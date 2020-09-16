Paul George, Montrezl Harrell reportedly had “heated” exchange on Clipper bench

By Kurt HelinSep 16, 2020, 3:11 PM EDT
Paul George was the guy who seemed off in the Clippers’ Game 7 loss to Denver — and it’s not just his shot off the side of the backboard or his 2-of-11 shooting from during the game. It was his comments after the game that “this is not a championship-or-bust” season for the Clippers when everyone in the organization, top-to-bottom, had been saying it was.  It was his postgame dismissal of the pressure or the need to make changes.

Paul George was making some interesting decisions during the game, too, which led to an exchange with Montrezl Harrell, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Early in the second quarter, a struggling George had committed two careless turnovers in less than a minute. The second mishap was a half-court pass to Harrell, who was near the paint but surrounded by Murray and Michael Porter Jr.  Murray picked off the pass…

Harrell approached his teammate about the risky pass, with George not taking responsibility and arguing the pass could have been caught had Harrell made the right play, sources said…

Harrell responded with something along the lines of, “You’re always right. Nobody can tell you nothing,” and expletives were uttered from both players, sources said. George eventually toned down his rhetoric, but a heated Harrell wasn’t having it. Teammates began clapping on the sideline, in part to disguise what was going on and in an attempt to defuse the situation. The incident deescalated shortly after as coach Doc Rivers took his seat to go over the game plan.

Those are the frustrations of a team coming apart in a playoff game, players get on each other and point fingers.

It also points to something Kawhi Leonard said postgame — the Clippers have to play higher IQ basketball. They made too many mental mistakes, had too many lapses. Which is spot on. The lack of chemistry was obvious, and then players just got tight and missed shots. There is plenty of blame to go around for the Clippers — Doc Rivers was slow to make adjustments, sticking with playing Harrell against Jokic, or doubling Jokic, when that was not working. The Clippers thought they could flip the switch, but they had never flipped it before, so it wasn’t something they knew how to do.

Haynes also makes it clear that Rivers will be back next season. That was never in question outside some talking heads trying to be heard. Leonard came to the Clippers in part to play for Rivers, if the Clippers want to keep their best player — and they do — then they don’t dump the coach he likes.

LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo unanimous First Team, All-NBA teams named

By Kurt HelinSep 16, 2020, 3:48 PM EDT
LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were the best players on the best regular-season teams in each conference. It’s fitting they were the only two unanimous selections to the All-NBA First Team.

The league announced the All-NBA teams on Wednesday, and LeBron had his defensive-minded teammate Anthony Davis with him on the First Team, even if it is at a position Davis played just 40% of the time in the regular season. Here are the All-NBA teams, as voted on by a select group of media members.

ALL NBA TEAMS

First team

G: Luka Doncic, Mavericks
G: James Harden, Rockets
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks
F: LeBron James, Lakers
C: Anthony Davis, Lakers

Second team

G: Chris Paul, Thunder
G: Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers
F: Kawhi Leonard, Clippers
F: Pascal Siakam, Raptors
C: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Third team

G: Ben Simmons, 76ers
G: Russell Westbrook, Rockets
F: Jayson Tatum, Celtics
F: Jimmy Butler, Heat
C: Rudy Gobert, Jazz

Some notes on the selections:

• Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton was next in line at the forward spot to make the team, but he was well behind Butler for the final spot.
Joel Embiid received the fourth most votes at center.
Bradley Beal was next in line for a guard spot, but despite averaging 30.5 points a game (second in the league), finished seventh among guards.
• LeBron, at age 35, becomes the third-oldest player to make an All-NBA team (Karl Malone at 36, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at 36 and 38).
• This could be big money for Jokic: If he makes an All-NBA team next season he will be eligible for a super-max extension. And the Nuggets would have to pay it.
• Pascal Siakam can now get an extension worth 28% of the salary cap, not just 25%.
• Oklahoma City has had a player on the All-NBA team for 11 straight seasons, the longest current streak in the league.
• Voting, by 100 members of the media, was based solely on games before the league shut down in March. None of the bubble games counted towards this award.

