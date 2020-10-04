Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic both officially out for Game 3

By Kurt HelinOct 4, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT
It looks like Game 3 could be a replay of Game 2, which is bad news for the Miami Heat.

As happened last game, both Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo will be out due to injuries, the Heat announced.

“Bam and Goran are both like family, and I can see the anguish in their eyes,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of the decision to sideline the players. Adebayo had said he would play in Game 3, but ultimately it is not his call, and Spoelstra essentially said the team had to protect the player from himself, adding this “is the responsible thing.”

“We’re never giving up. We’re going to fight and we’re going to ride with this thing until the wheels fall off,” Jimmy Butler said of Miami’s mentality if the face of these injuries. “It’s not over. We’re just down 0-2, so we got to do something special. We’re capable of it and I wouldn’t want to be in the trenches with any other guys except for the ones that we have.”

The Heat had a strong game plan and played with grit in Game 2: they forced the Lakers to take more threes than they wanted, the Heat played five-out on offense and moved the ball well, they attacked the paint off the dribble and drew fouls (Miami was +21 in points in points off free throws).

It didn’t matter. The Lakers were too big, too talented, they got inside the Heat zone defense and they grabbed the offensive rebound on 40% of their missed shots. The Lakers controlled the game and were never truly threatened in the second half. LeBron James and Anthony Davis both scored 30+ points.

It’s difficult to imagine how Game 3 will be much different, at least in a positive way for the Heat.

Dragic has a torn plantar fascia. While in theory he might be able to play through the pain (this is an injury that usually sidelines a play for at least a month), he wouldn’t have the stability in his foot to use his quickness or make sharp cuts, which are at the heart of his game attacking game.

The bigger loss in this series is Adebayo, who is Miami’s best defender against Anthony Davis. Adebayo is battling both the shoulder injury that slowed him against Boston and a new neck injury. Miami needs Adebayo in the paint and on the glass to slow down Davis and LeBron, and they will again have to hope Kelly Olynyk and Meyers Leonard can do the job.

Lakers-Heat Game 2 quietly featured offensive explosion

Lakers star Anthony Davis vs. Heat in NBA Finals Game 2
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 4, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT
The favored Lakers led by double digits nearly the entire second half of their 124-114 win in Game 2 the NBA Finals. The pace was slow. Los Angeles attempted a Finals record 47 3-pointers… and missed 31 of them (one shy of a Finals record).

The game’s relatively dull stylings disguised historically efficient scoring.

The Lakers’ offensive rating (136.0) was the the third-highest on record in a Finals game. The Heat’s offensive rating (125.1) was the highest for a Finals loser.

Their combined offensive rating – 261.1 – is the second-highest in an NBA Finals game since the NBA began tracking turnovers in 1973-74:*

*Offensive ratings are Basketball-Reference estimates.

It’s extremely unlikely a pre-1974 Finals game featured higher a higher offensive rating than on this leaderboard. The first five seasons with turnovers tracked had the lowest league-wide offensive ratings on record.

The top offensive NBA Finals game on record was 2017 Game 4, when the Cavaliers outgunned the full-strength Warriors, 137-116. Cleveland’s offensive rating (142.6) set a single-game Finals record.

The Celtics, who posted an 138.8 offensive rating in their 131-92 Game 6 win over the Lakers in 2008, are the only other team to top Los Angeles’ Game 2 offensive rating in a Finals game.

In part because their long-range bombing attracted so much defensive attention, the Lakers shot 66% inside the arc. Los Angeles also hit the offensive glass hard, scoring 21 second-chance points – an massive number considering the Lakers’ first-shot efficiency and the limited number of possessions.

Miami shot well on both 2-pointers and 3-pointers but really made hay from the line. The Heat shot 31-for-34 on free throws (91%)!

Is  this sustainable in Game 3 tonight?

With Bam Adebayo still sidelined, Anthony Davis holds a big advantage. That said, Davis might not continue to knock down mid-rangers like he did in Game 2.

And if the Lakers aren’t in such control, they might play sharper defense. They had multiple breakdowns that didn’t really matter Friday.

Or maybe Los Angeles’ role players will make more than 32% of their 3-pointers. The Lakers still have LeBron James and Davis, which means supporting players will get clean perimeter looks (often on pinpoint passes from LeBron). Danny Green (1-for-8 on 3-pointers in Game 2) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (2-for-11) are capable of heating up.

Miami will have a tougher time sustaining scoring without Goran Dragic. Jimmy Butler (25 points and 13 assists) put the Heat on his back in Game 2, but he’s not a dependable enough creator to offset Dragic’s absence.

At the very minimum, though, both teams showed their high offensive ceilings in Game 2.

Report: Expect Denver to pay up and re-sign Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 4, 2020, 2:41 PM EDT
Jerami Grant made himself some money in the bubble.

While Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray were drawing the headlines, Grant was critical as their best perimeter defender, plus he was scoring 11.6 points a game, he was a threat in transition and from three. He was critical for Denver’s comebacks against Utah and the Los Angeles Clippers.

It just so happens Jerami Grant is a free agent this offseason. While other teams will show interest, the Nuggets history shows they take care of their own in situations like this, as they did with Jamal Murray a year ago, points out Mike Singer at the Denver Post.

