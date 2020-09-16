Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: Bucks confident Giannis Antetokounmpo will sign super-max contract

By Dan FeldmanSep 16, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo said he wouldn’t force a trade from the Bucks this offseason.

What about Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee beyond his current contract, which expires in 2021?

Eric Nehm and Sam Amick of The Athletic:

in terms of the reading of the proverbial room, a source with knowledge of the Bucks’ perspective said they’ve had confidence for quite some time now that Antetokounmpo would sign the supermax.

Do the Bucks have reliable insight, or is this just wishful thinking? That’s the $254 million-or-so question.

Antetokounmpo could sign for the super-max either on an extension this offseason or a new contract in 2021 free agency. Either deal would carry the same terms – five years and a starting salary of 35% of the 2021-22 salary cap.

But the 2021-22 salary cap won’t be determined until 2021 and depends on the NBA’s revenue that year. That’s obviously complicated by the coronavirus pandemic and economic fallout. That $254 million estimate was based on the league’s pre-pandemic projections.

Even if the Bucks correctly surmised Antetokounmpo at one point intended to sign the super-max, this information could be dated. It might now make more sense for Antetokounmpo to take shorter contracts then lock in long-term once league-wide revenue stabilizes at a higher level.

If delaying his decision until 2021 free agency, Antetokounmpo would also get another year to assess Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo himself said the Bucks underperforming would make it more difficult to sign with them. Losing to the Heat in five games in the second round certainly qualifies as underperforming. With an older supporting cast and questions about ownership’s willingness to spend, Antetokounmpo shouldn’t blindly assume Milwaukee will solve its problems.

The Bucks would have to prove themselves, and maybe they would. Antetokounmpo could definitely stay.

But playing out next season with an unextended Antetokounmpo would present massive risk for Milwaukee. He could leave for nothing in 2021 unrestricted free agency.

Antetokounmpo could end all the drama by signing a super-max extension this offseason. If he bypasses that deal, it puts a lot of pressure on everyone involved as the 2021 offseason approaches.

For their sake, the Bucks better hope their confidence is founded.

Report: Kings hiring Rockets’ Monte McNair to run front office

Sacramento Kings
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli
By Dan FeldmanSep 16, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT
The Kings are trying to go in a new direction after Vlade Divac’s tenure ended.

Enter Rockets executive Monte McNair.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

This is a big leap for McNair, who played a supporting role in Daryl Morey’s front office.

But this is a tough job. Kings owner Vivek Ranadive is often difficult. The roster is lacking. Sacramento is not a prime NBA market.

The Kings probably couldn’t lure the candidates with the most impressive resumés.

Maybe McNair is the diamond in the rough Sacramento needs. He joined Houston as a developer/programmer in 2007 then worked his way up the organization. When promoting McNair to assistant general manager, Morey lauded McNair’s “unique combination of analytical skills and ability to work with our coaching staff.” Prior to joining the Rockets, McNair majored in computer science and played football at Princeton.

Marc Gasol rumored to be considering return to Spain to finish career

Marc Gasol
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 16, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
Marc Gasol is a free agent this offseason. He was the solid starting center on a Toronto team that reached the second round of the playoffs and played with real grit.

He will have NBA options, but Gasol may consider a return to Spain to end his career, according to a rumor on Sportando.

According to Xavier Saiso Garcia of Radio Ser Catalunya, Spanish center Marc Gasol is considering a return to Europe, for family reasons, to continue there his illustrious career.

Take every rumor this time of year with a grain of salt, but Gasol may want to go this route.

Center in the NBA has become a position where teams want to get players cheaply (except for the true elites at the position such as Joel Embiid or Nikola Jokic). It’s seen as an easy position to fill, and Gasol, at age 35, likely would only see one or two-year offers at or not far above the minimum. It’s a steep drop from the $25.6 million he made this season.

Gasol grew up in Spain until age 16 when he and his parents moved to Memphis to be with Marc’s older brother Pau Gasol. After high school, Marc returned to Spain and played for three seasons with Barcelona before coming back to the United States to play for Memphis himself.

Pau Gasol has talked about possibly playing for Barcelona this season, but there seems to be nothing to that. He and his wife also just had a daughter here in the USA and may want to stay home.

There is no set schedule yet for the next NBA season. The 2020 NBA Draft is Nov. 18 but that is the only date locked in. The buzz is growing louder around the league about a February start for the next NBA season. That uncertainty, and Marc Gasol’s comfort level with how both NBA teams and our nation are handling the coronavirus, may play into his concerns.

