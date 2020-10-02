Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic both out for Game 2

By Kurt HelinOct 2, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT
It was the individual matchup we most wanted to see in these NBA Finals: Bam Adebayo vs. Anthony Davis.

We are not going to get that Friday night. Nor are we going to see if Goran Dragic could drive into the heart of the Laker defense and start to break it down.

Both already listed as doubtful, Miami’s starting point guard Goran Dragic and starting center Adebayo will not play in Game 2, something first reported earlier in the day then confirmed pregame by Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

“They were both lobbying to play and we ultimately had to take the decision out of their hands for tonight,” Spoelstra said, adding he listed to the team doctors.

It’s awful news for Miami.

No Adebayo likely means Meyers Leonard returns to the starting lineup for the Heat, and he is the kind of traditional big the Lakers have feasted against all season. Kelly Olynyk will get more run and provides floor spacing as a big, but he is a defensive liability. Adebayo is critical for the Heat in this series — he is their best defensive rebounder and the guy they will turn to in the crunch to cover Davis. He struggled in both of those roles in Game 1 against the length and physicality of the Lakers, but he has the athleticism to adapt and adjust as the series goes on.

Miami relies on Dragic’s quickness to push the pace and break down defenses in the halfcourt, if he can’t do that more falls on rookie Tyler Herro (he was -35 in Game 1) and Kendrick Nunn, who will be back in the rotation and could start.

Miami’s margin for error in this series was slim even with their second- and third-leading scorers healthy. Take them out of the equation and…

“We’re still expected to win,” Jimmy Butler said. “We got here for a reason. We realize we belong. But we also realize how well we have to play on both ends of the floor to give ourselves a chance to win.

“Obviously we definitely need those two guys, don’t get me wrong. But I’ve always said, next man up when a man goes down, and right now we’re definitely going to have to do that.”

“This is when you feel most alive, when you’re being tested competitively and challenged in new ways, different ways,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said on the off day. “This is a quality opponent. This is the way the whole playoff system is supposed to be set up. It’s supposed to get tougher and more challenging every single round and may the best team win at the very end.”

 

Victor Oladipo says he values rings over being team’s main star

Pacers guard Victor Oladipo
Kim Klement - Pool/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 2, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT
Victor Oladipo said, “I’m a Pacer.” Technically correct. He is under contract with the Pacers. Oladipo never directly denied rumors he was looking to leave Indiana. He merely downplayed them.

Oladipo sounded a lot like Paul George, who declared “I’m a Pacer“… around the same time he was telling Indiana he’d leave in 2018 free agency.

In an interview with Fat Joe on Instagram, Oladipo also sounded like George in discussing his championship ambition.

Fat Joe:

When it comes to you, would you make a choice to stay or go to a team where you’re just the star, or do you want that hardware, Victor?

Oladipo:

I don’t know, man. That’s where it gets tough, you know? It’s like picking your poison. Sometimes, you can have the best of both worlds. But sometimes, you can’t.

Anybody who knows me, I’m all about winning. And I feel like that’s what you’re defined as in this game. A lot of people say they don’t play for the money. But that’s what I live and breathe by. I just want to be the greatest. I want people to talk, to have my name amongst the greats. And in order to that, you’ve got to get rings. You’ve got to have trophies. Not saying Charles Barkley ain’t a great player. But at the end of the day, I want to be able to show my kids, when I have them, how great of a player I was. And in order to do that, you got to show them some hardware. So, that’s what I’m locked in on doing, man. I want some hardware, and I want a lot of hardware.

How could Oladipo believe the Pacers – who’ve lost in the first round five straight years and have a history of frugality – share his stated ambitions?

A coaching change could mean a shakeup. But Indiana has Malcolm Brogdon, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner on expensive long-term contracts. That group is way, way, way too good to land a prime draft pick. It’s also unlikely to grow into a title contender.

Of course, players talk about full devotion to winning championships more than they actually show ful devoted to winning championships. If the Pacers offer Oladipo the biggest contract, we’ll see what he does. He has had it pretty good in Indiana.

But he sounds very passionate here, and I believe in his competitiveness.

He’ll have a chance to prove his priorities in 2021 free agency.

Adam Silver: Maybe NBA bubble schedule should’ve included break from games

Bucks guard George Hill
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 2, 2020, 3:36 PM EDT
Bucks guard George Hill – fed up with being in the NBA bubble when police shot Jacob Blake – decided alone to sit out a game.

Suddenly, the whole league was on strike.

Hill’s teammates joined him in a planned forfeit. Players throughout the league are concerned with racial justice, and other teams followed in sitting out. It was easier to gain momentum as players – separated from friends and family for more than a month – faced mental-health challenges amid the bubble grind.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, via CNN:

I think they needed a break. And maybe, in retrospect, we should have built in a break along the way in the games. Not necessarily for people to leave the bubble, because then you’ve got to quarantine all over again. But just to give guys several days just to sit back and sort of just reflect on what’s happening in society.

