Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

PBT Podcast: Denver vs. Lakers, Miami vs. Boston, and what happened to the Clippers?

By Kurt HelinSep 17, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

What happened to a Clippers team that played like it was entitled to a trip to the Finals?

Does the gritty, surprising Denver team that came back on Utah and the Clippers have a chance against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers? Maybe. First, seriously, what happened to the Clippers?

Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports discuss all of that as the bounce around the news of the NBA, plus get into the start of the Boston and Miami series in the East, what Mike D’Antoni and the Rockets might do, and also, what the heck happened to the Clippers?

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Report: 76ers want to hire Mike D’Antoni as coach

By Dan FeldmanSep 17, 2020, 12:31 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Pacers were reportedly expected to hire Mike D’Antoni as coach.

Keith Pompey of The Inquirer:

But sources are saying he backed away from the Pacers gig because the Sixers’ interest is real.

a league source said the job could be D’Antoni’s to lose. The source said the 69-year-old would have to bomb his interview with the Sixers owners not to be offered the job, and said D’Antoni is the candidate they want. A team source denied that, saying the ownership won’t know who it wants until candidates are interviewed.

It’s getting difficult to find the true story amid all the smoke.

D’Antoni was on the outs with the Rockets since last year. Brett Brown also spent all season on the hot seat, and speculation especially intensified in the bubble. How did the Philadelphia 76ers‘ interest catch D’Antoni off guard?

Likewise, Philadelphia would’ve known for a while if D’Antoni were its prime candidate. He used to be a 76ers assistant coach. People in the organization know him well.

So was the Indiana rumor the smokescreen? Or is this? Everyone is trying to gain leverage with Tyronn Lue also on the market. Philadelphia doesn’t want to alienate other candidates, including former Thunder coach Billy Donovan, until finalizing a deal.

D’Antoni is an excellent coach when he has players who fit his system and a poor coach otherwise. He requires players who create space and pressure through speed (not necessarily in terms of pace, but also with active movement and crisp passing within sets).

Maybe D’Antoni would succeed with Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons. But probably not both. And Philadelphia plans to build around both.

Al Horford adds to the big-man logjam. Even Tobias Harris, who could thrive at power forward in a D’Antoni system, could just be an ill-fitting small forward because of the rest of the roster. With Horford and Harris on expensive contracts, it will be difficult to retool.

Maybe D’Antoni has some creative ideas to get the 76ers to a higher level. He has proven capable of innovation, and it makes sense to interview him.

It’s tougher to justify being smitten with him before even hearing his plan for this roster.

Report: Kings hiring Rockets’ Monte McNair to run front office

Sacramento Kings
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli
By Dan FeldmanSep 16, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Sacramento Kings are trying to go in a new direction after Vlade Divac’s tenure ended.

Enter Rockets executive Monte McNair.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

This is a big leap for McNair, who played a supporting role in Daryl Morey’s front office.

But this is a tough job. Kings owner Vivek Ranadive is often difficult. The roster is lacking. Sacramento is not a prime NBA market.

The Kings probably couldn’t lure the candidates with the most impressive resumés.

Maybe McNair is the diamond in the rough Sacramento needs. He joined Houston as a developer/programmer in 2007 then worked his way up the organization. When promoting McNair to assistant general manager, Morey lauded McNair’s “unique combination of analytical skills and ability to work with our coaching staff.” Prior to joining the Rockets, McNair majored in computer science and played football at Princeton.

Report: Bucks confident Giannis Antetokounmpo will sign super-max contract

By Dan FeldmanSep 16, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Giannis Antetokounmpo said he wouldn’t force a trade from the Bucks this offseason.

What about Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee beyond his current contract, which expires in 2021?

Eric Nehm and Sam Amick of The Athletic:

in terms of the reading of the proverbial room, a source with knowledge of the Bucks’ perspective said they’ve had confidence for quite some time now that Antetokounmpo would sign the supermax.

Do the Milwaukee Bucks have reliable insight, or is this just wishful thinking? That’s the $254 million-or-so question.

Antetokounmpo could sign for the super-max either on an extension this offseason or a new contract in 2021 free agency. Either deal would carry the same terms – five years and a starting salary of 35% of the 2021-22 salary cap.

But the 2021-22 salary cap won’t be determined until 2021 and depends on the NBA’s revenue that year. That’s obviously complicated by the coronavirus pandemic and economic fallout. That $254 million estimate was based on the league’s pre-pandemic projections.

Even if the Bucks correctly surmised Antetokounmpo at one point intended to sign the super-max, this information could be dated. It might now make more sense for Antetokounmpo to take shorter contracts then lock in long-term once league-wide revenue stabilizes at a higher level.

If delaying his decision until 2021 free agency, Antetokounmpo would also get another year to assess Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo himself said the Bucks underperforming would make it more difficult to sign with them. Losing to the Heat in five games in the second round certainly qualifies as underperforming. With an older supporting cast and questions about ownership’s willingness to spend, Antetokounmpo shouldn’t blindly assume Milwaukee will solve its problems.

The Bucks would have to prove themselves, and maybe they would. Antetokounmpo could definitely stay.

But playing out next season with an unextended Antetokounmpo would present massive risk for Milwaukee. He could leave for nothing in 2021 unrestricted free agency.

Antetokounmpo could end all the drama by signing a super-max extension this offseason. If he bypasses that deal, it puts a lot of pressure on everyone involved as the 2021 offseason approaches.

For their sake, the Bucks better hope their confidence is founded.

Marc Gasol rumored to be considering return to Spain to finish career

Marc Gasol
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 16, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Marc Gasol is a free agent this offseason. He was the solid starting center on a Toronto team that reached the second round of the playoffs and played with real grit.

He will have NBA options, but Gasol may consider a return to Spain to end his career, according to a rumor on Sportando.

According to Xavier Saiso Garcia of Radio Ser Catalunya, Spanish center Marc Gasol is considering a return to Europe, for family reasons, to continue there his illustrious career.

Take every rumor this time of year with a grain of salt, but Gasol may want to go this route.

Center in the NBA has become a position where teams want to get players cheaply (except for the true elites at the position such as Joel Embiid or Nikola Jokic). It’s seen as an easy position to fill, and Gasol, at age 35, likely would only see one or two-year offers at or not far above the minimum. It’s a steep drop from the $25.6 million he made this season.

Gasol grew up in Spain until age 16 when he and his parents moved to Memphis to be with Marc’s older brother Pau Gasol. After high school, Marc returned to Spain and played for three seasons with Barcelona before coming back to the United States to play for Memphis himself.

Pau Gasol has talked about possibly playing for Barcelona this season, but there seems to be nothing to that. He and his wife also just had a daughter here in the USA and may want to stay home.

There is no set schedule yet for the next NBA season. The 2020 NBA Draft is Nov. 18 but that is the only date locked in. The buzz is growing louder around the league about a February start for the next NBA season. That uncertainty, and Marc Gasol’s comfort level with how both NBA teams and our nation are handling the coronavirus, may play into his concerns.

Barcelona, and the other top teams in Europe, are already playing their schedule. Gasol also likely has his eyes on returning to the Spanish national team to play in the Tokyo Olympics next summer.

It’s all something to watch. Gasol — an NBA Champion, Defensive Player of the Year, and three-time All-Star — has options.

 