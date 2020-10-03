LeBron James, Anthony Davis blow up Miami plan to take 2-0 series lead

By Kurt HelinOct 3, 2020, 12:24 AM EDT
After a brutal first game of the 2020 NBA Finals, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra and staff sat down and sketched out a strong plan for Game 2 against the Lakers: Play five out, move off the ball, attack the paint off the dribble on offense, and get to the line a lot. On defense, play a lot of zone and force the Lakers to make threes.

That smart plan ran into two big problems: LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers superstar duo combined for 65 points while shooting 64.4%, and they led the Lakers domination of Miami in the paint (56 points on 70% shooting inside).

Miami also was without Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic to help execute Spoelstra’s plan (both sidelined with injuries), and not having their leading scorer this postseason (pre-injury) and best defender, the Heat were again overwhelmed by the Lakers.

Los Angeles had to work for this one but held on for a 124-114 win and now have a commanding 2-0 series heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

“We don’t give a s*** what everybody else thinks,” Spoelstra said of the chances of a Heat comeback.

It’s just tough to picture that come back after watching the Lakers, length and physicality overwhelm the Heat through two games.

Los Angeles has done that to the entire NBA — and it’s by design. Last summer, when it came time to fill in the roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Laker GM Rob Pelinka decided to get length. He added mobile but more traditional centers — JaVale McGee, Dwight Howard — then landed perimeter players such as Danny Green, Rajon Rondo, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The Lakers went big but were not plodding or looking to play bully-ball. This was simply a basketball team built to counter the trends of the league.

“They have great size and Anthony Davis is an elite player,” Spoelstra said. “We’re trying to get something accomplished and you just have to go to another level. That’s the bottom line.”

With that Laker length and athleticism, there has been just enough shooting.

Miami tried to test that shooting by packing the paint in Game 2, and the Lakers made former coach Mike D’Antoni proud launching 47 threes, hitting 16 (34%). Not great, but good enough.

The Lakers also started to carve up the Heat 2-3 zone defense. Miami’s style with that is to put their guards along the baseline, have the big in the middle, and put their more athletic wings out top to slow penetration. The Lakers countered by having LeBron or Davis in the dunker’s spot along the baseline, getting the ball in the middle, and then when the defense went to stop the ball the Lakers’ best scorers were in position to thrive.

By thrive, I mean the Lakers shot 17-of-20 on twos in the first half. By thrive I mean the Lakers grabbed 16 offensive rebounds — 40.7% of their missed shots — leading to 21 second-chance points.

The zone, however, did slow the pace, and that helped a scrappy Heat team stay close. Jimmy Butler had 25 points and 13 assists, Kelly Olynyk had 24 off the bench, and 17 from Tyler Herro. Miami hung around in the second half, but could never get the lead lower than nine. Miami needs another gear.

“Jimmy is going to have to be Jimmy,” Olynyk said postgame. “We need him to do incredible things for us, like he has done all year, all playoffs. We’re going to need that from him. Whatever happens with the rest of us, we’re going to have to step up and help him.”

The Lakers got 33 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists from LeBron, while Davis had 32 points and 14 rebounds. Rondo had 16 points and 10 assists off the bench.

To slow the Lakers offense, the Heat need Adebayo — an All-Defensive Team player — back. His status for Game 3 is up in the air.

“We have to come out in the first half and we can’t dig ourselves a hole,” Olynyk said. “We have to come out right away in Game 3 and make our presence felt and keep going, keep going and build on that second half.”

Sacramento’s Buddy Hield reportedly not returning calls from Luke Walton

Buddy Hield Luke Walton
Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 2, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT
Buddy Hield was frustrated last season in Sacramento.  He lost his starting job to Bogdan Bogdanovic, was glued to the bench when the Kings needed a late-game three, and he generally seemed unhappy. Hield has even hinted on social media he wants a trade to the 76ers.

Hield seems to be laying the blame for his issues at the feet of Kings coach Luke Walton, and he’s not even returning his coach’s calls, reports Tony Jones of The Athletic.

According to league sources, Hield has soured on Walton to the point he will not answer his coach’s phone calls. Messages to Hield’s agent, Brandon Rosenthal, and Walton were not returned…

How the benching situation was handled left Hield feeling he could not trust Walton. Hield felt like he was used as the scapegoat for the team’s struggles in the first half of last season. He shot 41.6 percent, 36 percent from 3 and averaged 20 points in 44 starts. Hield had a bigger burden on offense because De’Aaron Fox missed a little more than a month with a sprained ankle and Marvin Bagley went down in the season opener with a broken thumb, and later a foot sprain. The stretch with the injuries definitely hurt Hield’s efficiency as he was asked to do things that aren’t his strengths, like initiating offense. Hield’s defensive lapses also frustrated coaches and affected his minutes in the fourth quarter.

A lot of asked of Hield because his four-year, $94M contract extension kicks in next season (which is also why trading him is not simple).

Hield looked good in his sixth-man role — 17.9 points per game shooting 45.1% from three — and could thrive doing that somewhere, but he wants to start. There is plenty of demand for shooters if the Kings’ new front office looks into a trade, but they more likely want to try and make this work.

If it can. It sounds like the Walton and Hield relationship is pretty far down the Nick Young/Iggy Azalea road and may not be able to be saved now. And that could force the Kings’ hand this offseason.

