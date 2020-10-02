Report: Miami center Bam Adebayo is out for Game 2

By Kurt HelinOct 2, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT
It was the individual matchup we most wanted to see in these NBA Finals: Bam Adebayo vs. Anthony Davis.

We are not going to get that Friday night. Already listed as doubtful — along with starting point guard Goran Dragic — Adebayo will not play in Game 2, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

There is nothing official from the team yet, but this was expected by people close to the team. The team listed it as a neck injury and said it is different than the shoulder issue he played through against Boston.

No Adebayo likely means Meyers Leonard returns to the starting lineup for the Heat, and he is the kind of traditional big the Lakers have feasted against all season. Kelly Olynyk will get more run and provides floor spacing as a big, but he is a defensive liability. Adebayo is critical for the Heat in this series — he is their best defensive rebounder and the guy they will turn to in the crunch to cover Davis. He struggled in both of those roles in Game 1 against the length and physicality of the Lakers, but he has the athleticism to adapt and adjust as the series goes on.

It is also highly unlikely Dragic plays, either (again, nothing official from the team yet). As Jeff Stotts wrote at In Street Clothes, it is possible to play through a torn plantar fascia but it is both very painful and limiting. Miami relies on Dragic’s quickness to push the pace and break down defenses in the halfcourt, if he can’t do that more falls on rookie Tyler Herro (he was -35 in Game 1) and Kendrick Nunn, who will be back in the rotation.

Miami’s margin for error in this series was slim even with their second- and third-leading scorers healthy. Take them out of the equation and…

“We’re still expected to win,” Jimmy Butler said. “We got here for a reason. We realize we belong. But we also realize how well we have to play on both ends of the floor to give ourselves a chance to win.

“Obviously we definitely need those two guys, don’t get me wrong. But I’ve always said, next man up when a man goes down, and right now we’re definitely going to have to do that.”

“This is when you feel most alive, when you’re being tested competitively and challenged in new ways, different ways,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said on the off day. “This is a quality opponent. This is the way the whole playoff system is supposed to be set up. It’s supposed to get tougher and more challenging every single round and may the best team win at the very end.”

 

Adam Silver: Maybe NBA bubble schedule should’ve included break from games

Bucks guard George Hill
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 2, 2020, 3:36 PM EDT
Bucks guard George Hill – fed up with being in the NBA bubble when police shot Jacob Blake – decided alone to sit out a game.

Suddenly, the whole league was on strike.

Hill’s teammates joined him in a planned forfeit. Players throughout the league are concerned with racial justice, and other teams followed in sitting out. It was easier to gain momentum as players – separated from friends and family for more than a month – faced mental-health challenges amid the bubble grind.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, via CNN:

I think they needed a break. And maybe, in retrospect, we should have built in a break along the way in the games. Not necessarily for people to leave the bubble, because then you’ve got to quarantine all over again. But just to give guys several days just to sit back and sort of just reflect on what’s happening in society.

This might be an irrelevant lesson. The NBA hopes to begin next season in home arenas. But it could be useful if the league must determine the length of regional pods.

The big catch: The NBA can’t predict when societal issues – like police shooting a black man on video – will boil over. A pre-scheduled break would’ve meant players spending more time in the bubble away from their normal lives. Nobody wanted that.

Like with many situations amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA found difficulty striking the balance between safety (which requires degrees of isolation) and mental health. It’s a challenge that warrants continued consideration as the league proceeds.

Doc Rivers and 76ers a high-profile match

By Dan FeldmanOct 2, 2020, 1:45 PM EDT
Rick Carlisle attended his own firing press conference in 2003. After taking the Pistons from the lottery to consecutive 50-win seasons, Carlisle sat next to Pistons lead executive Joe Dumars and addressed the media.

“If you think he’s going to bring in a stiff behind me, you’re nuts,” Carlisle said. “He’s going to bring in a big-time guy.”

Dumars did. Detroit hired coaching legend Larry Brown, who had just guided the 76ers to 48 wins. The Pistons won the championship in Brown’s first season.

The 76ers and Doc Rivers hope to repeat that success in the latest union between a winning team and winning coach.

Philadelphia just had a highly disappointing season. The 76ers went 43-30 and made the playoffs.

Rivers just had a highly disappointing season. The Clippers went 49-23 and advanced as far they ever have in the playoffs.

As far as disappointments go, these aren’t so bad.

This is just the seventh time a team with a winning record the prior season hired a new coach with a winning elsewhere the full prior season:

Year Coach Prior team New team
2020 Doc Rivers L.A. Clippers (49-23) Philadelphia 76ers (43-30)
2013 Doc Rivers Boston Celtics (41-40) Los Angeles Clippers (56-26)
2003 Rick Carlisle Detroit Pistons (50-32) Indiana Pacers (48-34)
2003 Larry Brown Philadelphia 76ers (48-34) Detroit Pistons (50-32)
1993 Lenny Wilkens Cleveland Cavaliers (54-28) Atlanta Hawks (43-39)
1983 Stan Albeck San Antonio Spurs (53-29) New Jersey Nets (49-33)
1960 Paul Seymour Syracuse Nationals (45-30) St. Louis Hawks (46-29)

These hires all drew plenty of fanfare at the time, but the outcomes are mixed:

  • This is Rivers’ second time on the list. Whether he succeeded or failed with the Clippers is in the eye of the beholder.
  • In 2003, Carlisle landed with the Pacers, who had just won 48 games and made the playoffs for the fifth straight season. He helped turn Indiana into a championship contender. But the Pacers’ title hopes came undone with the Malice at the Palace, and the team gradually declined until firing Carlisle in 2007.
  • Even Brown had his tenure with the Pistons end in a sour note just two years after getting hired. His flirting with other teams during the 2005 playoffs really bothered owner Bill Davidson.
  • After helping build the Cavaliers into an Eastern Conference contender that just couldn’t get past Michael Jordan and the Bulls, Wilkens resigned to take the Hawks job. Wilkens helped turn Atlanta into a playoff mainstay, advancing to the second round more often than not – but never further – during his seven-year tenure.
  • The Nets sent major compensation – money and draft picks – to the Spurs to hire Stan Albeck in 1983. Two slightly above-average seasons later, Albeck left for Chicago.
  • Paul Seymour was the Syracuse Nationals’ player-coach until the 1959-60 season. After retiring as a player, Seymour got hired by the St. Louis Hawks. He took themto the 1961 NBA Finals – but lost his job amid controversy during his second season.

