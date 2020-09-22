Zach LaVine reacts to Chicago hiring Billy Donovan: “wow, that’ll be good”

Zach LaVine learned about the Chicago Bulls hiring Billy Donovan as their head coach while playing Call of Duty.
Which means there is a recording of his real-time reaction to the news.
.@ZachLaVine found out Billy Donovan was the Bulls' next head coach while playing COD 🎮 @brgaming pic.twitter.com/X8zlZrAweR
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 22, 2020
“Damn, we just got Billy Donovan as our next head coach… wow, that’ll be good.”
LaVine also Tweeted about the hire.
🙏🏽🙏🏽👊🏽👊🏽
— Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) September 22, 2020
He wasn’t the only Bulls’ player excited about the hire.
Can’t wait to finally play for coach Donovan! https://t.co/S2SJB6m8Rj
— Ryan Arcidiacono (@RyArch15) September 22, 2020
Bradley Beal, a former Donovan player at Florida, loved the hire.
Yes!!!! https://t.co/nJacV0uMgm
— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) September 22, 2020
Donovan takes over a Chicago team that seems on the cusp of something. How big a something remains up for debate. The roster has young talent: Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, Coby White, Wendell Carter, and the No. 4 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Donovan is an upgrade over Boylen, both in terms of player relations and tactics, making the Bulls better.
Even with Donovan, what is the ceiling for these Bulls? Next season they are not going to be better than the Celtics, Bucks, Heat, or Nets, and likely not the 76ers or Raptors either (unless Toronto tears down the roster). That’s six. And a lot of people would put the Indiana Pacers on a level above the Bulls as well. Bottom line: Even with a coaching upgrade and player improvement, the Bulls are likely scrambling for a bottom playoff spot in the East.
The Bulls are looking beyond next year. Expect Chicago head of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas to spend the next season deciding who fits and who doesn’t, and shake up the roster accordingly. By then the Bulls may be in a better place to be a threat in the East.
Whatever happens, the Bulls got better with this hire, and their biggest star likes it.