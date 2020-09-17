Stacy Revere/Getty Images

NBA maps out virtual pre-draft workout process for prospects, teams

By Kurt HelinSep 17, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT
Welcome to 2020, when everything is virtual — including the 2020 NBA pre-draft process.

With a Nov. 18 date for the daft locked in, the league office sent a memo to teams outlining the pre-draft process, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Here is what we know of the process:

• There are 85 prospects going through this process (there are 60 draft slots).
• Between September 21 and October 16, players will drive to the nearest NBA team market for the first step of the process.
• There, league officials will guide the player through strength and agility testing, plus they will undergo medical testing.
• Players will take part in eight shooting drills as well.
• The league will use footage of this to make a 45-minute (or so) “pro day” style video of the player.
• No team personnel from that market will be involved in the testing, and the league will make the information available to teams.
• Players also will go through a couple of days of virtual interviews with teams: Up to 30 minutes long, with up to 20 teams.
• This is phase one. Phase two is expected to involve in-person interviews for teams, but there will be no individual, in-person workouts.

It’s not ideal, but front offices around the league spent the hiatus pouring over college and other film of players, plus doing background research on prospects. Despite the lack of a traditional Draft Combine and workout, this may be the most scrutinized draft class in history. Front offices and coaching staffs had the time to do it this year.

Minnesota won the NBA Draft Lottery and will have the No. 1 pick, if they keep it.

There still is no date set yet for the start of free agency or next season.

Masai Ujiri says re-signing Fred VanVleet is “a big-time priority”

Toronto Brooklyn
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 17, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT
Fred VanVleet has developed into a quality point guard, someone who can play a role on elite teams — he has a ring to prove it. This season, in a contract year, VanVleet stepped up and averaged 17.6 points per game and was efficient doing so, taking 83% of his shots either within four feet of the basket or from three, where he shot 39% (stats via Cleaning the Glass).

A lot of teams could use a point guard like VanVleet.

He happens to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

While other teams will come calling, Raptors’ president Masai Ujiri said Thursday in a press conference that re-signing VanVleet is a top priority for the team this offseason. Via Josh Lewenberg of TSN:

Toronto has a little room under the cap, as much as $29 million even if the cap stays flat, but Ujiri and company also have some tough decisions to make about how to — or if to — spend that money. Because of Ujiri and the core of this team, and the fact Giannis Antetokounmpo is an international player, Toronto feels it has a real shot at him if the Greek Freak decides to test the free-agent waters in 2021.

There are other, short term challenges. As he said above, Ujiri wants to re-sign Fred VanVleet, but at what price? Both bigs, Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka are free agents (and there is some buzz around the league both will not return). How much do the Raptors pay them, or does Toronto play the free-agent market for a five. Also, OG Anunoby is eligible for a rookie contract extension.

Toronto was good this season, the two seed in the East and pushed Boston to seven games in the second round. Toronto is not in a rebuild, but they are in a retool with Kawhi Leonard in Los Angeles and Pascal Siakam on the rise. What exactly that retool looks like remains to be seen, but how Ujiri and the Raptors spend their money this summer will tell us a lot about its future direction.

 

Rumor: Raptors, Masai Ujiri to sign contract extension

Raptors president Masai Ujiri
Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 17, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT
The Raptors just gave coach Nick Nurse a contract extension.

Is team president Masai Ujiri up next?

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

Tim Bontemps:

With the Raptors and previously Nuggets, Ujiri has proven himself as one of the NBA’s top executives. He masterfully built Toronto’s 2019 championship team.

Raptors ownership sounds committed to keeping him. Toronto spent to lure Ujiri from Denver, and that paid off. The Raptors are unlikely to balk at paying Ujiri whatever necessary now.

At this point, expect a deal. Ujiri refusing to publicly discuss the unfinalized situation doesn’t throw anyone off the scent.

Of course, even if he signs an extension with Toronto, it’s only a matter of time until Ujiri-to-Knicks rumors reemerge.

