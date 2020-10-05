Thunder guard Chris Paul watches Heat-Lakers Game 3 of NBA Finals
Chris Paul: More than 90% of NBA players are now registered to vote

By Dan FeldmanOct 5, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Just 20% of eligible NBA players voted in the last election, according to reports/something said during players’ big meeting in the bubble.

National Basketball Players Association president and Thunder guard Chris Paul on ABC:

I’m so proud of our guys, because I’m proud to announce that we have over 90 percent of our league registered to vote. Fifteen teams are 100 percent registered. And the job that guys have been doing just to be a little bit more educated on the situation and getting people out, recruiting poll workers and things like that – the bubble has been an unbelievable blessing. Our players are continuing to do the work. And we’re grateful, and we’re going to keep working.

For perspective, about 79% of eligible voters were estimated to be registered as of 2014.

Obviously, there’s a difference between being registered to vote and actually voting. It’s unclear how many players were previously registered to vote. The 20% figure was about actual voting.

But LeBron James has led a focus on voting, and the bubble provided an opportunity for organizing. It sounds like players took advantage in time for the upcoming election.

Report: Rockets considering John Lucas as head coach

Rockets assistant coach John Lucas
By Dan FeldmanOct 5, 2020, 12:04 PM EDT
John Lucas coached the Spurs (1992-1994), 76ers (1994-96) and Cavaliers (2001-03).

Seventeen years after his last NBA head-coaching job, will the Rockets give him another one?

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

If hired, Lucas would set the record for most seasons between non-interim NBA head-coaching jobs.

Dave Cowens also went 17 seasons between jobs, but he finished the 1978-79 season as player-coach only after the Celtics fired Tom Sanders. Cowens later became the Hornets’ head coach in 1996.

Paul Silas took over for Cowens in Charlotte during the 1998-99 season – 15 seasons removed from Silas coaching the San Diego Clippers. Hubie Brown also went 15 full seasons between coaching the Knicks in 1986-87 and Grizzlies in 2002-03.

Lucas, who’ll turn 67 this month, remains respected among NBA players. Connecting with James Harden and Russell Westbrook is particularly important in Houston.

The Rockets are still considering other candidates, including Tyronn Lue.

Atlanta’s new city edition jersey honors Martin Luther King Jr.

Atlanta MLK jersey
By Kurt HelinOct 5, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was born and raised in Atlanta (seeing the home where he was born and visiting the National Center for Civil and Human Rights is a must when visiting the city).

In their new city edition uniforms, the Atlanta Hawks pay tribute to King and his legacy in the city.

Profits from the sale of this jersey will be donated back into Atlanta communities of color, focusing on economic empowerment.

“It is an incredible privilege to be able to represent the legacy of Dr. King, one of Atlanta’s native sons and one of the nation’s most transformative leaders. His message of equality, non-violence, and justice is as relevant today as it was in the 60s and we are proud to not only help educate legions of young fans about Dr. King’s work, but empower them to pick up his mantle and embody the change they wish to see in their communities,” said Hawks Chief Marketing Officer, Melissa Proctor. “We are honored that the King Estate would entrust us with these powerful initials.”

The uniform is a departure from other Hawks’ looks. The uniform is black, with the initials “MLK” in white outlined in gold. White and gold complete the piping and trim around the uniform, which adds other nods to the famed civil rights leader, including his signature.

The jerseys will be worn in select Hawks home games this season.

Jimmy Butler told LeBron James, Lakers “you’re in trouble”

By Kurt HelinOct 5, 2020, 7:55 AM EDT
Everything seemed to go right for Miami in the first quarter of Game 3: The Lakers turned the ball over 10 times which became 11 Miami points. The Heat defense held Anthony Davis to zero shots. Jimmy Butler hit 4-of-5 shots and was attacking the paint.

Yet the Heat led by just three at the end of the quarter, 26-23. That’s when LeBron James said to Butler that the Heat were in trouble.

Butler did not forget. After he nailed a dagger shot with just more than a minute left in Game 3, sealing a Heat win, Butler returned the favor, letting LeBron and the Lakers know “you’re in trouble.”

Butler confirmed that’s what he said speaking to reporters after the game.

“First of all, I’m not just out there talking trash because I’m not,” Butler said. “LeBron said that to me at the end of the first, that’s what happened. I just said it to him in the fourth quarter.”

Just like Butler, you can be sure LeBron didn’t forget. What, if anything, he and his teammates do about it next game becomes the question.

Jimmy Butler is having his moment

Heat star Jimmy Butler vs. Lakers in Game 3 of NBA Finals
By Dan FeldmanOct 5, 2020, 12:21 AM EDT
Jimmy Butler drove to the basket, got decked by Rajon Rondo, crashed to the floor and appeared shaken up. When he finally got up, Butler had a few choice words for Rondo.

And a grin.

Even if it means taking the occasional hard foul, Butler loves hard-fought competitive basketball. He played this way with third-stringers in a Timberwolves practice. He’ll darned sure play this way in the NBA Finals.

Butler had 40 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds – a stat line unmatched in NBA Finals history – in the Heat’s Game 3 win over the Lakers on Sunday. He defended LeBron James and just did everything necessary to help trim Miami’s series deficit to 2-1.

“How else do you say it other than Jimmy effing Butler?” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

“It’s really hard to analyze or describe Jimmy until you actually feel him between the four lines. He’s a supreme, elite competitor.”

Butler is a superstar. Has been for years. It seemed he might have slipped a touch last season as he approached 30, but he played his best for the 76ers in the playoffs then carried that production into Miami.

He has only elevated his game further this postseason.

Butler has made himself right at home in the bubble – working out at all hours, selling coffee and leading the resilient Heat.

After posting 25 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds in Game 2, Butler became the third player with a 40-point triple-double in the Finals. Unlike Jerry West (42 points, 12 assists and 13 rebounds in 1969) and LeBron (40 points, 11 assists and 14 rebounds in 2015), Butler won with his 40-point triple-double.

Butler played 45 minutes tonight, and Miami needed nearly all of them. The Heat got outscored by nine points in the three minutes he sat.

Offensively and defensively, Butler asserted himself. He drew 14 free throws (making 12) with strong attacks and, once defenders got off balance, crafty moves. He had two blocks and two steals and helped frustrate LeBron into eight turnovers.

After scoring a late bucket, Butler looked at LeBron and said, “You’re in trouble.”

Butler clarified he was merely echoing LeBron’s first-quarter trash talk – not starting a feud. Even Butler knows this isn’t the time for that. The Heat are still down, and LeBron is still LeBron.

But Butler bought more time for Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic to recover from their injuries. A few hours ago, a Miami championship seemed nearly impossible. It’s still unlikely, but there’s at least a visible path now.

Of course, Butler wants that title. Winning drives him.

Yet, if nothing else, he’ll always have this legendary performance.

On the biggest stage, his back against the wall and everyone doubting his team… Jimmy Butler went toe-to-toe with LeBron James and won.