Barcelona, and the other top teams in Europe, are already playing their schedule. Gasol also likely has his eyes on returning to the Spanish national team to play in the Tokyo Olympics next summer.

It’s all something to watch. Gasol — an NBA Champion, Defensive Player of the Year, and three-time All-Star — has options.

 

LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo unanimous First Team, All-NBA teams named

By Kurt HelinSep 16, 2020, 3:48 PM EDT
LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were the best players on the best regular-season teams in each conference. It’s fitting they were the only two unanimous selections to the All-NBA First Team.

The league announced the All-NBA teams on Wednesday, and LeBron had his defensive-minded teammate Anthony Davis with him on the First Team, even if it is at a position Davis played just 40% of the time in the regular season. Here are the All-NBA teams, as voted on by a select group of media members.

ALL NBA TEAMS

First team

G: Luka Doncic, Mavericks
G: James Harden, Rockets
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks
F: LeBron James, Lakers
C: Anthony Davis, Lakers

Second team

G: Chris Paul, Thunder
G: Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers
F: Kawhi Leonard, Clippers
F: Pascal Siakam, Raptors
C: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Third team

G: Ben Simmons, 76ers
G: Russell Westbrook, Rockets
F: Jayson Tatum, Celtics
F: Jimmy Butler, Heat
C: Rudy Gobert, Jazz

Some notes on the selections:

• Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton was next in line at the forward spot to make the team, but he was well behind Butler for the final spot.
Joel Embiid received the fourth most votes at center.
Bradley Beal was next in line for a guard spot, but despite averaging 30.5 points a game (second in the league), finished seventh among guards.
• LeBron, at age 35, becomes the third-oldest player to make an All-NBA team (Karl Malone at 36, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at 36 and 38).
• This could be big money for Jokic: If he makes an All-NBA team next season he will be eligible for a super-max extension. And the Nuggets would have to pay it.
• The starting salary in Pascal Siakam’s extension will now be worth 28% of the salary cap, not just 25%.
• Oklahoma City has had a player on the All-NBA team for 11 straight seasons, the longest current streak in the league.
• Voting, by 100 members of the media, was based solely on games before the league shut down in March. None of the bubble games counted towards this award.

Paul George, Montrezl Harrell reportedly had “heated” exchange on Clipper bench

By Kurt HelinSep 16, 2020, 3:11 PM EDT
Paul George was the guy who seemed off in the Clippers’ Game 7 loss to Denver — and it’s not just his shot off the side of the backboard or his 2-of-11 shooting from during the game. It was his comments after the game that “this is not a championship-or-bust” season for the Clippers when everyone in the organization, top-to-bottom, had been saying it was.  It was his postgame dismissal of the pressure or the need to make changes.

Paul George was making some interesting decisions during the game, too, which led to an exchange with Montrezl Harrell, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Early in the second quarter, a struggling George had committed two careless turnovers in less than a minute. The second mishap was a half-court pass to Harrell, who was near the paint but surrounded by Murray and Michael Porter Jr.  Murray picked off the pass…

Harrell approached his teammate about the risky pass, with George not taking responsibility and arguing the pass could have been caught had Harrell made the right play, sources said…

Harrell responded with something along the lines of, “You’re always right. Nobody can tell you nothing,” and expletives were uttered from both players, sources said. George eventually toned down his rhetoric, but a heated Harrell wasn’t having it. Teammates began clapping on the sideline, in part to disguise what was going on and in an attempt to defuse the situation. The incident deescalated shortly after as coach Doc Rivers took his seat to go over the game plan.

Those are the frustrations of a team coming apart in a playoff game, players get on each other and point fingers.

It also points to something Kawhi Leonard said postgame — the Clippers have to play higher IQ basketball. They made too many mental mistakes, had too many lapses. Which is spot on. The lack of chemistry was obvious, and then players just got tight and missed shots. There is plenty of blame to go around for the Clippers — Doc Rivers was slow to make adjustments, sticking with playing Harrell against Jokic, or doubling Jokic, when that was not working. The Clippers thought they could flip the switch, but they had never flipped it before, so it wasn’t something they knew how to do.

Haynes also makes it clear that Rivers will be back next season. That was never in question outside some talking heads trying to be heard. Leonard came to the Clippers in part to play for Rivers, if the Clippers want to keep their best player — and they do — then they don’t dump the coach he likes.