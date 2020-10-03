Doc Rivers officially named Philadelphia coach; will lead team on, off court

Associated PressOct 3, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA — Doc Rivers used his voice as one of five Black coaches in the NBA to make some of his strongest statements condemning racial injustice.

With playoff games postponed in the NBA bubble as teams grappled with how to deal with issues far more grave than basketball, it was Rivers who capsulized the gross inequities the Black community wrestles with on a daily basis.

“We’re the ones getting killed,” Rivers said. “We’re the ones getting shot. We’re the ones that were denied to live in certain communities. We’ve been hung. We’ve been shot. And all you do is keep hearing about fear. It’s amazing why we keep loving this country and this country does not love us back. And it’s just, it’s really so sad.”

His activism was highlighted by the Philadelphia 76ers when they officially named Rivers the 25th coach in franchise history on Saturday. Rivers signed a reported a five-year deal.

Rivers takes over after a seven-season run as the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers – where he twice failed to hold 3-1 series leads in the playoffs, including this year against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.

“I believe Doc can help us unlock our full potential on the floor and further our pursuit of an NBA championship,” Sixers general manager Elton Brand said. “I also respect and appreciate that his impact extends far beyond the basketball court as he truly embraces the platform he has to drive positive change in society. Doc is a great fit for our team and city, and I’m excited for what the future holds with him as our head coach.”

This season’s Clippers, with the additions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, was expected to compete for a championship.

But losing three closeout opportunities to the Nuggets cost the Clippers a chance to play the Los Angeles Lakers in the West finals, and likely played a role in Rivers not remaining as coach.

Rivers also coached the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics, winning the NBA title with the Celtics in 2008.

Rivers takes over for Brett Brown, who was fired after the 76ers were swept in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

His formal first name Glenn. Rivers earned the Doc nickname from the late college coach Rick Majerus from wearing a T-shirt of former 76ers great “Dr. J” Julius Erving T-shirt to a Marquette basketball camp. Majerus was an assistant at Marquette when Rivers played there in the early 1980s.

“I am really excited about the opportunity to be joining a world-class franchise, a franchise whose legend inspired my nickname,” Rivers said. “This is a city that loves sports and loves their teams. It’s a city that values hard work and that is exactly what we are going to do and who we are going to be. We are ready to do good things in Philadelphia.”

Rivers takes over a talented – yet underachieving – franchise that has yet to unlock the full potential of All-Stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

In 21 seasons as an NBA head coach with the Clippers, Boston and Orlando, Rivers holds a 943-681 (.581) career record. His 943 wins are the second-most among active NBA coaches, and rank 11th all-time in league history.

Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic again both doubtful for Game 3

By Kurt HelinOct 3, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT
Miami played hard, had a good plan, hit their threes, and in the end it didn’t matter in Game 2 as the Lakers won comfortably anyway. From the Heat’s perspective, they wonder if the outcome might have been different if Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic had been healthy enough to play.

Once again, both are officially listed as doubtful to play in Game 3 on Sunday night.

However, Adebayo said he plans to play and there is some optimism he can go, reports Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

Dragic has a torn plantar fascia. While in theory he might be able to play through the pain (this is an injury that usually sidelines a play for at least a month), he wouldn’t have the stability in his foot to use his quickness or make sharp cuts to get into the paint and break down the Lakers’ defense. Dragic would be a shell of himself and likely no better than Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro, who are taking up his minutes.

Adebayo is battling both the shoulder injury that slowed him against Boston and a new neck injury. There are not many details on his injury, it likely will be closer to a game-time decision if he can play. While Kelly Olynyk put up points and spaced the floor some for the Heat in place of Adebayo, on the defensive end there is no comparison. Miami needs Adebayo in the paint and on the glass to slow down Anthony Davis and LeBron James and have a chance in this series.

J.J. Redick on 76ers: ‘They f***** up not bringing me back’

By Kurt HelinOct 3, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
When things started to go sideways in Philadelphia this season, it looked like they needed a couple of things: More shooting on the court and more veteran lockerroom leadership off it.

The exact things J.J. Redick had brought for a couple of years, but Elton Brand and the front office let him go in an effort to get big and defensive.

Redick said in no uncertain terms the Sixers made a mistake when he joined Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes’ on the “All The Smoke” podcast (hat tip the Philly Voice).

They f***** up not bringing me back, man. They f***** up not bringing me back.”

Redick also makes a good point about the roster: In the Sam Hinkie “process” days, he brought a lot of players through the roster trying to find a couple that could stick and be part of the future. Then Bryan Colangelo takes over, ends the process, and remakes the roster to start winning faster. Not long after, Colangelo is out, Brand comes in, and he starts to remake the roster again, this time in a different image.

“I’ve said this before, but the one consistent in Philly has been personnel in and ou. Like, you just have a ton of players that come through there. And so I think — Joel talked about this on my podcast — for him, he’s played with like, I don’t even f****** know at this point, hundreds of teammates. It’s just a rotating cast of teammates, you know?”

He’s right, and more roster changes are expected this summer (they need shooting and it has to come from somewhere). Maybe the addition of Doc Rivers as a coach can add some stabilization (he certainly will add some accountability).

Meanwhile, Redick is in New Orleans on an up-and-coming team, but one that needs to find its coach and style heading into next season.

 

LeBron James, Anthony Davis just as dominant as Shaq and Kobe, but carve own path

By Kurt HelinOct 3, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT
It’s hard to watch LeBron James and Anthony Davis dominate the NBA Finals and not have your mind drift back to Shaq and Kobe — especially when the Lakers wear their Black Mamba jerseys as they did in Game 2.

Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant leap first to mind when thinking of dominant Lakers’ duos (with all due respect to Magic and Kareem). It was 20 years ago this year when Shaq and Kobe won the first of their three-peat titles together. The last time the Lakers were up 2-0 in an NBA Finals (as they are now) was 2002, when Shaq and Kobe swept the Nets.

That year was also the last time two Lakers teammates scored 30+ points in an NBA Finals game, as Davis and LeBron did Friday night (of course it was Shaq and Kobe who did it).

LeBron and Davis understand the comparison.

“He’s Kobe because he handles the ball, and I’m Shaq because I play in the post,” Davis joked.

The current Laker duo is also flattered by the comparison.

“Being in high school, watching the Kobe-Shaq duo was the most dominant duo that I have personally seen in my life from a basketball perspective,” said LeBron, who was a junior in high school when Shaq/Kobe won their third ring together. “Obviously we knew the force that Shaq brought to the table, but the elegance and force that Kobe played with, as well. They were very dominant in what they did on the floor, on both sides of the floor.

“So to be in the conversation with those two guys… myself and AD, is just very humbling, because I know I grew up watching those guys. I grew up admiring Kobe; obviously, a kid coming straight out of high school. Admired that, as a kid when I was young, and obviously got the opportunity. And the force that Shaq played with. It’s very humbling that we can be even mentioned with those greats.”

While both have been dominant, compare Shaq and Kobe to LeBron and AD on the court and it’s a study in how much the NBA game has evolved.

Shaq was a physically imposing force of nature who posted up on the low block, got the rock, and the rest of the league was barbeque chicken. Shaq was doing all this in an era before the defensive rules were changed to allow for zone defenses and front/back double teams before the ball arrives — it’s much harder to run a low-post halfcourt offense now, or enter the ball into the big in post. And the double gets there much faster.

Davis is the ultimate counter to that — he can get the ball on the wing, face up, drive right past his man for a layup or pull-up for a jumper. He can hit threes and is dominant on the glass. Davis’ game is more rounded than Shaq’s because it has to be to survive in the modern NBA, there’s a reason even the best low-post bigs of this era (Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic) can hit threes and make plays from the elbow as well as the low block. Plus, Davis did average 5.1 post-ups a game and scored a respectable 0.90 points per possession on those.

Kobe was as devastating a wing isolation player as the game as ever seen, and LeBron loves to hunt mismatches and go in isolation as well. But again, due to the evolution of the game, he is more deadly as a passer and fulcrum of the offense than as just a pure scorer (Kobe did some playmaking as well, but his strength was getting buckets). What puts LeBron in the conversation with the greatest the game has ever seen is his ability to both get points for himself and lift up teammates with his passing and playmaking to make the whole better.

Different eras require different kinds of superstars.

“Those two guys are obviously special. They are a duo that’s special together. They are the best duo we’ve seen,” Anthony Davis said Friday night. “Multiple championships. They both were so dominant. I know they had a little sit-down and they were talking about they were arguing because they both wanted to be so dominant, they both wanted to be great and they both wanted to win, and that’s why they jelled together outside of everything else that you might have heard that they were going through.

“But you know, those two guys were selfless. They both had a competitive spirit with themselves to will their teams to win. I think me and Bron are the same way. We are two guys who want to win, no matter the circumstance. We both want to make sure that we do whatever it takes to help our team win. When you have two guys that are selfless.”

Shaq and Kobe could be selfless on the court, but that is one other key difference with LeBron and AD — they get along and are not battling for alpha status.

“We’re not jealous of each other. I think that’s the best thing,” LeBron said before Game 2. “In professional sports, you have guys that join forces to become alpha males. That’s what they call them. Two guys that have been dominant in a specific sport on their own respective teams, and they get together and they talk about how dominant they can be and they talk about this is going to be this and that. I believe jealousy creeps in a lot.

“And that is the absolute contrary of what we are. We know who we are. We know what we’re about. We want the best, seriously, every single day, both on and off the floor, for one another. We’re just not jealous of one another. I think that you align that with respect, I think the sky’s the limit.”

LeBron and Davis appear headed soon to add a first championship to their combined resume. While they have a ways to go to reach Shaq and Kobe’s three, their legacy as a top Lakers duo grows game by dominant game.

Report: Dave Joerger, others interview this week to be next Pacers coach

By Kurt HelinOct 3, 2020, 1:09 PM EDT
At first it was supposed to be Mike D’Antoni’s job, he was linked to the position even before it was open. Then Billy Donovan got an interview before he took the Chicago job.

Now comes a list of people interviewing this week to be the next Pacers’ coach, via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This was always going to be an extensive and open search. Joerger was mentioned as a contender for this job not long after Nate McMillan was fired. Joerger is a strong tactician whose teams perform well, but he clashed with the front office in Memphis and Sacramento. Finch was part of a long list of top assistant coaches expected to interview for the job including Becky Hammon (Spurs), Darvin Ham (Bucks), David Vanterpool (Timberwolves), Ime Udoka (76ers), and more.

After not landing the Philadelphia job (Doc Rivers), D’Antoni is still available to be the next Pacers’ coach. Does Indiana want to pay a little more for a proven NBA coach, or try to find the next Nick Nurse — a creative top assistant who can transform a team?

The cupboard is not bare in Indiana, this is a roster that has Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon, T.J. Warren, and Myles Turner. Management in Indiana wants a coach who will modernize the offense, getting the team to play faster and shoot more threes (Joerger and D’Antoni have a history of coaching that style, but other coaches can do it as well). Exactly what changes are coming to the roster also will impact the style of play.