 

Victor Oladipo says he values rings over being team’s main star

Pacers guard Victor Oladipo
Kim Klement - Pool/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 2, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT
Victor Oladipo said, “I’m a Pacer.” Technically correct. He is under contract with the Pacers. Oladipo never directly denied rumors he was looking to leave Indiana. He merely downplayed them.

Oladipo sounded a lot like Paul George, who declared “I’m a Pacer“… around the same time he was telling Indiana he’d leave in 2018 free agency.

In an interview with Fat Joe on Instagram, Oladipo also sounded like George in discussing his championship ambition.

Fat Joe:

When it comes to you, would you make a choice to stay or go to a team where you’re just the star, or do you want that hardware, Victor?

Oladipo:

I don’t know, man. That’s where it gets tough, you know? It’s like picking your poison. Sometimes, you can have the best of both worlds. But sometimes, you can’t.

Anybody who knows me, I’m all about winning. And I feel like that’s what you’re defined as in this game. A lot of people say they don’t play for the money. But that’s what I live and breathe by. I just want to be the greatest. I want people to talk, to have my name amongst the greats. And in order to that, you’ve got to get rings. You’ve got to have trophies. Not saying Charles Barkley ain’t a great player. But at the end of the day, I want to be able to show my kids, when I have them, how great of a player I was. And in order to do that, you got to show them some hardware. So, that’s what I’m locked in on doing, man. I want some hardware, and I want a lot of hardware.

How could Oladipo believe the Pacers – who’ve lost in the first round five straight years and have a history of frugality – share his stated ambitions?

A coaching change could mean a shakeup. But Indiana has Malcolm Brogdon, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner on expensive long-term contracts. That group is way, way, way too good to land a prime draft pick. It’s also unlikely to grow into a title contender.

Of course, players talk about full devotion to winning championships more than they actually show ful devoted to winning championships. If the Pacers offer Oladipo the biggest contract, we’ll see what he does. He has had it pretty good in Indiana.

But he sounds very passionate here, and I believe in his competitiveness.

He’ll have a chance to prove his priorities in 2021 free agency.

Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic both out for Game 2

By Kurt HelinOct 2, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT
It was the individual matchup we most wanted to see in these NBA Finals: Bam Adebayo vs. Anthony Davis.

We are not going to get that Friday night. Nor are we going to see if Goran Dragic could drive into the heart of the Laker defense and start to break it down.

Both already listed as doubtful, Miami’s starting point guard Goran Dragic and starting center Adebayo will not play in Game 2, something first reported earlier in the day then confirmed pregame by Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

“They were both lobbying to play and we ultimately had to take the decision out of their hands for tonight,” Spoelstra said, adding he listed to the team doctors.

It’s awful news for Miami.

No Adebayo likely means Meyers Leonard returns to the starting lineup for the Heat, and he is the kind of traditional big the Lakers have feasted against all season. Kelly Olynyk will get more run and provides floor spacing as a big, but he is a defensive liability. Adebayo is critical for the Heat in this series — he is their best defensive rebounder and the guy they will turn to in the crunch to cover Davis. He struggled in both of those roles in Game 1 against the length and physicality of the Lakers, but he has the athleticism to adapt and adjust as the series goes on.

Miami relies on Dragic’s quickness to push the pace and break down defenses in the halfcourt, if he can’t do that more falls on rookie Tyler Herro (he was -35 in Game 1) and Kendrick Nunn, who will be back in the rotation and could start.

Miami’s margin for error in this series was slim even with their second- and third-leading scorers healthy. Take them out of the equation and…

“We’re still expected to win,” Jimmy Butler said. “We got here for a reason. We realize we belong. But we also realize how well we have to play on both ends of the floor to give ourselves a chance to win.

“Obviously we definitely need those two guys, don’t get me wrong. But I’ve always said, next man up when a man goes down, and right now we’re definitely going to have to do that.”

“This is when you feel most alive, when you’re being tested competitively and challenged in new ways, different ways,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said on the off day. “This is a quality opponent. This is the way the whole playoff system is supposed to be set up. It’s supposed to get tougher and more challenging every single round and may the best team win at the very end.”

 

Adam Silver: Maybe NBA bubble schedule should’ve included break from games

Bucks guard George Hill
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 2, 2020, 3:36 PM EDT
Bucks guard George Hill – fed up with being in the NBA bubble when police shot Jacob Blake – decided alone to sit out a game.

Suddenly, the whole league was on strike.

Hill’s teammates joined him in a planned forfeit. Players throughout the league are concerned with racial justice, and other teams followed in sitting out. It was easier to gain momentum as players – separated from friends and family for more than a month – faced mental-health challenges amid the bubble grind.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, via CNN:

I think they needed a break. And maybe, in retrospect, we should have built in a break along the way in the games. Not necessarily for people to leave the bubble, because then you’ve got to quarantine all over again. But just to give guys several days just to sit back and sort of just reflect on what’s happening in society.

This might be an irrelevant lesson. The NBA hopes to begin next season in home arenas. But it could be useful if the league must determine the length of regional pods.

The big catch: The NBA can’t predict when societal issues – like police shooting a black man on video – will boil over. A pre-scheduled break would’ve meant players spending more time in the bubble away from their normal lives. Nobody wanted that.

Like with many situations amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA found difficulty striking the balance between safety (which requires degrees of isolation) and mental health. It’s a challenge that warrants continued consideration as the league proceeds.