Carmelo Anthony on Thunder: “I wish OKC would’ve worked out”

At the time, Carmelo Anthonyripped the Oklahoma City Thunder for the diminishing role he had with the team in 2018 (a disappointing team that was bounced in the first round of the playoffS). The reality was setting in: Anthony was used to starting, dominating the ball, and being the focal part of the attack, but he was no longer good enough to warrant that large a role. Anthony didn’t want a sixth-man role coming off the bench. He did want his $27.9 million player option, which led to a messy exit where he ended up in Houston.
“For me personally, I actually really enjoyed my time at OKC. That team, I enjoyed it. Being around those guys, I enjoyed it. Granted, we didn’t do what we were supposed to do. The goal was to win with that team. We didn’t do it. We underachieved.”
“And in our minds we’re just like ‘yo listen man, we’re coming back next year, we’re gonna be good. This is new to everybody. Russ, this is your team, I’m coming off an All-Star year in New York, so I’m like let’s put this all together.’ It didn’t work out. It all came down to money. I already knew what I was up against…I wish OKC would’ve worked out.”
Anthony ended up on the Rockets for 10 games at the start of next season and then was out of the NBA for more than a season. When he joined a shorthanded Portland team last season he was healthy, rested, and willing to accept a role he would not before. ‘Melo played solidly for Portland in that role.
Anthony is a free agent this summer and most likely re-signs in Portland, but other teams (with a little more money to spend) could come calling. He will have a decision to make. Whatever he decides, he should look back on his time with the Trail Blazers fondly.
Doc Rivers officially named Philadelphia coach; will lead team on, off court
“We’re the ones getting killed,” Rivers said. “We’re the ones getting shot. We’re the ones that were denied to live in certain communities. We’ve been hung. We’ve been shot. And all you do is keep hearing about fear. It’s amazing why we keep loving this country and this country does not love us back. And it’s just, it’s really so sad.”
His activism was highlighted by the Philadelphia 76ers when they officially named Rivers the 25th coach in franchise history on Saturday. Rivers signed a reported a five-year deal.
Rivers takes over after a seven-season run as the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers – where he twice failed to hold 3-1 series leads in the playoffs, including this year against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.
“I believe Doc can help us unlock our full potential on the floor and further our pursuit of an NBA championship,” Sixers general manager Elton Brand said. “I also respect and appreciate that his impact extends far beyond the basketball court as he truly embraces the platform he has to drive positive change in society. Doc is a great fit for our team and city, and I’m excited for what the future holds with him as our head coach.”
This season’s Clippers, with the additions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, was expected to compete for a championship.
But losing three closeout opportunities to the Nuggets cost the Clippers a chance to play the Los Angeles Lakers in the West finals, and likely played a role in Rivers not remaining as coach.
Rivers also coached the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics, winning the NBA title with the Celtics in 2008.
Rivers takes over for Brett Brown, who was fired after the 76ers were swept in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
His formal first name Glenn. Rivers earned the Doc nickname from the late college coach Rick Majerus from wearing a T-shirt of former 76ers great “Dr. J” Julius Erving T-shirt to a Marquette basketball camp. Majerus was an assistant at Marquette when Rivers played there in the early 1980s.
“I am really excited about the opportunity to be joining a world-class franchise, a franchise whose legend inspired my nickname,” Rivers said. “This is a city that loves sports and loves their teams. It’s a city that values hard work and that is exactly what we are going to do and who we are going to be. We are ready to do good things in Philadelphia.”
In 21 seasons as an NBA head coach with the Clippers, Boston and Orlando, Rivers holds a 943-681 (.581) career record. His 943 wins are the second-most among active NBA coaches, and rank 11th all-time in league history.
Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic again both doubtful for Game 3
Dragic has a torn plantar fascia. While in theory he might be able to play through the pain (this is an injury that usually sidelines a play for at least a month), he wouldn’t have the stability in his foot to use his quickness or make sharp cuts to get into the paint and break down the Lakers’ defense. Dragic would be a shell of himself and likely no better than Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro, who are taking up his minutes.
Adebayo is battling both the shoulder injury that slowed him against Boston and a new neck injury. There are not many details on his injury, it likely will be closer to a game-time decision if he can play. While Kelly Olynyk put up points and spaced the floor some for the Heat in place of Adebayo, on the defensive end there is no comparison. Miami needs Adebayo in the paint and on the glass to slow down Anthony Davis and LeBron James and have a chance in this series.
J.J. Redick on 76ers: ‘They f***** up not bringing me back’
They f***** up not bringing me back, man. They f***** up not bringing me back.”
Redick also makes a good point about the roster: In the Sam Hinkie “process” days, he brought a lot of players through the roster trying to find a couple that could stick and be part of the future. Then Bryan Colangelo takes over, ends the process, and remakes the roster to start winning faster. Not long after, Colangelo is out, Brand comes in, and he starts to remake the roster again, this time in a different image.
