points in the Lob City era with the Clippers.

The Sixers still need more shooting. Rivers said he will have some say in player/personnel decisions, being a voice that GM Elton Brand can trust.

“We’ll work together,” Rivers said. “That’s one of the things that was so exciting about this job, to have that opportunity with Elton. I think we have a chance to build something great here, not just on the court. I actually think it starts off the court…

“That’s exciting. I think Elton and I will have a chance to form an amazing partnership together, and we’ll grow from there.”

Rivers said in his press conference he almost took some time off from coaching but couldn’t pass up this opportunity.

Rivers was pushed out of a high-pressure, win-now franchise with a roster that had chemistry issues in Los Angeles, and he now has a new job as coach of a high-pressure, win-now franchise with a roster that had chemistry issues.

He had success in Los Angeles, just not enough to keep ownership happy. He’s got a five-year contract to do better on the East Coast.

Heat center Bam Adebayo questionable for Game 4 of NBA Finals

Bam Adebayo during Heat-Lakers Game 3 of NBA Finals
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 5, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Heat center Bam Adebayo (neck injury) said he planned to play in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, got listed as doubtful then missed the game.

So, it seems encouraging he’s being called questionable in advance of Game 4.

Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press:

This doesn’t mean Adebayo will play. Questionable is questionable. But I’d be surprised if the Heat upgraded Adebayo’s status – raising expectations – without believing he’ll play.

Adebayo would be a big defensive upgrade against Anthony Davis. Davis stumbled in Game 3, but Miami packed the paint, leaving open shooters. The Lakers might make the Heat pay next time. Davis is also good enough to excel against that strategy, anyway. He won’t always get thrown off by early foul trouble.

Miami found success offensively by stretching the floor with Meyers Leonard and Kelly Olynyk at center. That’s not Adebayo’s game. If Adebayo returns, Erik Spoelstra must balance Adebayo’s talent with the strategy that has most flummoxed the big Lakers.

Goran Dragic also remains hurt. But with Jimmy Butler stepping up, the Heat don’t miss the skilled guard quite as much as they do Adebayo.

Isaiah Thomas after hip surgery: ‘I was trying to play the best players in the world on one leg’

Former Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 5, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Isaiah Thomas’ hip injury loomed over the entire NBA in 2017, when his health threatened to undermine the Cavaliers-Celtics Kyrie Irving trade. Unfortunately for both Thomas and Cleveland, he never regained his form.

Thomas has faded from the spotlight through brief stops with the Lakers, Nuggets and Wizards.

Has he found a solution to his woes?

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Thomas, via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

“It’s like night and day for me,” Thomas, 31, told ESPN. “There’s no more pain. I’ve got my full range of motion. For three years, I was trying to play the best players in the world on one leg. I needed help from my kids to put my socks on in the morning.

“Now, I can lift weights. I can squat low. I can work out twice a day. I’m able to cut and move and stop, able to cut and go. I feel like I’m 31 years old again. And now, I have scientific evidence to show that.”

Remember, Thomas is trying to get a job – not necessarily accurately conveying his status.

Thomas also had surgery in 2018 and declared, “The problem is fixed.” Fool me once…

It’s easy to root for Thomas, a 5-foot-9 guard who was the last pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. He plays with so much heart. It’s a shame he never got his earned big payday.

But even if he feels his age again, he’s still a 31-year-old small guard. Few players like that contribute in the NBA. And that’s before getting to Thomas’ hip issues, which just can’t definitively be put behind him.

Chris Paul: More than 90% of NBA players are now registered to vote

Thunder guard Chris Paul watches Heat-Lakers Game 3 of NBA Finals
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 5, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Just 20% of eligible NBA players voted in the last election, according to reports/something said during players’ big meeting in the bubble.

National Basketball Players Association president and Thunder guard Chris Paul on ABC:

I’m so proud of our guys, because I’m proud to announce that we have over 90 percent of our league registered to vote. Fifteen teams are 100 percent registered. And the job that guys have been doing just to be a little bit more educated on the situation and getting people out, recruiting poll workers and things like that – the bubble has been an unbelievable blessing. Our players are continuing to do the work. And we’re grateful, and we’re going to keep working.

For perspective, about 79% of eligible voters were estimated to be registered as of 2014.

Obviously, there’s a difference between being registered to vote and actually voting. It’s unclear how many players were previously registered to vote. The 20% figure was about actual voting.

But LeBron James has led a focus on voting, and the bubble provided an opportunity for organizing. It sounds like players took advantage in time for the upcoming election.