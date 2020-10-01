Vince Carter’s 22-year NBA career ended amid the chaos of coronavirus, preventing him from getting the deserved fanfare.
But fellow players will send Carter into retirement with the NBA Sportsmanship Award.
NBA release:
NBA players have selected Vince Carter as the recipient of the 2019-20 NBA Sportsmanship Award, the NBA announced today.
Carter, who spent the 2019-20 season with the Atlanta Hawks, announced his retirement from the NBA in June after playing a league-record 22 seasons. He receives the Joe Dumars Trophy as the winner of the NBA Sportsmanship Award. Dumars, a two-time NBA champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, played 14 NBA seasons and won the inaugural Sportsmanship Award in the 1995-96 season.
Each NBA team nominated one of its players for the NBA Sportsmanship Award, which is designed to honor a player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court. From the list of 30 team nominees, a panel of league executives selected one finalist from each of the NBA’s six divisions. Current NBA players selected the winner from the list of six finalists, with more than 250 players submitting their votes through confidential balloting conducted by the league office.
Full voting (with first-, second-, third-, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-place votes and voting points):
1. Vince Carter (Hawks): 143-70-34-13-4-2-2,520
2. Garrett Temple (Nets): 22-78-63-52-25-26-1,746
3. Steven Adams (Thunder): 34-57-41-52-58-24-1,632
4. Harrison Barnes (Kings): 24-25-75-48-35-59-1,418
5. Langston Galloway (Pistons): 23-22-29-60-79-53-1,244
7. Tyus Jones (Grizzlies): 20-14-24-41-65-102-1,016
What a nice honor for Carter, who gracefully aged from high-profile star to veteran mentor.