NBA playoff schedule 2020: Date, time, matchup for every game

And there were four.

The NBA is down to the conference finals — and the bubble has provided us with upsets galore. There are some unexpected teams in the NBA’s Final Four, but of course LeBron James is still there. The Lakers are the heavy favorites at this point.

Here are a few notes on the NBA playoffs schedule 2020:

• The NBA is continuing to push the pace with games every other day — except in the East, when ESPN wants a break not to clash with the NFL, and to let the West catch up. The fast pace of games will return with the NBA Finals.

• Families for the players, and with the final four now the coaches, are in the bubble.

• The NBA has released an NBA Finals schedule to teams and their target is still a Sept. 30 Game 1. If either conference finals goes seven games that date will need to be pushed back.

Here is the NBA playoffs schedule 2020 (all times are Eastern):

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

Game 1: Heat 117, Celtics 114, OT

Game 2: Heat 106, Celtics 101

Game 3: Celtics 117, Heat 106

Game 4: Heat 112, Celtics 109 (Miami leads series 3-1)

Game 5: Sept. 25, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 6: Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)*

Game 7: TBD (ESPN)*

*If necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

Game 1: Lakers 126, Nuggets 114

Game 2: Lakers 105, Nuggets 103

Game 3: Nuggets 114, Lakers 106 (Lakers lead series 2-1)

Game 4: Sept. 24, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5: Sept. 26, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Game 6: Sept. 28, TBD (TNT)*

Game 7: Sept. 30, TBD (TNT)*

*If necessary

NBA playoffs schedule 2020: Second Round results

Eastern Conference

No. 3 Boston beat No. 2 Toronto 4-3

No. 5 Miami beat No. 1 Milwaukee 4-1

Western Conference

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers beat Houston 4-1

No. 3 Denver beat No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers 4-3

NBA playoffs schedule 2020: First Round results

Western Conference

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers beat No. 8 Portland 4-1

No. 2 L.A. Clippers beat No. 7 Dallas 4-2

No. 3 Denver beat No. 6 Utah 4-3

No. 4 Houston beat No. 5 Oklahoma City 4-3

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Milwaukee beat No. 8 Orlando 4-1

No. 2 Toronto beat No. 7 Brooklyn 4-0

No. 3 Boston beat No. 6 Philadelphia 4-0

No. 5 Miami beat No. 4 Indiana 4-0