NBA maps out virtual pre-draft workout process for prospects, teams

Welcome to 2020, when everything is virtual — including the 2020 NBA pre-draft process.

With a Nov. 18 date for the daft locked in, the league office sent a memo to teams outlining the pre-draft process, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Here is what we know of the process:

• There are 85 prospects going through this process (there are 60 draft slots).

• Between September 21 and October 16, players will drive to the nearest NBA team market for the first step of the process.

• There, league officials will guide the player through strength and agility testing, plus they will undergo medical testing.

• Players will take part in eight shooting drills as well.

• The league will use footage of this to make a 45-minute (or so) “pro day” style video of the player.

• No team personnel from that market will be involved in the testing, and the league will make the information available to teams.

• Players also will go through a couple of days of virtual interviews with teams: Up to 30 minutes long, with up to 20 teams.

• This is phase one. Phase two is expected to involve in-person interviews for teams, but there will be no individual, in-person workouts.

It’s not ideal, but front offices around the league spent the hiatus pouring over college and other film of players, plus doing background research on prospects. Despite the lack of a traditional Draft Combine and workout, this may be the most scrutinized draft class in history. Front offices and coaching staffs had the time to do it this year.

Minnesota won the NBA Draft Lottery and will have the No. 1 pick, if they keep it.

There still is no date set yet for the start of free agency or next season.