Dwight Howard: There were times “I was depressed” being in bubble

By Kurt HelinOct 2, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
The bubble wore on players.

The isolation from family. The same 48-hour routine day after day (practice one day, game the next). Staring at the same hotel room walls. Eating at the same restaurant. Multiple players and coaches have talked about the mental health challenges of the NBA restart bubble.

Add the Lakers’ Dwight Howard to the list.

“For myself, there has been times where I was depressed about just having to be in the bubble, not being able to see my family, my kids,” Howard said. “So it could be very difficult, so I just tried to find a way to escape mentally by doing a lot of reading, getting out and walking, talking to a lot of the people who work for the NBA who are here and experiencing the bubble as well.

“So just trying to just share my experiences with them and to listen to their experiences and find hope within each other.”

Howard does have some family with him in the bubble now, his son David joined him.

Good for Howard stepping forward and talking about something he may not have been comfortable discussing. He’s high profile, and having players such as Kevin Love and DeMar DeRozan and Howard talk about it helps reduce the stigma around the disease. Howard was put in a difficult situation with the bubble — for approaching 90 days now for the Lakers — and he was honest about his feelings.

It’s the NBA Finals now, and after watching Game 1, the Lakers may not be there that much longer. After a strong second half, expect Howard to get the start for the Lakers in Game 2 on Friday night.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis say lack of jealousy smoothed partnership

By Kurt HelinOct 1, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
The Lakers have had elite duos in their past: Shaq and Kobe felt bigger than life, a volatile pairing of all-time talents and bigger egos. They won a lot — a three-peat. They also feuded a lot, and it took all the Zen wizardry of Phil Jackson to keep them together as long as they lasted.

The newest Lakers’ superstar duo is steps away from its first title after going up 1-0 on a banged-up Miami Heat team in the 2020 NBA Finals — but there is no feuding, no acrimony, no massive egos on display between LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“We’re not jealous of each other. I think that’s the best thing,” LeBron said Thursday, on an off-day for the series. “In professional sports, you have guys that join forces to become alpha males. That’s what they call them. Two guys that have been dominant in a specific sport on their own respective teams, and they get together and they talk about how dominant they can be and they talk about this is going to be this and that. I believe jealousy creeps in a lot.

“And that is the absolute contrary of what we are. We know who we are. We know what we’re about. We want the best, seriously, every single day, both on and off the floor, for one another. We’re just not jealous of one another. I think that you align that with respect, I think the sky’s the limit.”

Davis was a dominant force in Game 1, scoring 34 points on one end of the court and blocking three shots on the other — Miami had no answer for him inside (especially with Bam Adebayo in foul trouble then injured). LeBron James “quietly” finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists, all while keeping his team focused.

That focus on one goal helps keep the jealousy at bay.

“Jealousy and envy has killed a lot of great things, not only in sports but in general,” LeBron said. “If you’re able to just throw that to the side and throw your egos to the side but continue to bring that confidence of what you’re trying to do of keeping the main thing the main thing — not saying it’s that easy, but for us it’s that easy when it comes to our relationship.”

“I think when you’ve got two guys who are very selfless and want to win as bad as both of us want to, the rest of it goes away and just takes care of itself,” Davis added. “Jealousy has never been a thing on our team from anyone.”

Anthony Davis and LeBron James both echoed that their relationship has reverberated throughout the team.

“Some guys on some teams are afraid to jump on the star player, and it’s everyone on our team,” Davis said. “Our team, a guy can tell a guy something, and we know it’s coming from a great place and we know it’s coming from a guy who wants to win.

“Me and Bron has always been able to communicate with each other about whatever it is on the floor, which I think helps us knowing that whatever he’s telling me is coming from a good place, knowing that he wants to win.”

With three more wins, Davis and LeBron will have won a title together.

Kyrie Irving denies taking shot at LeBron James on recent podcast

By Kurt HelinOct 1, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT
Kyrie Irving was a guest on teammate Kevin Durant‘s new podcast, The ETC with Kevin Durant on The Boardroom.  They said some interesting things, such as KD admitting they solidified plans to team up — somewhere — during All-Star weekend before their free agency.  (There was plenty more.)

Among the things Irving said: In Durant, he finally has a teammate he trusts to take the final shot.

