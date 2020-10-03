Bam Adebayo plans to play in Heat-Lakers Game 3

That leaves few options other than hoping Adebayo returns.
Miami’s best defensive rebounder, he’d help a ton on the glass. His defensive versatility would also match up as well as possible with Davis, who is clicking.
Adebayo’s passing and finishing at the rim has been important throughout the season. But the Heat scored well in Game 2 without Adebayo and Dragic. That said, the Lakers – while scoring with ease – didn’t bring their defensive A-game.
Adebayo would change the dynamics of this series.
Probably not enough for Miami. But he’d at least help.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis have Lakers seizing control
“Did y’all see something?” Davis asked, sounding somewhat surprised.
Yes, two superstars on the biggest stage draw attention.
Though there’s the occasional clash (in this case, about defensive breakdowns, Davis said), Davis and LeBron are thriving in the spotlight. Their complementary domination is the biggest reason Los Angeles holds a 2-0 lead on the Heat.
Davis (34 points in Game 1, 32 points in Game 2) and LeBron (25 points in Game 1, 33 points in Game 2) have combined to score 124 points in this series. That’s the fourth-most ever by a duo in the first two games of an NBA Finals:
Only Lakers stars Jerry West and Elgin Baylor in both the 1969 and 1962 Finals and Warriors stars Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry in the 2017 Finals surpassed Davis and LeBron.
Tonight, LeBron picked apart Miami’s zone, dishing nine assists with no turnovers. The last time someone had so many assists without a turnover in a Finals game? Derek Fisher in 2000.
The Heat didn’t give Davis as many opportunities without a center on the floor, just 1:20 late in the first half. But Davis sizzled from mid-range, shooting 7-of-10 on 2-pointers outside the restricted area. He also shot 7-of-9 at the rim and, on rare Lakers misses, grabbed eight offensive rebounds.
When the Lakers traded for Davis last summer, this was the dream. LeBron and Davis flourished together immediately, and their chemistry has only grown stronger while marching toward a championship. Davis re-signing looks like a forgone conclusion. The Lakers should contend for titles the rest of LeBron’s prime.
The LeBron-Davis partnership looks so good, it even got an endorsement from LeBron’s top supporting star in Miami.
After a brutal first game of the 2020 NBA Finals, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra and staff sat down and sketched out a strong plan for Game 2 against the Lakers: Play five out, move off the ball, attack the paint off the dribble on offense, and get to the line a lot. On defense, play a lot of zone and force the Lakers to make threes.
The Lakers superstar duo combined for 65 points while shooting 64.4%, and they led the Lakers domination of Miami in the paint (56 points on 70% shooting inside).
Miami also was without Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic to help execute Spoelstra’s plan (both sidelined with injuries), and not having their leading scorer this postseason (pre-injury) and best defender, the Heat were again overwhelmed by the Lakers.
“We don’t give a s*** what everybody else thinks,” Spoelstra said of the chances of a Heat comeback.
It’s just tough to picture that come back after watching the Lakers, length and physicality overwhelm the Heat through two games.
Los Angeles has done that to the entire NBA — and it’s by design. Last summer, when it came time to fill in the roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Laker GM Rob Pelinka decided to get length. He added mobile but more traditional centers — JaVale McGee, Dwight Howard — then landed perimeter players such as Danny Green, Rajon Rondo, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The Lakers went big but were not plodding or looking to play bully-ball. This was simply a basketball team built to counter the trends of the league.
“They have great size and Anthony Davis is an elite player,” Spoelstra said. “We’re trying to get something accomplished and you just have to go to another level. That’s the bottom line.”
With that Laker length and athleticism, there has been just enough shooting.
Miami tried to test that shooting by packing the paint in Game 2, and the Lakers made former coach Mike D’Antoni proud launching 47 threes, hitting 16 (34%). Not great, but good enough.
The Lakers also started to carve up the Heat 2-3 zone defense. Miami’s style with that is to put their guards along the baseline, have the big in the middle, and put their more athletic wings out top to slow penetration. The Lakers countered by having LeBron or Davis in the dunker’s spot along the baseline, getting the ball in the middle, and then when the defense went to stop the ball the Lakers’ best scorers were in position to thrive.
