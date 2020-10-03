Report: Dave Joerger, others interview this week to be next Pacers coach

Pacers are meeting candidates this week and next, a roster of interviews that so far has included former Grizzlies/Kings coach Dave Joerger and Pelicans assistant Chris Finch, sources tell ESPN. Joerger is a strong contender in process. Chauncey Billups gets a sit-down soon too.
This was always going to be an extensive and open search. Joerger was mentioned as a contender for this job not long after Nate McMillan was fired. Joerger is a strong tactician whose teams perform well, but he clashed with the front office in Memphis and Sacramento. Finch was part of a long list of top assistant coaches expected to interview for the job including Becky Hammon (Spurs), Darvin Ham (Bucks), David Vanterpool (Timberwolves), Ime Udoka (76ers), and more.
After not landing the Philadelphia job (Doc Rivers), D’Antoni is still available to be the next Pacers’ coach. Does Indiana want to pay a little more for a proven NBA coach, or try to find the next Nick Nurse — a creative top assistant who can transform a team?
Think of dominant duos with the Lakers, and Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant leap first to mind (with all due respect to Magic and Kareem). It was 20 years ago this year when Shaq and Kobe won the first of their three-peat titles together. The last time the Lakers were up 2-0 in an NBA Finals was 2002, when Shaq and Kobe swept the Nets. That year was also the last time two Lakers teammates scored 30+ points in an NBA Finals game — you guessed it, Shaq and Kobe.
LeBron and Davis understand the comparison.
“He’s Kobe because he handles the ball, and I’m Shaq because I play in the post,” Davis joked.
The current Laker duo is also flattered by the comparison.
“Being in high school, watching the Kobe-Shaq duo was the most dominant duo that I have personally seen in my life from a basketball perspective,” said LeBron, who was a junior in high school when Shaq/Kobe won their third ring together. “Obviously we knew the force that Shaq brought to the table, but the elegance and force that Kobe played with, as well. They were very dominant in what they did on the floor, on both sides of the floor.
“So to be in the conversation with those two guys… myself and AD, is just very humbling, because I know I grew up watching those guys. I grew up admiring Kobe; obviously, a kid coming straight out of high school. Admired that, as a kid when I was young, and obviously got the opportunity. And the force that Shaq played with. It’s very humbling that we can be even mentioned with those greats.”
While both have been dominant, compare Shaq and Kobe to LeBron and AD on the court and it’s a study in how much the game has evolved.
Shaq was a physically imposing force who got to the block, got the rock, and the rest of the league was barbeque chicken. That was also in an era before the defensive rules were changed to allow for zone defenses and front/back double teams before the ball arrives — it’s much harder to enter the ball into the post now. And the double gets there much faster.
Davis is the ultimate counter to that — he can get the ball on the wing, face up, drive right past his man for a layup or pull-up for a jumper. He can hit threes and is dominant on the glass. Davis’ game is more rounded than Shaq’s because it has to be to survive in the modern NBA, there’s a reason even the best low-post bigs (Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic) can hit threes and make plays from the elbow as well as the low block. Plus, Davis did average 5.1 post-ups a game and scored a respectable 0.90 points per possession on those.
Kobe was as devastating a wing isolation player as the game as ever seen, and LeBron loves to hunt mismatches and go in isolation as well, but again due to the evolution of the game he is more deadly as a passer and fulcrum of the offense than as just a pure scorer (Kobe did some playmaking as well, but his strength was as a scorer). What puts LeBron in the conversation with the greatest the game has ever seen is his ability to both get points for himself and lift up teammates with his passing and playmaking to make the whole better.
Different eras require different kinds of superstars.
“Those two guys are obviously special. They are a duo that’s special together. They are the best duo we’ve seen,” Anthony Davis said Friday night. “Multiple championships. They both were so dominant. I know they had a little sit-down and they were talking about they were arguing because they both wanted to be so dominant, they both wanted to be great and they both wanted to win, and that’s why they jelled together outside of everything else that you might have heard that they were going through.
“But you know, those two guys were selfless. They both had a competitive spirit with themselves to will their teams to win. I think me and Bron are the same way. We are two guys who want to win, no matter the circumstance. We both want to make sure that we do whatever it takes to help our team win. When you have two guys that are selfless.”
Shaq and Kobe could be selfless on the court, but that is one other key difference with LeBron and AD — they get along and are not battling for alpha status.
“We’re not jealous of each other. I think that’s the best thing,” LeBron said before Game 2. “In professional sports, you have guys that join forces to become alpha males. That’s what they call them. Two guys that have been dominant in a specific sport on their own respective teams, and they get together and they talk about how dominant they can be and they talk about this is going to be this and that. I believe jealousy creeps in a lot.
“And that is the absolute contrary of what we are. We know who we are. We know what we’re about. We want the best, seriously, every single day, both on and off the floor, for one another. We’re just not jealous of one another. I think that you align that with respect, I think the sky’s the limit.”
LeBron and Davis appear headed soon to add a first championship to their combined resume. While they have a ways to go to reach Shaq and Kobe’s three, their legacy as a top Lakers duo grows game by dominant game.
