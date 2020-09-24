Watch Jamal Murray hit insane hand-switching layup around LeBron

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are. You. Kidding. Me.

You are not going to see a better layup these playoffs than this one by Denver’s Jamal Murray, going around LeBron James near the end of the first half of Game 4.

MURRAY'S LAYUP PACKAGE 😮 pic.twitter.com/hMfiQx558D — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 25, 2020

Murray went up thinking dunk, had to change his mind because of LeBron, brought it down, went around him, and spun it in off the glass. Insane. It had some people on Twitter referencing the legendary Michael Jordan hand-switching shot. Not sure I’m willing to compare this Murray shot to a layup that helped launch a dynasty, but it’s close.

Murray had 16 in the first half but the Nuggets trailed at the break 60-55 in a high scoring first half. Anthony Davis had 19 to lead the Lakers.