By thrive, I mean the Lakers shot 17-of-20 on twos in the first half. By thrive I mean the Lakers grabbed 16 offensive rebounds — 40.7% of their missed shots — leading to 21 second-chance points.
The zone, however, did slow the pace, and that helped a scrappy Heat team stay close. Jimmy Butler had 25 points and 13 assists, Kelly Olynyk had 24 off the bench, and 17 from Tyler Herro.
“We definitely were not happy with our performance defensively tonight,” LeBron said, echoing what Davis and coach Frank Vogel had said on the podium not long before. “Hopefully we can be — well, we know, not hopefully, we know we can be better in Game 3.
Miami hung around in the second half, but could never get the lead lower than nine. Miami needs another gear.
“Jimmy is going to have to be Jimmy,” Olynyk said postgame. “We need him to do incredible things for us, like he has done all year, all playoffs. We’re going to need that from him. Whatever happens with the rest of us, we’re going to have to step up and help him.”
The Lakers got 33 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists from LeBron, while Davis had 32 points and 14 rebounds. Rondo had 16 points and 10 assists off the bench.
To slow the Lakers offense, the Heat need Adebayo — an All-Defensive Team player — back. His status for Game 3 is up in the air.
“We’re never giving up,” Butler said. “We’re going to fight and we’re going to ride with this thing until the wheels fall off. It’s not over. We’re just down 0-2, so we got to do something special. We’re capable of it.”
Sacramento’s Buddy Hield reportedly not returning calls from Luke Walton
According to league sources, Hield has soured on Walton to the point he will not answer his coach’s phone calls. Messages to Hield’s agent, Brandon Rosenthal, and Walton were not returned…
How the benching situation was handled left Hield feeling he could not trust Walton. Hield felt like he was used as the scapegoat for the team’s struggles in the first half of last season. He shot 41.6 percent, 36 percent from 3 and averaged 20 points in 44 starts. Hield had a bigger burden on offense because De’Aaron Fox missed a little more than a month with a sprained ankle and Marvin Bagley went down in the season opener with a broken thumb, and later a foot sprain. The stretch with the injuries definitely hurt Hield’s efficiency as he was asked to do things that aren’t his strengths, like initiating offense. Hield’s defensive lapses also frustrated coaches and affected his minutes in the fourth quarter.
A lot of asked of Hield because his four-year, $94M contract extension kicks in next season (which is also why trading him is not simple).
Hield looked good in his sixth-man role — 17.9 points per game shooting 45.1% from three — and could thrive doing that somewhere, but he wants to start. There is plenty of demand for shooters if the Kings’ new front office looks into a trade, but they more likely want to try and make this work.
If it can. It sounds like the Walton and Hield relationship is pretty far down the Nick Young/Iggy Azalea road and may not be able to be saved now. And that could force the Kings’ hand this offseason.
Victor Oladipo says he values rings over being team’s main star
When it comes to you, would you make a choice to stay or go to a team where you’re just the star, or do you want that hardware, Victor?
Oladipo:
I don’t know, man. That’s where it gets tough, you know? It’s like picking your poison. Sometimes, you can have the best of both worlds. But sometimes, you can’t.
Anybody who knows me, I’m all about winning. And I feel like that’s what you’re defined as in this game. A lot of people say they don’t play for the money. But that’s what I live and breathe by. I just want to be the greatest. I want people to talk, to have my name amongst the greats. And in order to that, you’ve got to get rings. You’ve got to have trophies. Not saying Charles Barkley ain’t a great player. But at the end of the day, I want to be able to show my kids, when I have them, how great of a player I was. And in order to do that, you got to show them some hardware. So, that’s what I’m locked in on doing, man. I want some hardware, and I want a lot of hardware.
Of course, players talk about full devotion to winning championships more than they actually show ful devoted to winning championships. If the Pacers offer Oladipo the biggest contract, we’ll see what he does. He has had it pretty good in Indiana.