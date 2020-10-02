Doc Rivers and 76ers a high-profile match

By Dan FeldmanOct 2, 2020, 1:45 PM EDT
Rick Carlisle attended his own firing press conference in 2003. After taking the Pistons from the lottery to consecutive 50-win seasons, Carlisle sat next to Pistons lead executive Joe Dumars and addressed the media.

“If you think he’s going to bring in a stiff behind me, you’re nuts,” Carlisle said. “He’s going to bring in a big-time guy.”

Dumars did. Detroit hired coaching legend Larry Brown, who had just guided the 76ers to 48 wins. The Pistons won the championship in Brown’s first season.

The 76ers and Doc Rivers hope to repeat that success in the latest union between a winning team and winning coach.

Philadelphia just had a highly disappointing season. The 76ers went 43-30 and made the playoffs.

Rivers just had a highly disappointing season. The Clippers went 49-23 and advanced as far they ever have in the playoffs.

As far as disappointments go, these aren’t so bad.

This is just the seventh time a team with a winning record the prior season hired a new coach with a winning elsewhere the full prior season:

Year Coach Prior team New team
2020 Doc Rivers L.A. Clippers (49-23) Philadelphia 76ers (43-30)
2013 Doc Rivers Boston Celtics (41-40) Los Angeles Clippers (56-26)
2003 Rick Carlisle Detroit Pistons (50-32) Indiana Pacers (48-34)
2003 Larry Brown Philadelphia 76ers (48-34) Detroit Pistons (50-32)
1993 Lenny Wilkens Cleveland Cavaliers (54-28) Atlanta Hawks (43-39)
1983 Stan Albeck San Antonio Spurs (53-29) New Jersey Nets (49-33)
1960 Paul Seymour Syracuse Nationals (45-30) St. Louis Hawks (46-29)

These hires all drew plenty of fanfare at the time, but the outcomes are mixed:

  • This is Rivers’ second time on the list. Whether he succeeded or failed with the Clippers is in the eye of the beholder.
  • In 2003, Carlisle landed with the Pacers, who had just won 48 games and made the playoffs for the fifth straight season. He helped turn Indiana into a championship contender. But the Pacers’ title hopes came undone with the Malice at the Palace, and the team gradually declined until firing Carlisle in 2007.
  • Even Brown had his tenure with the Pistons end in a sour note just two years after getting hired. His flirting with other teams during the 2005 playoffs really bothered owner Bill Davidson.
  • After helping build the Cavaliers into an Eastern Conference contender that just couldn’t get past Michael Jordan and the Bulls, Wilkens resigned to take the Hawks job. Wilkens helped turn Atlanta into a playoff mainstay, advancing to the second round more often than not – but never further – during his seven-year tenure.
  • The Nets sent major compensation – money and draft picks – to the Spurs to hire Stan Albeck in 1983. Two slightly above-average seasons later, Albeck left for Chicago.
  • Paul Seymour was the Syracuse Nationals’ player-coach until the 1959-60 season. After retiring as a player, Seymour got hired by the St. Louis Hawks. He took themto the 1961 NBA Finals – but lost his job amid controversy during his second season.

What would qualify as success between Rivers and the 76ers?

Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons and an expensive supporting cast create lofty expectations. At the very least, Rivers showed with the Celtics he could help a team reach those ambitions.

This isn’t necessarily quite championship or bust.

But it’s understandable why there’s so much title talk with Rivers in Philadelphia.

Tyronn Lue is reportedly the early favorite to become the Clippers’ next head coach.

But neither side is acting as if that pairing is fait accompli.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Lue was the hot name on the coaching market until Doc Rivers supplanted him. He’ll likely have options.

The Clippers are closer to championship contention than the Rockets and Pelicans. Steve Ballmer would also likely outspend Tilman Fertitta and Gayle Benson.

As a Clippers assistant, Lue should have first-hand knowledge of the Clippers’ chemistry issues, though. He can decide whether he wants to deal with that.

The Clippers can also decide on someone other than Lue. Because of their general appeal, this is a prime opening.

Doc Rivers’ “Lob City Clippers” success is why he was right hire for 76ers

By Kurt HelinOct 2, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Seven years ago, Doc Rivers took over a team in Los Angeles that had star talent — Blake Griffin and Chris Paul — plus some quality role players, such as DeAndre Jordan, and got them to mesh together in a way the previous coach (Vinny Del Negro) could not.

Rivers transformed how those Clippers played on the court — Los Angeles had the best offense in the league for a couple of years early on — but also how they thought of themselves off it. He expanded roles and got guys to trust parts of their game that better fit the team. Griffin was dishing from the elbow and trusting his passing, those Clippers were beasts in transition, and their pick-and-roll combos could target any defense. Those Clippers were winning, they were fun to watch, and there was buy-in from the players in the coach and his system.

Some fans will look back on those “Lob City” Clippers and note they never got past the second round of the playoffs, which is true. However, those teams helped transform the Clippers organization. This was a team that won 50+ games year after year for Rivers, was dynamic on the court, and a real draw at the gate, plus a true playoff threat. Rivers took a franchise that was a laughing stock during the Donald Sterling era and helped bring it to respectability — the kind of franchise that could land a free agent like Kawhi Leonard or draw Paul George. That evolution of the Clippers would not have been possible without the foundation Rivers helped lay.

All of that is why Doc Rivers was the best hire for the 76ers.

He’s not the answer to all their problems, but it’s a step in the right direction.

The 76ers have never been Sterling-level bad as an organization, but in recent years they have gone from “The Process” through Bryan Colangelo and “burnergate” to their current search for how to turn Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons into a duo that can be at the top of the East.

