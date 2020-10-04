Lakers Heat Finals
Dwyane Wade agrees: Anthony Davis complements LeBron James better than any other teammate

By Kurt HelinOct 4, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Anthony Davis and LeBron James are beautiful to watch in concert. LeBron’s decision making combined with Davis’ ability on the pick-and-roll to pop out for three, make a short roll and distribute, or go hard to the rim and finish, makes the play nearly impossible to defend.

The Miami Heat are finding that out the hard way. Just like Portland, Houston, and Denver did before them. And before that, there was the entire Western Conference as the Lakers racked up the best record on that side of the bracket.

It has people saying Davis complements LeBron better than any other teammate. Kendrick Perkins said that on Twitter — and Dwyane Wade agreed.

Wade and Chris Bosh made a formidable trio with LeBron — Bosh could score inside and out and was the best pick-and-roll defending big man of his time, while Wade was a fantastic shot creator and scoring threat. That group got the Heat to four straight NBA Finals, winning two.

Anthony Davis is better than Bosh and fits naturally with LeBron, and that is particularly true on the defensive end. Also, part of their success is that neither is looking to one-up the other. As Zach Lowe noted at ESPN, LeBron has accepted criticism from Davis in practice and has not pushed back.

“We’re not jealous of each other. I think that’s the best thing,” LeBron said before Game 2. “In professional sports, you have guys that join forces to become alpha males. That’s what they call them. Two guys that have been dominant in a specific sport on their own respective teams, and they get together and they talk about how dominant they can be and they talk about this is going to be this and that. I believe jealousy creeps in a lot.

“And that is the absolute contrary of what we are. We know who we are. We know what we’re about. We want the best, seriously, every single day, both on and off the floor, for one another. We’re just not jealous of one another. I think that you align that with respect, I think the sky’s the limit.”

That limit may soon include a ring, the Lakers are up 2-0 on Miami with Game 3 set for Sunday night.

Down 0-2 and banged up, Heat not about to roll over in Finals

Associated PressOct 4, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
ASSOCIATED PRESS  — Down 0-2 and expecting to be without two key starters, the Miami Heat remain defiant as they look to Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night in the NBA bubble near Orlando.

“We don’t give a s*** what everybody else thinks,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said in the aftermath of the 124-114 Game 2 loss Friday. “What will it take? Whatever is necessary. Simple as that. If you want something badly enough, you’ll figure it out. Our group is stubborn and persistent, and we just need to figure out how to overcome this opponent.”

Without Bam Adebayo (neck) and Goran Dragic (foot) on Friday, Miami showed grit in avoiding being blown out the way Game 1 unfolded, when the Heat trailed by as many as 32 points. Jimmy Butler led the way with 25 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds in playing 45 minutes, and Kelly Olynyk was a surprise off the bench with 24 points and nine rebounds.

The Heat may need that again and more Sunday as Adebayo and Dragic — two of the team’s top three scorers these playoffs — are both listed as doubtful.

“We’re never giving up,” said Butler. “We’re going to fight, and we’re going to ride with this thing ’til the wheels fall off. It’s not over. We’re just down 0-2; we got to do something special.”

For the Lakers, the key is doing more of the same.

Los Angeles has been dominant the first two games, outscoring and outrebounding Miami. The Western Conference champs have been potent both in the paint and from long range, and they show little sign of slowing down with LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the way.

“Those guys are playing at an extremely high level, and hopefully we can get two more wins,” said coach Frank Vogel.

Davis is averaging 33 points and 11.5 rebounds through the first two games, and James is just behind at 29 and 11. The dynamic duo has elicited comparisons to Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, who combined to win three consecutive championships for the Lakers from 2000-02.

“To be in the conversation with those two guys, myself and AD, is just very humbling, because I grew up watching those guys,” James said. “… It’s very humbling that we can be even mentioned with those greats.”

Prior to the Finals, the Heat hadn’t lost two consecutive games all postseason. Miami entered the series 12-3 after powering through the Eastern Conference.

The last time a team came back from 0-2 to win the Finals was in 2016, when James’ Cleveland Cavaliers accomplished the feat against the Golden State Warriors. As such, Los Angeles isn’t ruling out Miami yet.

“Until we win four games, we haven’t accomplished our goal,” Lakers guard Alex Caruso said. “It’s been over a year together, and we’ve talked about the same goal from Day 1. We’re still here chasing that same goal. Until we get four wins, we’re staying hungry.”

Report: Kings not feeling pressure to trade Buddy Hield

By Kurt HelinOct 4, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Buddy Hield isn’t returning Luke Walton’s phone calls and is dropping hints he wants a trade out of Sacramento.

The reaction of the Sacramento Kings? A shrug.

Hield’s four-year, $94M contract extension kicks in next season, and the Kings plan for him to be part of the franchise, not move him, reports James Ham at NBC Sports Bay Area.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, the Kings understand that it’s the offseason, they know that Hield is a tireless worker and they expect him to be ready for the start of training camp and the season, whenever that might be…

Hield has become the squeaky wheel, but this isn’t new. He was unhappy with head coach Dave Joerger, who on more than one occasion yelled at Hield for making in-game mistakes.

