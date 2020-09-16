Report: Kings hiring Rockets’ Monte McNair to run front office

The Kings are trying to go in a new direction after Vlade Divac’s tenure ended.
Enter Rockets executive Monte McNair.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
The Sacramento Kings are hiring Houston Rockets assistant GM Monte McNair as new head of basketball operations, sources tell me and @sam_amick.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 17, 2020
This is a big leap for McNair, who played a supporting role in Daryl Morey’s front office.
But this is a tough job. Kings owner Vivek Ranadive is often difficult. The roster is lacking. Sacramento is not a prime NBA market.
The Kings probably couldn’t lure the candidates with the most impressive resumés.
Maybe McNair is the diamond in the rough Sacramento needs. He joined Houston as a developer/programmer in 2007 then worked his way up the organization. When promoting McNair to assistant general manager, Morey lauded McNair’s “unique combination of analytical skills and ability to work with our coaching staff.” Prior to joining the Rockets, McNair majored in computer science and played football at Princeton.