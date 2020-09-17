Rumor: Raptors, Masai Ujiri to sign contract extension

Masai Ujiri says he hasn't discussed a contract extension with Raptors ownership. Ujiri has one year left on his deal. He says it isn't something he's going to discuss publicly. Said he's felt an obligation to get his leadership team done first, including Nick Nurse's extension.
Sure, the Los Angeles market hyped the Lakers-Clippers matchup. Still, more than just intra-big-market rivals, the Lakers and Clippers proved themselves to be excellent teams throughout the season.
The Clippers outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game in the regular season and seeding games – best in the West. Only the Bucks (+10.1) topped that mark in the league.
Of course, the Bucks won’t be in the Eastern Conference finals, either.
Instead, a series of upsets have put a few unanticipated teams in the conference finals. The third-seeded Celtics face the fifth-seeded Heat in the East, and the top-seeded Lakers face the third-seeded Nuggets in the West.
But seeding doesn’t fully capture the unpredictability of these matchups – especially for Denver.
Here’s how teams ranked in scoring margin per game during the regular-season and seeding games, conference finalists bolded:
1. Bucks (+10.1)
2. Clippers (+6.4)
3. Celtics (+6.3)
4. Raptors (+6.2)
5. Lakers (+5.8)
6. Mavericks (+4.9)
7. Rockets (+3.0)
8. Heat (+2.9)
9. Jazz (+2.5)
10. 76ers (+2.4)
11. Nuggets (+2.1)
The average conference finalist outscored opponents by just 4.3 points per game in the regular season and seeding games. That’s the lowest mark since 1984, the first year of the NBA’s 16-team postseason:
Coronavirus obviously changed dynamics. There was a long layoff. Rhythm and training were interrupted. The bubble created new mental challenges, and the teams most-equipped to handle the environment weren’t necessarily the teams who won the most regular-season games. Top regular-season teams no longer get home-court advantage in the playoffs.
Maybe it’s because there’s less correlation between regular-season and postseason success generally. The playoffs require stylistic adaptability in a way the regular season doesn’t. There’s something to using the regular season to prepare for the postseason then peaking at the right time.
Or it could just be happenstance. Some seasons are bound to have bigger upsets than others.
Ben Taylor combined those ideas and posited an interesting theory:
Because there is no superteam, this is the most “style makes the fight” postseason I can remember.
It’s quite plausible we have a MIL-TOR conference finals if the 2nd rnd matchups were switched, and the Finals (and WCF) are totally different ballgames based on each matchup.
The future started to feel meaningless. And when it gets to the point where you lose hope, that’s when the only thing you can think about is, “How can I make this pain go away?”
I don’t think I have to say much more than that.
If it hadn’t been for a couple of my closest friends, I don’t know if I would be here today telling my story. And 99.9% of the people in my life probably don’t know how bad it got for me. But as hard as that might be for them to hear, I feel like I need to get that off my chest for the people out there who might be in a similar situation right now.
When I was sitting in that dark room, I just couldn’t see how things were ever going to get better. And if there’s somebody out there right now who is reading this — even just one person — who is sitting in that same dark room, having those same thoughts….
All I can say to you is this:
Talk to somebody.
You would be amazed at how freeing it is just to talk to somebody, and tell them the truth about what you’re going through.
This is what leadership looks like. It’s not always putting on a brave face and pretending problems are never serious. It’s connecting with people who need help and guiding them in a better direction.
To do that, Love publicly revealed his own vulnerabilities. That isn’t always easy.
But it will help people who need an example of how to handle their own mental-health issues, and that’s most important.
Lakers vs. Nuggets preview: Five critical areas to watch
After a series where he felt smothered by long, athletic, aggressive Clippers defenders, Jamal Murray broke out in Game 7 with 40 points (when the Clippers had to focus more on Jokic). Murray looked like the dangerous, aggressive three-level scorer he had been against Utah — the guy he’s going to need a for Denver to have a chance this series.
The Lakers have natural matchups and have had success going against Jokic (more on that coming, keep reading), but with Avery Bradley choosing to sit out the restart, the Lakers don’t have an obvious, natural defender for Murray. During the regular-season meetings, Murray was right about at his season scoring average against the Lakers (although he struggled from three), but in the playoffs he has stepped up his game. And his three-ball has been falling.
The Lakers, on the other hand, have seen top guards all playoffs long — Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, James Harden, Russell Westbrook — and every one of them saw their scoring average drop against a Lakers team playing the best defense of any West team in the bubble. In the case of Murray, expect Frank Vogel to go with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and some quickness to pressure the ball out top — take the three away and force Murray to drive into help, where the Laker length and sharp defensive rotations can make him less efficient.
If Denver is going to pull the upset, Murray will have to break through that and look like the guy who tormented Utah in the first round.
2) Who wins Nikola Jokic vs. Anthony Davis and the Lakers’ centers matchup?
