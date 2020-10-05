Isaiah Thomas’ hip injury loomed over the entire NBA in 2017, when his health threatened to undermine the Cavaliers-Celtics Kyrie Irving trade. Unfortunately for both Thomas and Cleveland, he never regained his form.
Thomas has faded from the spotlight through brief stops with the Lakers, Nuggets and Wizards.
Has he found a solution to his woes?
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Thomas, via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
“It’s like night and day for me,” Thomas, 31, told ESPN. “There’s no more pain. I’ve got my full range of motion. For three years, I was trying to play the best players in the world on one leg. I needed help from my kids to put my socks on in the morning.
“Now, I can lift weights. I can squat low. I can work out twice a day. I’m able to cut and move and stop, able to cut and go. I feel like I’m 31 years old again. And now, I have scientific evidence to show that.”
Remember, Thomas is trying to get a job – not necessarily accurately conveying his status.
Thomas also had surgery in 2018 and declared, “The problem is fixed.” Fool me once…
It’s easy to root for Thomas, a 5-foot-9 guard who was the last pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. He plays with so much heart. It’s a shame he never got his earned big payday.
But even if he feels his age again, he’s still a 31-year-old small guard. Few players like that contribute in the NBA. And that’s before getting to Thomas’ hip issues, which just can’t definitively be put behind him.
Heat center Bam Adebayo (neck injury) said he planned to play in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, got listed as doubtful then missed the game.
So, it seems encouraging he’s being called questionable in advance of Game 4.
Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press:
This doesn’t mean Adebayo will play. Questionable is questionable. But I’d be surprised if the Heat upgraded Adebayo’s status – raising expectations – without believing he’ll play.
Adebayo would be a big defensive upgrade against Anthony Davis. Davis stumbled in Game 3, but Miami packed the paint, leaving open shooters. The Lakers might make the Heat pay next time. Davis is also good enough to excel against that strategy, anyway. He won’t always get thrown off by early foul trouble.
Miami found success offensively by stretching the floor with Meyers Leonard and Kelly Olynyk at center. That’s not Adebayo’s game. If Adebayo returns, Erik Spoelstra must balance Adebayo’s talent with the strategy that has most flummoxed the big Lakers.
Goran Dragic also remains hurt. But with Jimmy Butler stepping up, the Heat don’t miss the skilled guard quite as much as they do Adebayo.
Just 20% of eligible NBA players voted in the last election, according to reports/something said during players’ big meeting in the bubble.
National Basketball Players Association president and Thunder guard Chris Paul on ABC:
I’m so proud of our guys, because I’m proud to announce that we have over 90 percent of our league registered to vote. Fifteen teams are 100 percent registered. And the job that guys have been doing just to be a little bit more educated on the situation and getting people out, recruiting poll workers and things like that – the bubble has been an unbelievable blessing. Our players are continuing to do the work. And we’re grateful, and we’re going to keep working.
For perspective, about 79% of eligible voters were estimated to be registered as of 2014.
Obviously, there’s a difference between being registered to vote and actually voting. It’s unclear how many players were previously registered to vote. The 20% figure was about actual voting.
But LeBron James has led a focus on voting, and the bubble provided an opportunity for organizing. It sounds like players took advantage in time for the upcoming election.
John Lucas coached the Spurs (1992-1994), 76ers (1994-96) and Cavaliers (2001-03).
Seventeen years after his last NBA head-coaching job, will the Rockets give him another one?
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
If hired, Lucas would set the record for most seasons between non-interim NBA head-coaching jobs.
Dave Cowens also went 17 seasons between jobs, but he finished the 1978-79 season as player-coach only after the Celtics fired Tom Sanders. Cowens later became the Hornets’ head coach in 1996.
Paul Silas took over for Cowens in Charlotte during the 1998-99 season – 15 seasons removed from Silas coaching the San Diego Clippers. Hubie Brown also went 15 full seasons between coaching the Knicks in 1986-87 and Grizzlies in 2002-03.
Lucas, who’ll turn 67 this month, remains respected among NBA players. Connecting with James Harden and Russell Westbrook is particularly important in Houston.
The Rockets are still considering other candidates, including Tyronn Lue.
Civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was born and raised in Atlanta (seeing the home where he was born and visiting the National Center for Civil and Human Rights is a must when visiting the city).
In their new city edition uniforms, the Atlanta Hawks pay tribute to King and his legacy in the city.
Profits from the sale of this jersey will be donated back into Atlanta communities of color, focusing on economic empowerment.
“It is an incredible privilege to be able to represent the legacy of Dr. King, one of Atlanta’s native sons and one of the nation’s most transformative leaders. His message of equality, non-violence, and justice is as relevant today as it was in the 60s and we are proud to not only help educate legions of young fans about Dr. King’s work, but empower them to pick up his mantle and embody the change they wish to see in their communities,” said Hawks Chief Marketing Officer, Melissa Proctor. “We are honored that the King Estate would entrust us with these powerful initials.”
The uniform is a departure from other Hawks’ looks. The uniform is black, with the initials “MLK” in white outlined in gold. White and gold complete the piping and trim around the uniform, which adds other nods to the famed civil rights leader, including his signature.
The jerseys will be worn in select Hawks home games this season.