Umm… LeBron James? The guy competing for his fourth ring right now.

That may have been an unintentional oversight by Irving, but NBA Twitter reacted to the comment in the rational, reasoned way it always does. Which is to say, people freaked out. It forced Irving to respond:

Irving and LeBron may not be tight like Irving and KD, but it’s fair to say Irving probably didn’t intend to throw shade. (I say probably because judging anyone’s intentions is no-win.) We should take Irving at his word.

Other words he said on the podcast include saying that coaching a team like the Nets is “a collaborative effort” where the players are the coaches too.

There is a lot of talent on that Brooklyn team next season, but it will be an interesting cultural dynamic, too.

LeBron James snapped at players on Lakers bench during Game 1: ‘This s*** ain’t over’

By Kurt HelinOct 1, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT
Not long into the third quarter, it was clear the Lakers were going to win Game 1 of the NBA Finals in a rout. The Lakers overwhelmed the Heat, Anthony Davis was dominant inside, then throw in a couple of Miami injuries and it was over in any way that mattered.

Lakers’ bench players were having fun with it but LeBron James snapped at them to get them focused, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. It has started after Dwight Howard made a fourth quarter assist to Anthony Davis, then Howard made a glasses gesture, suggesting he saw the floor clearly.

Davis, Howard and some players on the Lakers’ bench began making the glasses gesture again as they walked to their bench. James didn’t let this celebratory occurrence slide this time.

“Hey, hey! Stop it! Stay locked in!” he shouted at his teammates before entering the huddle. “This s*** ain’t over, man.”

Game 1 was over, but LeBron’s point that the series is far from over seemed to get through. Thursday, on an off day of the Finals, he to echo that point.

“We’re playing against an exceptional basketball team, obviously, great coached,” LeBron said, referencing his former coach Erik Spoelstra. “So we have to continue to understand that coming into Game 2. It was great to get with the guys today earlier and go over the film, and like I said, see things that we can do a lot better, both offensively and defensively.

“They’re going to make adjustments in Game 2, and we need to be ready for that. We can’t come out with the energy that we had in Game 1 and go down 23-10 and expect the same result as we had in Game 1. So we look forward to that challenge.”

LeBron also talked about his team needing to stay focused even if the Heat are without Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo for Game 2, both are listed as doubtful due to injuries (Dragic a torn plantar fascia, Adebayo a shoulder/neck issue).

LeBron brings a level of maturity to this Lakers team, which has veterans but not a lot of championship experience. LeBron understands he may never have a better chance to win a title, and at age 35 he does not want a fourth ring to slip out of his grasp.

Report: Doc Rivers accepts deal to become Philadelphia 76ers head coach

By Kurt HelinOct 1, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT
Doc Rivers was not out of a job long.

Considered an elite coach and true leader of men — someone pushed out the door in Los Angeles by a frustrated owner in Steve Ballmer after the Clippers blew a 3-1 series lead against the Nuggets — Doc Rivers has accepted a deal to become the new head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. It has since been confirmed by multiple sources.

Joel Embiid welcomed his new coach on Twitter.

This hiring was expected, and it came together fast. Rivers was let go by the Clippers on Monday and by Thursday had agreed to the deal with Philly.

Rivers will sign a five-year contract and will not have any front office responsibilities, according to multiple reports. However, Philadelphia was looking to add more voices underneath GM Elton Brand and Rivers comes out of a collaborative front office situation with a lot of voices having a say. Brand and Rivers instantly clicked, according to reports.

Rivers jumps from one franchise with expectations of contending for a title but having fit and chemistry issues on the roster, to another.

Doc Rivers needs to find an offensive system in Philadelphia where both Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons can thrive next to each other, along with Tobias Harris, Josh Richardson, and Al Horford in some capacity. There’s not much spacing or shooting there, which is why Shake Milton was getting a lot of run from former coach Brett Brown late in the season. That said, Harris played his best basketball in Los Angeles under Rivers and if he can find a way to better utilize players it will be a plus for Philly.

Roster tweaks would be coming, but with Rivers the idea will be finding a way to build around the stars they have in Embiid and Simmons. The plan is not to break everything up.

The buzz around the league is that Tyronn Lue will take the Clippers job, which leaves Mike D’Antoni looking at places such as Indiana and New Orleans.