“I’ve said this before, but the one consistent in Philly has been personnel in and ou. Like, you just have a ton of players that come through there. And so I think — Joel talked about this on my podcast — for him, he’s played with like, I don’t even f****** know at this point, hundreds of teammates. It’s just a rotating cast of teammates, you know?”
He’s right, and more roster changes are expected this summer (they need shooting and it has to come from somewhere). Maybe the addition of Doc Rivers as a coach can add some stabilization (he certainly will add some accountability).
Meanwhile, Redick is in New Orleans on an up-and-coming team, but one that needs to find its coach and style heading into next season.
LeBron James, Anthony Davis just as dominant as Shaq and Kobe, but carve own path
Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant leap first to mind when thinking of dominant Lakers’ duos (with all due respect to Magic and Kareem). It was 20 years ago this year when Shaq and Kobe won the first of their three-peat titles together. The last time the Lakers were up 2-0 in an NBA Finals (as they are now) was 2002, when Shaq and Kobe swept the Nets.
“He’s Kobe because he handles the ball, and I’m Shaq because I play in the post,” Davis joked.
The current Laker duo is also flattered by the comparison.
“Being in high school, watching the Kobe-Shaq duo was the most dominant duo that I have personally seen in my life from a basketball perspective,” said LeBron, who was a junior in high school when Shaq/Kobe won their third ring together. “Obviously we knew the force that Shaq brought to the table, but the elegance and force that Kobe played with, as well. They were very dominant in what they did on the floor, on both sides of the floor.
“So to be in the conversation with those two guys… myself and AD, is just very humbling, because I know I grew up watching those guys. I grew up admiring Kobe; obviously, a kid coming straight out of high school. Admired that, as a kid when I was young, and obviously got the opportunity. And the force that Shaq played with. It’s very humbling that we can be even mentioned with those greats.”
While both have been dominant, compare Shaq and Kobe to LeBron and AD on the court and it’s a study in how much the NBA game has evolved.
Shaq was a physically imposing force of nature who posted up on the low block, got the rock, and the rest of the league was barbeque chicken. Shaq was doing all this in an era before the defensive rules were changed to allow for zone defenses and front/back double teams before the ball arrives — it’s much harder to run a low-post halfcourt offense now, or enter the ball into the big in post. And the double gets there much faster.
Davis is the ultimate counter to that — he can get the ball on the wing, face up, drive right past his man for a layup or pull-up for a jumper. He can hit threes and is dominant on the glass. Davis’ game is more rounded than Shaq’s because it has to be to survive in the modern NBA, there’s a reason even the best low-post bigs of this era (Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic) can hit threes and make plays from the elbow as well as the low block. Plus, Davis did average 5.1 post-ups a game and scored a respectable 0.90 points per possession on those.
Kobe was as devastating a wing isolation player as the game as ever seen, and LeBron loves to hunt mismatches and go in isolation as well. But again, due to the evolution of the game, he is more deadly as a passer and fulcrum of the offense than as just a pure scorer (Kobe did some playmaking as well, but his strength was getting buckets). What puts LeBron in the conversation with the greatest the game has ever seen is his ability to both get points for himself and lift up teammates with his passing and playmaking to make the whole better.
Different eras require different kinds of superstars.
“Those two guys are obviously special. They are a duo that’s special together. They are the best duo we’ve seen,” Anthony Davis said Friday night. “Multiple championships. They both were so dominant. I know they had a little sit-down and they were talking about they were arguing because they both wanted to be so dominant, they both wanted to be great and they both wanted to win, and that’s why they jelled together outside of everything else that you might have heard that they were going through.
“But you know, those two guys were selfless. They both had a competitive spirit with themselves to will their teams to win. I think me and Bron are the same way. We are two guys who want to win, no matter the circumstance. We both want to make sure that we do whatever it takes to help our team win. When you have two guys that are selfless.”
Shaq and Kobe could be selfless on the court, but that is one other key difference with LeBron and AD — they get along and are not battling for alpha status.
“We’re not jealous of each other. I think that’s the best thing,” LeBron said before Game 2. “In professional sports, you have guys that join forces to become alpha males. That’s what they call them. Two guys that have been dominant in a specific sport on their own respective teams, and they get together and they talk about how dominant they can be and they talk about this is going to be this and that. I believe jealousy creeps in a lot.
“And that is the absolute contrary of what we are. We know who we are. We know what we’re about. We want the best, seriously, every single day, both on and off the floor, for one another. We’re just not jealous of one another. I think that you align that with respect, I think the sky’s the limit.”
LeBron and Davis appear headed soon to add a first championship to their combined resume. While they have a ways to go to reach Shaq and Kobe’s three, their legacy as a top Lakers duo grows game by dominant game.