Chaos creates unexpected conference finals

Jimmy Butler in Heat-Nuggets
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 17, 2020, 3:40 PM EDT
The Nuggets’ thrilling comeback from down 3-1 – including overcoming big second-half deficits in Games 5 and 6 – sparked a lot of joy. Big upsets are fun. These Clippers are particularly disliked.

But it also robbed us of a highly anticipated Lakers-Clippers Western Conference finals.

Lakers-Nuggets doesn’t hold the same allure on paper.

Sure, the Los Angeles market hyped the Lakers-Clippers matchup. Still, more than just intra-big-market rivals, the Lakers and Clippers proved themselves to be excellent teams throughout the season.

The Clippers outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game in the regular season and seeding games – best in the West. Only the Bucks (+10.1) topped that mark in the league.

Of course, the Bucks won’t be in the Eastern Conference finals, either.

Instead, a series of upsets have put a few unanticipated teams in the conference finals. The third-seeded Celtics face the fifth-seeded Heat in the East, and the top-seeded Lakers face the third-seeded Nuggets in the West.

But seeding doesn’t fully capture the unpredictability of these matchups – especially for Denver.

Here’s how teams ranked in scoring margin per game during the regular-season and seeding games, conference finalists bolded:

  • 1. Bucks (+10.1)
  • 2. Clippers (+6.4)
  • 3. Celtics (+6.3)
  • 4. Raptors (+6.2)
  • 5. Lakers (+5.8)
  • 6. Mavericks (+4.9)
  • 7. Rockets (+3.0)
  • 8. Heat (+2.9)
  • 9. Jazz (+2.5)
  • 10. 76ers (+2.4)
  • 11. Nuggets (+2.1)

The average conference finalist outscored opponents by just 4.3 points per game in the regular season and seeding games. That’s the lowest mark since 1984, the first year of the NBA’s 16-team postseason:

Coronavirus obviously changed dynamics. There was a long layoff. Rhythm and training were interrupted. The bubble created new mental challenges, and the teams most-equipped to handle the environment weren’t necessarily the teams who won the most regular-season games. Top regular-season teams no longer get home-court advantage in the playoffs.

Maybe it’s because there’s less correlation between regular-season and postseason success generally. The playoffs require stylistic adaptability in a way the regular season doesn’t. There’s something to using the regular season to prepare for the postseason then peaking at the right time.

Or it could just be happenstance. Some seasons are bound to have bigger upsets than others.

Ben Taylor combined those ideas and posited an interesting theory:

Whatever the reason, the conference finals includes teams lacking the typical season-long record of excellence.

This round can still be enjoyable. Heat-Celtics Game 1 was a delight. Though the Lakers have a talent advantage with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Denver has shown it’ll compete to the end.

But this isn’t the norm.

Kevin Love details his depression: “The only thing you can think about is, ‘How can I make this pain go away?'”

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love with the Timberwolves in 2012
David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 17, 2020, 1:18 PM EDT
Kevin Love has openly discussed his battles with anxiety.

The Cavaliers forward is now detailing his depression.

His low point came in 2012, when he on the Timberwolves and sparsely playing in an injury-plagued season.

Love in The Players Tribune:

The future started to feel meaningless. And when it gets to the point where you lose hope, that’s when the only thing you can think about is, “How can I make this pain go away?”

I don’t think I have to say much more than that.

If it hadn’t been for a couple of my closest friends, I don’t know if I would be here today telling my story. And 99.9% of the people in my life probably don’t know how bad it got for me. But as hard as that might be for them to hear, I feel like I need to get that off my chest for the people out there who might be in a similar situation right now.

When I was sitting in that dark room, I just couldn’t see how things were ever going to get better. And if there’s somebody out there right now who is reading this — even just one person — who is sitting in that same dark room, having those same thoughts….

All I can say to you is this:

Talk to somebody.

You would be amazed at how freeing it is just to talk to somebody, and tell them the truth about what you’re going through.

This is what leadership looks like. It’s not always putting on a brave face and pretending problems are never serious. It’s connecting with people who need help and guiding them in a better direction.

To do that, Love publicly revealed his own vulnerabilities. That isn’t always easy.

But it will help people who need an example of how to handle their own mental-health issues, and that’s most important.