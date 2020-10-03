Heat players, former NBA stars react to Udonis Haslem’s fiery speech

Midway through the third quarter of Game 2, with the Heat seeming to deflate against the size and relentless attack of the Lakers, veteran and Heat Icon Udonis Haslem tried to light a fire under his team.
During a timeout, he got in their faces with the kind of rant we can’t repeat in front of children.
“Play harder…” was Jimmy Butler‘s answer to what Haslem said that could be repeated. “I like the way that we responded to it. But we got guys that when you tell them what it is, we normally respond. So maybe he should just start the game off cussing people out.”
Butler wasn’t the only guy who liked what Udonis Haslem said, Heat legend Dwyane Wade did, too.
— Dwyane Wade (@DwyaneWade) October 3, 2020
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Del Harris was a small-college player and once those days were over his life’s goal was to be a successful small-college coach.
He did quite a bit more than that.
Harris was revealed Friday as this year’s winner of the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award, as presented by the National Basketball Coaches Association. Harris coached in the NBA for 32 seasons, 14 of them as a head coach with Houston, Milwaukee and the Los Angeles Lakers.
“This one has a special meaning simply because, I was noting the tremendous names that have gotten this word before and knowing there are many others out there who have given their professional lives to the sport,” the 83-year-old Harris said. “Coaching basketball is a special thing. It’s a ministry, a service, depending on how you look at it. When you do it, you’re fitting into the lives of the players in a very special way and a special relationship can be developed.”
Harris has spent parts of seven decades in the game as a coach or player. He also coached more than 400 international games, with experience coaching the national teams from Puerto Rico, China, Canada, the Dominican Republic and the U.S.
Over the years, Harris watched eight of his assistant coaches eventually become head coaches and two others become NBA general managers. He worked with seven centers who went to the Naismith Hall of Fame, including Yao Ming, Moses Malone and Shaquille O’Neal. He also coached Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson, which he said is part of the way he’s typically introduced before he appears at clinics.
“I get introduced as Kobe’s first coach, Magic’s last coach and in the movie Space Jam,” Harris said. “That’s all they care about.”
Harris’ college career started in 1965 at Earlham College, where he went 175-70 in nine seasons. He coached briefly in the ABA in 1975 and his NBA career started as a Houston assistant the following year.
He went 556-457 in his 14 NBA seasons as a head coach.
That leaves few options other than hoping Adebayo returns.
Miami’s best defensive rebounder, he’d help a ton on the glass. His defensive versatility would also match up as well as possible with Davis, who is clicking.
Adebayo’s passing and finishing at the rim has been important throughout the season. But the Heat scored well in Game 2 without Adebayo and Dragic. That said, the Lakers – while scoring with ease – didn’t bring their defensive A-game.
Adebayo would change the dynamics of this series.
Probably not enough for Miami. But he’d at least help.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis have Lakers seizing control
“Did y’all see something?” Davis asked, sounding somewhat surprised.
Yes, two superstars on the biggest stage draw attention.
Though there’s the occasional clash (in this case, about defensive breakdowns, Davis said), Davis and LeBron are thriving in the spotlight. Their complementary domination is the biggest reason Los Angeles holds a 2-0 lead on the Heat.
Davis (34 points in Game 1, 32 points in Game 2) and LeBron (25 points in Game 1, 33 points in Game 2) have combined to score 124 points in this series. That’s the fourth-most ever by a duo in the first two games of an NBA Finals:
Only Lakers stars Jerry West and Elgin Baylor in both the 1969 and 1962 Finals and Warriors stars Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry in the 2017 Finals surpassed Davis and LeBron.
Tonight, LeBron picked apart Miami’s zone, dishing nine assists with no turnovers. The last time someone had so many assists without a turnover in a Finals game? Derek Fisher in 2000.
The Heat didn’t give Davis as many opportunities without a center on the floor, just 1:20 late in the first half. But Davis sizzled from mid-range, shooting 7-of-10 on 2-pointers outside the restricted area. He also shot 7-of-9 at the rim and, on rare Lakers misses, grabbed eight offensive rebounds.
