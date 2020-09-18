Celtics try to play down postgame yelling, things thrown in locker room

“You’re not supposed to be happy when you’re down 0-2. Nothing out of the ordinary, just talking about the game.”
Jayson Tatum is right in his postgame comments, to a point. The Boston Celtics should be frustrated after blowing a 17-point lead and losing to the Miami Heat Thursday night, putting the Celtics in an 0-2 hole.
However, that part about “nothing out of the ordinary” and “just talking” in the locker room postgame? That’s not what went down, according to multiple reporters on the scene in the bubble.
Marcus Smart is screaming in the #Celtics locker room and there is a bunch of arguing going on. Smart comes out say “y’all on that bullshit!” Team is imploding. Smart is in bathroom and there is still screaming coming from locker room.
There were loud clanks — like someone throwing items — coming from the Celtics’ locker room. https://t.co/0D9SokSr5u
Been outside a bunch of locker rooms in my days. That’s was as raucous as I’ve ever heard. #Celtics
After the game, the Celtics tried to play it all down. That started with coach Brad Stevens.
Brad Stevens discusses the argument that took place in the #Celtics locker room tonight. pic.twitter.com/H9aPDTOPT0
“Guys were emotional after a hard game, hard loss.”
Kemba Walker wouldn’t even discuss it.
"I'm not speaking about it." – Kemba Walker on the postgame locker room argument#Celtics pic.twitter.com/3acbSRM9aD
“It was nothing. It was nothing. I’m not speaking about it.”
Enes Kanter took to Twitter to echo the comments of several Celtics, that they are still a family.
Too many Bullsh.t rumors out there, this group of guys is one of the best I’ve been around.
No one can split our family up.
Keep fighting & grinding.
Boston may have just been venting postgame, but if they don’t bring the fire from the locker room out onto the court Saturday for Game 3, or this may be a very short series.