With all due respect to Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic is the best offensive center in the game today. His ability to shoot the three makes Denver a team that can play five-out and keep the paint clear for penetration. He can score in the post, has a midrange game, and (no matter what Mark Jackson says on the broadcast) is the best passing big man the game has ever seen. Denver’s players make smart cuts and move off the ball when Jokic has it at the elbow because they know they will be rewarded. Jokic is the fulcrum of the offense and deserved his All-NBA nod.
The Lakers match up relatively well here. They have the defenders to slow Jokic down and did so in the regular-season meetings. Laker coach Frank Vogel has said he would go back to more of his traditional centers — whether that both JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard, or just McGee to start remains to be seen — but he knows as a backup he has an elite defender in Anthony Davis. It worked during the regular season when the Lakers held Jokic three points below his season scoring average and cut his rebounds down as well.
Most importantly, Davis and his ability to hit the three will draw Jokic out of the paint and force him to defend on the perimeter, where Jokic can still be exploited. Davis also can go right at the Denver big man and get him in foul trouble.
As great as Jokic is, this is potentially an Anthony Davis series, where he is the most dominant player on the court. If that happens, Denver is in real trouble.
3) How will Denver’s defense hold up when the Lakers go mismatch hunting?
Denver’s defense in the playoffs has been solid, their rim protection improved from the regular season, but it has flaws. Jokic is not great on the perimeter. Michael Porter Jr., for all his athleticism and a few defensive plays, gets lost on pick-and-roll defenses. Gary Harris can be exploited in the pick-and-roll.
For reasons nobody understands — least of all their fans — the Clippers rarely attacked those mismatches. The playoffs are supposed to be about matchups, but the Clippers just kept doing their regular-season thing.
LeBron James will hunt mismatches. Mercilessly.
So will Rajon Rondo and the rest of the Lakers. Denver will likely start with Jerami Grant and Paul Millsap on LeBron, with a heavy dose of Torrey Craig off the bench, but LeBron and Davis are going to run pick-and-rolls and force Jokic to switch (a win for Los Angeles) or show out and recover (also a win for Los Angeles with Davis’ skill and LeBron’s passing). The Lakers are not going to let Jokic play back and clog the paint. Also, look for the Lakers to get Murray switched on to LeBron, then send LeBron to the post — the Lakers’ star is elite there, Murray is overmatched.
Porter Jr. will not be able to hide on the court — when he’s not defending a pick-and-roll on-ball he will be dealing with pin-downs and other off-ball actions chasing Kyle Kuzma around. If he loses focus (as he tends to do), the Lakers will torch him.
Denver’s defense has been good in the playoffs, but it has to be much better in this series to have a chance.
4) Can the Nuggets keep LeBron and the Lakers out of transition?
Pace is something to watch this series. No team added more points per 100 possessions through transition this season than the Lakers, and the Lakers have started a higher percentage of their offense in transition than any other team in the playoffs (16.5% of their plays start that way, stats via Cleaning the Glass). Denver has been an improved halfcourt defense this postseason, but their transition defense is the worst of any of the teams left in the dance.
Despite the odd Jokic football outlet pass (a true thing of beauty), Denver wants to slow the game down. If the Lakers get stops then fast buckets going the other way — with LeBron leading the break like a freight train —the Nuggets will struggle to keep up on the scoreboard.
5) Who will dominate points in the paint?
If there is one stat to track this series, points in the paint — or, better yet, shots at the rim — is it.
The postseason Lakers have been in attack mode: Los Angeles has taken a higher percentage of its shots at the rim than any team in the playoffs. By far. Denver allows shots at the rim in the playoffs but has done a better job contesting (teams shoot 63% against Denver in the restricted area in the playoffs, which is about the league average). However, the Nuggets have not had to face a team yet that attacks the rim with finishers like LeBron and Davis.
Go back and watch the regular-season meetings between these teams, and the Lakers owned the Nuggets at the rim. Denver has to keep the Lakers out of the paint. It’s just not that easy to do.
So, there’s some schadenfreude coming from Toronto after the Clippers lost in the second round. The Raptors made it that far without Leonard.
Josh Lewenberg of TSN:
There were obviously other reasons why he chose the Clippers, including and especially his desire to go home, but one of the things Kawhi told the Raptors when he met with them in Toronto last summer, according to a source, was that he didn't think they were good enough to repeat
I don’t know exactly what Leonard said. I can see how someone in Toronto would want to embarrass him and hype up the Raptors.
The Raptors had an excellent season sans Leonard. They won 74% of their regular-season/seeding games, swept the Nets and pushed the Celtics to seven games. Toronto was capable of winning a championship.
With Leonard, the Raptors would’ve been a first-rate contender. Pascal Siakam made tremendous strides, but he was still in over his head as a go-to scorer. Leonard would have made a huge difference in that role, and his could’ve-been supporting cast showed its bona fides.
Leonard obviously left Toronto for multiple reasons. He wanted to be in L.A. He liked other aspects of the Clippers organization.
But to whatever degree he viewed the Raptors as a non-contender, he has egg on his face.
Though he’d never admit regret publicly, I wonder how he actually reflects on his decision last summer.