Adam Silver says it’s “unlikely” the NBA pauses for Olympics next July
“I think it’s unlikely, at the end of the day, that, if we start late, we would stop for the Olympics,” Silver said. “Because, as you know, it’s not just a function of stopping for the period in which they are competing over in Tokyo. But they require training camp, and then they require rest afterwards.”
NBA owners (for whom Silver works) took a financial hit this season, losing the final 20% of the season and having the playoffs inside a bubble without fans. Those owners want a full 82-game schedule next season with fans in the buildings for as much of it as possible. That means starting later, with a season that likely runs past the opening of the Olympics and an entire playoffs still ahead.
“There are so many incredible players, beginning with the USA team, we’ll be able to field a very competitive team,” Silver said. “I am a bit worried about some of the international teams, because, as you know, some of their stars play in our league, and their absence would make a huge difference for those national teams. Having said that, I’d only say these are such extraordinary circumstances that, even if we set out to plan for the Olympics, how can they even know what the world is going to be like next summer and whether they can go forward? So I think during these extraordinary times, all the conventional rules are off the table.”
The Tokyo Olympics will feature both traditional 5×5 basketball, plus the debut of 3×3 basketball as a medal sport. It’s unlikely current NBA players would take part in 3×3, there is a full international league of players for that sport (with many American players competing in it).
NBA playoffs, Finals schedule 2020: Date, time, matchup for every game
Here are a few notes on the NBA playoffs schedule 2020:
• The NBA is continuing to push the pace with games every other day — except for one two-day break between Game 4 and Game 5
• Even more members of families for the players, coaches, and team staff are in the bubble for the Finals.
Here is the NBA playoffs schedule 2020 (all times are Eastern):
NBA FINALS
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat
Game 1: Lakers 116, Heat 98
Game 2: Lakers 124, Heat 114 (Lakers lead series 2-0)
Game 3: Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)
Game 4: Oct. 6, 9 p.m. (ABC)
Game 5: Oct. 9, 9 p.m. (ABC)*
Game 6: Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)*
Game 7: Oct. 13, 9 p.m. (ABC)* *If necessary.
NBA playoffs schedule 2020: Conference Finals
Eastern Conference Finals
No. 5 Miami beat No. 3 Boston 4-2
Western Conference Finals
No. 1 L.A. Lakers beat No. 3 Denver 4-1
NBA playoffs schedule 2020: Second Round results
Eastern Conference
No. 3 Boston beat No. 2 Toronto 4-3
No. 5 Miami beat No. 1 Milwaukee 4-1
Western Conference
No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers beat Houston 4-1
No. 3 Denver beat No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers 4-3
NBA playoffs schedule 2020: First Round results
Western Conference
No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers beat No. 8 Portland 4-1
No. 2 L.A. Clippers beat No. 7 Dallas 4-2
No. 3 Denver beat No. 6 Utah 4-3
No. 4 Houston beat No. 5 Oklahoma City 4-3
Eastern Conference
No. 1 Milwaukee beat No. 8 Orlando 4-1
No. 2 Toronto beat No. 7 Brooklyn 4-0
No. 3 Boston beat No. 6 Philadelphia 4-0
No. 5 Miami beat No. 4 Indiana 4-0
Long time NBA coach Del Harris receives 2020’s Chuck Daly achievement award
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Del Harris was a small-college player and once those days were over his life’s goal was to be a successful small-college coach.
He did quite a bit more than that.
Harris was revealed Friday as this year’s winner of the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award, as presented by the National Basketball Coaches Association. Harris coached in the NBA for 32 seasons, 14 of them as a head coach with Houston, Milwaukee and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Prior recipients are Frank Layden (2019), Doug Moe (2018), Al Attles and Hubie Brown (2017), K.C. Jones and Jerry Sloan (2016), Dick Motta (2015), Bernie Bickerstaff (2014), Bill Fitch (2013), Pat Riley (2012), Lenny Wilkens (2011), Tex Winter and Jack Ramsay (2010) and Tommy Heinsohn (2009).
“This one has a special meaning simply because, I was noting the tremendous names that have gotten this word before and knowing there are many others out there who have given their professional lives to the sport,” the 83-year-old Harris said. “Coaching basketball is a special thing. It’s a ministry, a service, depending on how you look at it. When you do it, you’re fitting into the lives of the players in a very special way and a special relationship can be developed.”
Harris has spent parts of seven decades in the game as a coach or player. He also coached more than 400 international games, with experience coaching the national teams from Puerto Rico, China, Canada, the Dominican Republic and the U.S.
Over the years, Harris watched eight of his assistant coaches eventually become head coaches and two others become NBA general managers. He worked with seven centers who went to the Naismith Hall of Fame, including Yao Ming, Moses Malone and Shaquille O’Neal. He also coached Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson, which he said is part of the way he’s typically introduced before he appears at clinics.
“I get introduced as Kobe’s first coach, Magic’s last coach and in the movie Space Jam,” Harris said. “That’s all they care about.”
Harris’ college career started in 1965 at Earlham College, where he went 175-70 in nine seasons. He coached briefly in the ABA in 1975 and his NBA career started as a Houston assistant the following year.
He went 556-457 in his 14 NBA seasons as a head coach.