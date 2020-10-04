Dwyane Wade agrees: Anthony Davis complements LeBron James better than any other teammate

Anthony Davis and LeBron James are beautiful to watch in concert. LeBron’s decision making combined with Davis’ ability on the pick-and-roll to pop out for three, make a short roll and distribute, or go hard to the rim and finish, makes the play nearly impossible to defend.

The Miami Heat are finding that out the hard way. Just like Portland, Houston, and Denver did before them. And before that, there was the entire Western Conference as the Lakers racked up the best record on that side of the bracket.

It has people saying Davis complements LeBron better than any other teammate. Kendrick Perkins said that on Twitter — and Dwyane Wade agreed.

Wade and Chris Bosh made a formidable trio with LeBron — Bosh could score inside and out and was the best pick-and-roll defending big man of his time, while Wade was a fantastic shot creator and scoring threat. That group got the Heat to four straight NBA Finals, winning two.

Anthony Davis is better than Bosh and fits naturally with LeBron, and that is particularly true on the defensive end. Also, part of their success is that neither is looking to one-up the other. As Zach Lowe noted at ESPN, LeBron has accepted criticism from Davis in practice and has not pushed back.

“We’re not jealous of each other. I think that’s the best thing,” LeBron said before Game 2. “In professional sports, you have guys that join forces to become alpha males. That’s what they call them. Two guys that have been dominant in a specific sport on their own respective teams, and they get together and they talk about how dominant they can be and they talk about this is going to be this and that. I believe jealousy creeps in a lot.

“And that is the absolute contrary of what we are. We know who we are. We know what we’re about. We want the best, seriously, every single day, both on and off the floor, for one another. We’re just not jealous of one another. I think that you align that with respect, I think the sky’s the limit.”

That limit may soon include a ring, the Lakers are up 2-0 on Miami with Game 3 set for Sunday night.