What would qualify as success between Rivers and the 76ers?

Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons and an expensive supporting cast create lofty expectations. At the very least, Rivers showed with the Celtics he could help a team reach those ambitions.

This isn’t necessarily quite championship or bust.

But it’s understandable why there’s so much title talk with Rivers in Philadelphia.

Report: Tyronn Lue interviewing with Rockets and Pelicans

Clippers assistant coach Tyronn Lue
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 2, 2020, 11:17 AM EDT
Tyronn Lue is reportedly the early favorite to become the Clippers’ next head coach.

But neither side is acting as if that pairing is fait accompli.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Lue was the hot name on the coaching market until Doc Rivers supplanted him. He’ll likely have options.

The Clippers are closer to championship contention than the Rockets and Pelicans. Steve Ballmer would also likely outspend Tilman Fertitta and Gayle Benson.

As a Clippers assistant, Lue should have first-hand knowledge of the Clippers’ chemistry issues, though. He can decide whether he wants to deal with that.

The Clippers can also decide on someone other than Lue. Because of their general appeal, this is a prime opening.

Chris Finch is a new addition to the Pacers’ long list of known candidates, which already included Dave Joerger and Chauncey Billups.

David Vanterpool has drawn head-coaching consideration for years. It seems inevitable he’ll eventually get hired.

Doc Rivers’ ‘Lob City Clippers’ success is why he was right hire for 76ers

By Kurt HelinOct 2, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Seven years ago, Doc Rivers took over a team in Los Angeles that had star talent — Blake Griffin and Chris Paul — plus some quality role players, such as DeAndre Jordan, and got them to mesh together in a way the previous coach (Vinny Del Negro) could not.

Rivers transformed how those Clippers played on the court — Los Angeles had the best offense in the league for a couple of years early on — but also how they thought of themselves off it. He expanded roles and got guys to trust parts of their game that better fit the team. Griffin was dishing from the elbow and trusting his passing, those Clippers were beasts in transition, and their pick-and-roll combos could target any defense. Those Clippers were winning, they were fun to watch, and there was buy-in from the players in the coach and his system.

Some fans will look back on those “Lob City” Clippers and note they never got past the second round of the playoffs, which is true. However, those teams helped transform the Clippers organization. This was a team that won 50+ games year after year for Rivers, was dynamic on the court, and a real draw at the gate, plus a true playoff threat. Rivers took a franchise that was a laughing stock during the Donald Sterling era and helped bring it to respectability — the kind of franchise that could land a free agent like Kawhi Leonard or draw Paul George. That evolution of the Clippers would not have been possible without the foundation Rivers helped lay.

All of that is why Doc Rivers was the best hire for the 76ers.

He’s not the answer to all their problems, but it’s a step in the right direction.

The 76ers have never been Sterling-level bad as an organization, but in recent years they have gone from “The Process” through Bryan Colangelo and “burnergate” to their current search for how to turn Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons into a duo that can be at the top of the East.

Fans can forget how Rivers helped transformed the Clippers when he arrived. He moved Griffin out of the post (often to the elbow), took advantage of his passing, and got Griffin to trust parts of his game the forward had been reluctant to show before. Rivers got Jordan to buy into a role as a defensive stopper (two-time All-Defense) and a dangerous rim-runner on offense that could finish any lob. Jordan made three All-NBA teams. Rivers got those Clippers to run a little, but more than that they were a force in the halfcourt.

Rivers did all that by figuring out a style of play, then getting guys to accept roles and opportunities within that style. Jordan had wanted more of the offense run more through him, Rivers convinced Jordan to let the offense come to him. Rivers took advantage of the strength of Griffin’s game beyond his pure athleticism. He did the same with Tobias Harris, who is in Philly now but played his best basketball under Rivers in Los Angeles — Harris averaged 20.3 points and 7.2 rebounds a game, shooting better than 40% from three, as a Clipper.

Those Clippers also had an unmatched floor general and on-court chess player in Chris Paul. With all due respect to Simmons’ passing skills, Philadelphia does not have a playmaker of that caliber. Roster changes will need to be made in Philly.

What Doc Rivers brings to the 76ers is not simply the potential to come up with the Xs and Os of a system where Embiid and Simmons can fit together — there are a lot of coaches with those skills — but also to get the All-Stars to buy into that system. He can get the commitment from the players needed to make it all work. Brett Brown could not. Rivers has done this before.

Doc Rivers was the right hire for the 76ers. Ownership may have been starstruck by Mike D’Antoni, but bringing him in would have also required a massive roster overhaul to fit his preferred style of play. Rivers is better suited to coach and win with the roster the Sixers have.

Maybe, in the end, an overhaul is needed. However, landing All-NBA level talents like Embiid and Simmons is too difficult in the NBA to just move on, and the Sixers would never get equal value back in a trade. Philadelphia needs to take another shot with making this roster work.

Rivers is the best coach to do that.

If it doesn’t work this time, then it’s time to talk about an overhaul.