Hield became disenchanted with general manager Vlade Divac after he earned the richest contract in Kings history but wasn’t happy with the final figures. When he was moved to the bench by Walton, hield once again voiced his displeasure with the situation, albeit in sometimes cryptic ways.

There is a legitimate question about roster fit for new Kings GM Monte McNair to deal with this offseason. Walton sent Hield to the bench to start Bogdan Bogdanovic (which was the right move), but now Bogdanovic is a free agent this offseason. Sacramento may not want to pay two guys whose position and skills overlap this way, which would force a decision about resigning Bogdanovic and possibly making a trade. But the Kings are not near that point yet.

Expect Buddy Hield to keep looking for a greener pasture, but the Kings are under no pressure to make a trade. They have Hield locked up and he is an elite three-point shooter, a skill one does not discard lightly in the modern NBA.

Carmelo Anthony on Thunder: “I wish OKC would’ve worked out”

By Kurt HelinOct 3, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
At the time, Carmelo Anthony ripped the Oklahoma City Thunder for the diminishing role he had with the team in 2018 (a disappointing team that was bounced in the first round of the playoffS). The reality was setting in: Anthony was used to starting, dominating the ball, and being the focal part of the attack, but he was no longer good enough to warrant that large a role. Anthony didn’t want a sixth-man role coming off the bench. He did want his $27.9 million player option, which led to a messy exit where he ended up in Houston.

Everyone tends to remember their past fondly — psychologists call it “rosy retrospection” — and that’s how Anthony now remembers his time in Oklahoma City, as he told J.J. Redick on “The Old Man and the Three” podcast (hat tip Forbes):

“For me personally, I actually really enjoyed my time at OKC. That team, I enjoyed it. Being around those guys, I enjoyed it. Granted, we didn’t do what we were supposed to do. The goal was to win with that team. We didn’t do it. We underachieved.”

Anthony even said he wanted to run it back with Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

“And in our minds we’re just like ‘yo listen man, we’re coming back next year, we’re gonna be good. This is new to everybody. Russ, this is your team, I’m coming off an All-Star year in New York, so I’m like let’s put this all together.’ It didn’t work out. It all came down to money. I already knew what I was up against…I wish OKC would’ve worked out.”

Anthony ended up on the Rockets for 10 games at the start of next season and then was out of the NBA for more than a season. When he joined a shorthanded Portland team last season he was healthy, rested, and willing to accept a role he would not before. ‘Melo played solidly for Portland in that role.

Anthony is a free agent this summer and most likely re-signs in Portland, but other teams (with a little more money to spend) could come calling. He will have a decision to make. Whatever he decides, he should look back on his time with the Trail Blazers fondly.

 

Doc Rivers officially named Philadelphia coach; will lead team on, off court

Associated PressOct 3, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA — Doc Rivers used his voice as one of five Black coaches in the NBA to make some of his strongest statements condemning racial injustice.

With playoff games postponed in the NBA bubble as teams grappled with how to deal with issues far more grave than basketball, it was Rivers who capsulized the gross inequities the Black community wrestles with on a daily basis.

“We’re the ones getting killed,” Rivers said. “We’re the ones getting shot. We’re the ones that were denied to live in certain communities. We’ve been hung. We’ve been shot. And all you do is keep hearing about fear. It’s amazing why we keep loving this country and this country does not love us back. And it’s just, it’s really so sad.”

His activism was highlighted by the Philadelphia 76ers when they officially named Rivers the 25th coach in franchise history on Saturday. Rivers signed a reported a five-year deal.

Rivers takes over after a seven-season run as the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers – where he twice failed to hold 3-1 series leads in the playoffs, including this year against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.

“I believe Doc can help us unlock our full potential on the floor and further our pursuit of an NBA championship,” Sixers general manager Elton Brand said. “I also respect and appreciate that his impact extends far beyond the basketball court as he truly embraces the platform he has to drive positive change in society. Doc is a great fit for our team and city, and I’m excited for what the future holds with him as our head coach.”

This season’s Clippers, with the additions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, was expected to compete for a championship.

But losing three closeout opportunities to the Nuggets cost the Clippers a chance to play the Los Angeles Lakers in the West finals, and likely played a role in Rivers not remaining as coach.

Rivers also coached the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics, winning the NBA title with the Celtics in 2008.

Rivers takes over for Brett Brown, who was fired after the 76ers were swept in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

His formal first name Glenn. Rivers earned the Doc nickname from the late college coach Rick Majerus from wearing a T-shirt of former 76ers great “Dr. J” Julius Erving T-shirt to a Marquette basketball camp. Majerus was an assistant at Marquette when Rivers played there in the early 1980s.

“I am really excited about the opportunity to be joining a world-class franchise, a franchise whose legend inspired my nickname,” Rivers said. “This is a city that loves sports and loves their teams. It’s a city that values hard work and that is exactly what we are going to do and who we are going to be. We are ready to do good things in Philadelphia.”

Rivers takes over a talented – yet underachieving – franchise that has yet to unlock the full potential of All-Stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

In 21 seasons as an NBA head coach with the Clippers, Boston and Orlando, Rivers holds a 943-681 (.581) career record. His 943 wins are the second-most among active NBA coaches, and rank 11th all-time in league history.