“When we can, we take care of our own,” [Team president Tim] Connelly said. “And we do it with a smile on our face, and we do it cognizant of how it could affect the relationship both short- and long-term. Certainly we could’ve taken a different approach. ‘Go prove it, go earn it.’ We thought he had already earned it.

“… You can be a bit too cute at times if you don’t take care of the guys that have gotten you here.”

Singer also wrote in a Q&A he expects the Nuggets to re-sign Grant.

I think there’s a very good chance the Nuggets retain Jerami Grant for a few reasons. First of all, their cap situation is such that they wouldn’t be able to sign a player of his caliber from the free agent pool. Secondly, the Nuggets know how valuable Grant is, particularly in the Western Conference… I think both sides are motivated to reach a deal somewhere in the neighborhood of four years for $64 million. That’s just an educated guess.

It sounds about right, even if the Nuggets would like that number to be a little lower. Unless another team comes in over the top — and while Grant is good, he’s not “let’s blow our cap space up” good — expect a deal to get done.

 

Dwyane Wade agrees: Anthony Davis complements LeBron James better than any other teammate

Lakers Heat Finals
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 4, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Anthony Davis and LeBron James are beautiful to watch in concert. LeBron’s decision making combined with Davis’ ability on the pick-and-roll to pop out for three, make a short roll and distribute, or go hard to the rim and finish, makes the play nearly impossible to defend.

The Miami Heat are finding that out the hard way. Just like Portland, Houston, and Denver did before them. And before that, there was the entire Western Conference as the Lakers racked up the best record on that side of the bracket.

It has people saying Davis complements LeBron better than any other teammate. Kendrick Perkins said that on Twitter — and Dwyane Wade agreed.

Wade and Chris Bosh made a formidable trio with LeBron — Bosh could score inside and out and was the best pick-and-roll defending big man of his time, while Wade was a fantastic shot creator and scoring threat. That group got the Heat to four straight NBA Finals, winning two.

Anthony Davis is better than Bosh and fits naturally with LeBron, and that is particularly true on the defensive end. Also, part of their success is that neither is looking to one-up the other. As Zach Lowe noted at ESPN, LeBron has accepted criticism from Davis in practice and has not pushed back.

“We’re not jealous of each other. I think that’s the best thing,” LeBron said before Game 2. “In professional sports, you have guys that join forces to become alpha males. That’s what they call them. Two guys that have been dominant in a specific sport on their own respective teams, and they get together and they talk about how dominant they can be and they talk about this is going to be this and that. I believe jealousy creeps in a lot.

“And that is the absolute contrary of what we are. We know who we are. We know what we’re about. We want the best, seriously, every single day, both on and off the floor, for one another. We’re just not jealous of one another. I think that you align that with respect, I think the sky’s the limit.”

That limit may soon include a ring, the Lakers are up 2-0 on Miami with Game 3 set for Sunday night.

Down 0-2 and banged up, Heat not about to roll over in Finals

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 4, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Down 0-2 and expecting to be without two key starters, the Miami Heat remain defiant as they look to Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night in the NBA bubble near Orlando.

“We don’t give a s*** what everybody else thinks,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said in the aftermath of the 124-114 Game 2 loss Friday. “What will it take? Whatever is necessary. Simple as that. If you want something badly enough, you’ll figure it out. Our group is stubborn and persistent, and we just need to figure out how to overcome this opponent.”

Without Bam Adebayo (neck) and Goran Dragic (foot) on Friday, Miami showed grit in avoiding being blown out the way Game 1 unfolded, when the Heat trailed by as many as 32 points. Jimmy Butler led the way with 25 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds in playing 45 minutes, and Kelly Olynyk was a surprise off the bench with 24 points and nine rebounds.

The Heat may need that again and more Sunday as Adebayo and Dragic — two of the team’s top three scorers these playoffs — are both listed as doubtful.

“We’re never giving up,” said Butler. “We’re going to fight, and we’re going to ride with this thing ’til the wheels fall off. It’s not over. We’re just down 0-2; we got to do something special.”

For the Lakers, the key is doing more of the same.

Los Angeles has been dominant the first two games, outscoring and outrebounding Miami. The Western Conference champs have been potent both in the paint and from long range, and they show little sign of slowing down with LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the way.

“Those guys are playing at an extremely high level, and hopefully we can get two more wins,” said coach Frank Vogel.

Davis is averaging 33 points and 11.5 rebounds through the first two games, and James is just behind at 29 and 11. The dynamic duo has elicited comparisons to Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, who combined to win three consecutive championships for the Lakers from 2000-02.

“To be in the conversation with those two guys, myself and AD, is just very humbling, because I grew up watching those guys,” James said. “… It’s very humbling that we can be even mentioned with those greats.”

Prior to the Finals, the Heat hadn’t lost two consecutive games all postseason. Miami entered the series 12-3 after powering through the Eastern Conference.

The last time a team came back from 0-2 to win the Finals was in 2016, when James’ Cleveland Cavaliers accomplished the feat against the Golden State Warriors. As such, Los Angeles isn’t ruling out Miami yet.

“Until we win four games, we haven’t accomplished our goal,” Lakers guard Alex Caruso said. “It’s been over a year together, and we’ve talked about the same goal from Day 1. We’re still here chasing that same goal. Until we get four wins, we’re staying hungry.”