When the Lakers traded for Davis last summer, this was the dream. LeBron and Davis flourished together immediately, and their chemistry has only grown stronger while marching toward a championship. Davis re-signing looks like a forgone conclusion. The Lakers should contend for titles the rest of LeBron’s prime.
The LeBron-Davis partnership looks so good, it even got an endorsement from LeBron’s top supporting star in Miami.
After a brutal first game of the 2020 NBA Finals, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra and staff sat down and sketched out a strong plan for Game 2 against the Lakers: Play five out, move off the ball, attack the paint off the dribble on offense, and get to the line a lot. On defense, play a lot of zone and force the Lakers to make threes.
The Lakers superstar duo combined for 65 points while shooting 64.4%, and they led the Lakers domination of Miami in the paint (56 points on 70% shooting inside).
Miami also was without Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic to help execute Spoelstra’s plan (both sidelined with injuries), and not having their leading scorer this postseason (pre-injury) and best defender, the Heat were again overwhelmed by the Lakers.
“We don’t give a s*** what everybody else thinks,” Spoelstra said of the chances of a Heat comeback.
It’s just tough to picture that come back after watching the Lakers, length and physicality overwhelm the Heat through two games.
Los Angeles has done that to the entire NBA — and it’s by design. Last summer, when it came time to fill in the roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Laker GM Rob Pelinka decided to get length. He added mobile but more traditional centers — JaVale McGee, Dwight Howard — then landed perimeter players such as Danny Green, Rajon Rondo, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The Lakers went big but were not plodding or looking to play bully-ball. This was simply a basketball team built to counter the trends of the league.
“They have great size and Anthony Davis is an elite player,” Spoelstra said. “We’re trying to get something accomplished and you just have to go to another level. That’s the bottom line.”
With that Laker length and athleticism, there has been just enough shooting.
Miami tried to test that shooting by packing the paint in Game 2, and the Lakers made former coach Mike D’Antoni proud launching 47 threes, hitting 16 (34%). Not great, but good enough.
The Lakers also started to carve up the Heat 2-3 zone defense. Miami’s style with that is to put their guards along the baseline, have the big in the middle, and put their more athletic wings out top to slow penetration. The Lakers countered by having LeBron or Davis in the dunker’s spot along the baseline, getting the ball in the middle, and then when the defense went to stop the ball the Lakers’ best scorers were in position to thrive.
By thrive, I mean the Lakers shot 17-of-20 on twos in the first half. By thrive I mean the Lakers grabbed 16 offensive rebounds — 40.7% of their missed shots — leading to 21 second-chance points.
The zone, however, did slow the pace, and that helped a scrappy Heat team stay close. Jimmy Butler had 25 points and 13 assists, Kelly Olynyk had 24 off the bench, and 17 from Tyler Herro.
“We definitely were not happy with our performance defensively tonight,” LeBron said, echoing what Davis and coach Frank Vogel had said on the podium not long before. “Hopefully we can be — well, we know, not hopefully, we know we can be better in Game 3.
Miami hung around in the second half, but could never get the lead lower than nine. Miami needs another gear.
“Jimmy is going to have to be Jimmy,” Olynyk said postgame. “We need him to do incredible things for us, like he has done all year, all playoffs. We’re going to need that from him. Whatever happens with the rest of us, we’re going to have to step up and help him.”
The Lakers got 33 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists from LeBron, while Davis had 32 points and 14 rebounds. Rondo had 16 points and 10 assists off the bench.
To slow the Lakers offense, the Heat need Adebayo — an All-Defensive Team player — back. His status for Game 3 is up in the air.
“We’re never giving up,” Butler said. “We’re going to fight and we’re going to ride with this thing until the wheels fall off. It’s not over. We’re just down 0-2, so we got to do something special. We’re capable of it.”