Fans can forget how Rivers helped transformed the Clippers when he arrived. He moved Griffin out of the post (often to the elbow), took advantage of his passing, and got Griffin to trust parts of his game the forward had been reluctant to show before. Rivers got Jordan to buy into a role as a defensive stopper (two-time All-Defense) and a dangerous rim-runner on offense that could finish any lob. Jordan made three All-NBA teams. Rivers got those Clippers to run a little, but more than that they were a force in the halfcourt.

Rivers did all that by figuring out a style of play, then getting guys to accept roles and opportunities within that style. Jordan had wanted more of the offense run more through him, Rivers convinced Jordan to let the offense come to him. Rivers took advantage of the strength of Griffin’s game beyond his pure athleticism. He did the same with Tobias Harris, who is in Philly now but played his best basketball under Rivers in Los Angeles — Harris averaged 20.3 points and 7.2 rebounds a game, shooting better than 40% from three, as a Clipper.

Those Clippers also had an unmatched floor general and on-court chess player in Chris Paul. With all due respect to Simmons’ passing skills, Philadelphia does not have a playmaker of that caliber. Roster changes will need to be made in Philly.

What Doc Rivers brings to the 76ers is not simply the potential to come up with the Xs and Os of a system where Embiid and Simmons can fit together — there are a lot of coaches with those skills — but also to get the All-Stars to buy into that system. He can get the commitment from the players needed to make it all work. Brett Brown could not. Rivers has done this before.

Doc Rivers was the right hire for the 76ers. Ownership may have been starstruck by Mike D’Antoni, but bringing him in would have also required a massive roster overhaul to fit his preferred style of play. Rivers is better suited to coach and win with the roster the Sixers have.

Maybe, in the end, an overhaul is needed. However, landing All-NBA level talents like Embiid and Simmons is too difficult in the NBA to just move on, and the Sixers would never get equal value back in a trade. Philadelphia needs to take another shot with making this roster work.

Rivers is the best coach to do that.

If it doesn’t work this time, then it’s time to talk about an overhaul.

Dwight Howard: There were times “I was depressed” being in bubble

Dwigh Howard depression
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 2, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
The bubble wore on players.

The isolation from family. The same 48-hour routine day after day (practice one day, game the next). Staring at the same hotel room walls. Eating at the same restaurant. Multiple players and coaches have talked about the mental health challenges of the NBA restart bubble.

Add the Lakers’ Dwight Howard to the list.

“For myself, there has been times where I was depressed about just having to be in the bubble, not being able to see my family, my kids,” Howard said. “So it could be very difficult, so I just tried to find a way to escape mentally by doing a lot of reading, getting out and walking, talking to a lot of the people who work for the NBA who are here and experiencing the bubble as well.

“So just trying to just share my experiences with them and to listen to their experiences and find hope within each other.”

Howard does have some family with him in the bubble now, his son David joined him.

Good for Howard stepping forward and talking about something he may not have been comfortable discussing. He’s high profile, and having players such as Kevin Love and DeMar DeRozan and Howard talk about it helps reduce the stigma around the disease. Howard was put in a difficult situation with the bubble — for approaching 90 days now for the Lakers — and he was honest about his feelings.

It’s the NBA Finals now, and after watching Game 1, the Lakers may not be there that much longer. After a strong second half, expect Howard to get the start for the Lakers in Game 2 on Friday night.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis say lack of jealousy smoothed partnership

By Kurt HelinOct 1, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
The Lakers have had elite duos in their past: Shaq and Kobe felt bigger than life, a volatile pairing of all-time talents and bigger egos. They won a lot — a three-peat. They also feuded a lot, and it took all the Zen wizardry of Phil Jackson to keep them together as long as they lasted.

The newest Lakers’ superstar duo is steps away from its first title after going up 1-0 on a banged-up Miami Heat team in the 2020 NBA Finals — but there is no feuding, no acrimony, no massive egos on display between LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“We’re not jealous of each other. I think that’s the best thing,” LeBron said Thursday, on an off-day for the series. “In professional sports, you have guys that join forces to become alpha males. That’s what they call them. Two guys that have been dominant in a specific sport on their own respective teams, and they get together and they talk about how dominant they can be and they talk about this is going to be this and that. I believe jealousy creeps in a lot.

“And that is the absolute contrary of what we are. We know who we are. We know what we’re about. We want the best, seriously, every single day, both on and off the floor, for one another. We’re just not jealous of one another. I think that you align that with respect, I think the sky’s the limit.”

Davis was a dominant force in Game 1, scoring 34 points on one end of the court and blocking three shots on the other — Miami had no answer for him inside (especially with Bam Adebayo in foul trouble then injured). LeBron James “quietly” finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists, all while keeping his team focused.

That focus on one goal helps keep the jealousy at bay.

“Jealousy and envy has killed a lot of great things, not only in sports but in general,” LeBron said. “If you’re able to just throw that to the side and throw your egos to the side but continue to bring that confidence of what you’re trying to do of keeping the main thing the main thing — not saying it’s that easy, but for us it’s that easy when it comes to our relationship.”

“I think when you’ve got two guys who are very selfless and want to win as bad as both of us want to, the rest of it goes away and just takes care of itself,” Davis added. “Jealousy has never been a thing on our team from anyone.”

Anthony Davis and LeBron James both echoed that their relationship has reverberated throughout the team.

“Some guys on some teams are afraid to jump on the star player, and it’s everyone on our team,” Davis said. “Our team, a guy can tell a guy something, and we know it’s coming from a great place and we know it’s coming from a guy who wants to win.

“Me and Bron has always been able to communicate with each other about whatever it is on the floor, which I think helps us knowing that whatever he’s telling me is coming from a good place, knowing that he wants to win.”

With three more wins, Davis and LeBron will have won a title together.