This might be an irrelevant lesson. The NBA hopes to begin next season in home arenas. But it could be useful if the league must determine the length of regional pods.

The big catch: The NBA can’t predict when societal issues – like police shooting a black man on video – will boil over. A pre-scheduled break would’ve meant players spending more time in the bubble away from their normal lives. Nobody wanted that.

Like with many situations amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA found difficulty striking the balance between safety (which requires degrees of isolation) and mental health. It’s a challenge that warrants continued consideration as the league proceeds.

Doc Rivers and 76ers a high-profile match

By Dan FeldmanOct 2, 2020, 1:45 PM EDT
Rick Carlisle attended his own firing press conference in 2003. After taking the Pistons from the lottery to consecutive 50-win seasons, Carlisle sat next to Pistons lead executive Joe Dumars and addressed the media.

“If you think he’s going to bring in a stiff behind me, you’re nuts,” Carlisle said. “He’s going to bring in a big-time guy.”

Dumars did. Detroit hired coaching legend Larry Brown, who had just guided the 76ers to 48 wins. The Pistons won the championship in Brown’s first season.

The 76ers and Doc Rivers hope to repeat that success in the latest union between a winning team and winning coach.

Philadelphia just had a highly disappointing season. The 76ers went 43-30 and made the playoffs.

Rivers just had a highly disappointing season. The Clippers went 49-23 and advanced as far they ever have in the playoffs.

As far as disappointments go, these aren’t so bad.

This is just the seventh time a team with a winning record the prior season hired a new coach with a winning elsewhere the full prior season:

Year Coach Prior team New team
2020 Doc Rivers L.A. Clippers (49-23) Philadelphia 76ers (43-30)
2013 Doc Rivers Boston Celtics (41-40) Los Angeles Clippers (56-26)
2003 Rick Carlisle Detroit Pistons (50-32) Indiana Pacers (48-34)
2003 Larry Brown Philadelphia 76ers (48-34) Detroit Pistons (50-32)
1993 Lenny Wilkens Cleveland Cavaliers (54-28) Atlanta Hawks (43-39)
1983 Stan Albeck San Antonio Spurs (53-29) New Jersey Nets (49-33)
1960 Paul Seymour Syracuse Nationals (45-30) St. Louis Hawks (46-29)

These hires all drew plenty of fanfare at the time, but the outcomes are mixed:

  • This is Rivers’ second time on the list. Whether he succeeded or failed with the Clippers is in the eye of the beholder.
  • In 2003, Carlisle landed with the Pacers, who had just won 48 games and made the playoffs for the fifth straight season. He helped turn Indiana into a championship contender. But the Pacers’ title hopes came undone with the Malice at the Palace, and the team gradually declined until firing Carlisle in 2007.
  • Even Brown had his tenure with the Pistons end in a sour note just two years after getting hired. His flirting with other teams during the 2005 playoffs really bothered owner Bill Davidson.
  • After helping build the Cavaliers into an Eastern Conference contender that just couldn’t get past Michael Jordan and the Bulls, Wilkens resigned to take the Hawks job. Wilkens helped turn Atlanta into a playoff mainstay, advancing to the second round more often than not – but never further – during his seven-year tenure.
  • The Nets sent major compensation – money and draft picks – to the Spurs to hire Stan Albeck in 1983. Two slightly above-average seasons later, Albeck left for Chicago.
  • Paul Seymour was the Syracuse Nationals’ player-coach until the 1959-60 season. After retiring as a player, Seymour got hired by the St. Louis Hawks. He took themto the 1961 NBA Finals – but lost his job amid controversy during his second season.

What would qualify as success between Rivers and the 76ers?

Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons and an expensive supporting cast create lofty expectations. At the very least, Rivers showed with the Celtics he could help a team reach those ambitions.

This isn’t necessarily quite championship or bust.

But it’s understandable why there’s so much title talk with Rivers in Philadelphia.

Report: Tyronn Lue interviewing with Rockets and Pelicans

Clippers assistant coach Tyronn Lue
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 2, 2020, 11:17 AM EDT
Tyronn Lue is reportedly the early favorite to become the Clippers’ next head coach.

But neither side is acting as if that pairing is fait accompli.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Lue was the hot name on the coaching market until Doc Rivers supplanted him. He’ll likely have options.

The Clippers are closer to championship contention than the Rockets and Pelicans. Steve Ballmer would also likely outspend Tilman Fertitta and Gayle Benson.

As a Clippers assistant, Lue should have first-hand knowledge of the Clippers’ chemistry issues, though. He can decide whether he wants to deal with that.

The Clippers can also decide on someone other than Lue. Because of their general appeal, this is a prime opening.

Chris Finch is a new addition to the Pacers’ long list of known candidates, which already included Dave Joerger and Chauncey Billups.

David Vanterpool has drawn head-coaching consideration for years. It seems inevitable he’ll eventually get hired.