Report: It is “highly unlikely” Bucks try to trade for Chris Paul

By Kurt HelinSep 16, 2020, 12:56 PM EDT
It was evident after Miami bounced top-seeded Milwaukee in five games that the Bucks need to do something to make themselves better prepared for playoff basketball. Being willing to pay for those changes is a good sign, but what changes should be made?

Don’t bet on a Bucks trade for Chris Paul being one of them.

That rumor had bounced around the league after the Bucks were eliminated, about the same time it became clear the Thunder are moving toward a rebuild. Don’t expect it to happen, reports Eric Nehm and Sam Amick at The Athletic.

As for the reported prospect of the Bucks pursuing Oklahoma City point guard Chris Paul as a possible solution to the roster deficiencies, sources with knowledge of ownership’s thinking said it is highly unlikely. The cost of bringing him aboard — Paul is owed $41.3 million next season and has a player option worth $44.2 million in the 2021-22 campaign — and the potential difficulty of bringing Paul onto a roster already led by a strong personality in Antetokounmpo seems to limit the chances of the Bucks moving to pair the two All-Stars. All indications are that the Bucks would rather look elsewhere.

There are good reasons the answers to Milwaukee’s questions may not be CP3, but the questions remain.

The Bucks have to find ways to score when a good defensive team can wall off Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks’ threes become harder to find. Eric Bledsoe is an outstanding defensive point guard, but neither he nor All-Star Khris Middleton are the secondary shot creators the Bucks need. (Antetokounmpo needs a 15-foot pull-up jumper, too, but that’s a different discussion.) Coach Mike Budenholzer also needs to be willing to bend to make this all fit.

Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee co-owner Marc Lasry sat down (with a few others in attendance) and talked about the future of the franchise, what went right last season, what went wrong, the bubble and more. They talked about future directions. Does that mean Antetokounmpo will sign the five-year, $222+ million supermax contract with the Bucks when it’s presented to him this offseason? Who knows. He may choose to wait, keeping pressure on the organization.

However, The Athletic report said everyone left the big meeting in good spirits and on the same page. That’s a very good sign for Bucks fans. Even if the roster questions still hang out there.

As expected, NBA officially moves date for 2020 NBA Draft to Nov. 18

NBA draft date
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 16, 2020, 11:34 AM EDT
Giving itself an extra month to figure out the finances for next season, the league has officially announced what had been expected for a few weeks:

The 2020 NBA Draft will take place on Nov. 18.

That is a little more than a month after the original date set in October. The reason for the pushed back date is money: The league and players union need to set the NBA salary cap and luxury-tax line before teams can make trades, and trades are always a big part of the draft. While teams expect the cap number to be even with this season, that would be an artificial number that will be smoothed over time, hence the negotiations. The cap/tax numbers are based on league-wide revenue and projections for next season, and good luck nailing down (and projecting future) revenue during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pushing back the NBA draft date also means pushing back the start of free agency and, ultimately, the beginning of next season. None of that has been set yet, but the season will not start before Christmas and sources have told NBC Sports it looks more and more like a February start date.

The 2020 NBA Draft will come first.

Here are the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery results and the order of picks through No. 14.

1. Minnesota Timberwolves
2. Golden State Warriors
3. Charlotte Hornets
4. Chicago Bulls
5. Cleveland Cavaliers
6. Atlanta Hawks
7. Detroit Pistons
8. New York Knicks
9. Washington Wizards
10. Phoenix Suns
11. San Antonio Spurs
12. Sacramento Kings
13. New Orleans Pelicans
14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis)

These teams will select players from players including Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman, etc. This is considered an unimpressive draft class at the top, but with potential rotation players deep into the first round if teams have a good development program. One scout told NBC Sports he would be more comfortable picking in the second half of this lottery rather than at the top.

Paul George: “This is not a championship-or-bust year for us”

Paul George Kawhi Leonard
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 16, 2020, 9:01 AM EDT
The Clippers pushed all their chips into the middle of the table to get Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Los Angeles traded Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, their own first-round picks in 2022, 2024, and 2026, two other first-round picks belonging to Miami (2021 and 2023), and agreed to pick-swaps with Oklahoma City 2023 and 2025. It was a lot, but it got them a two-time Finals MVP in his prime in Leonard and another top 10/15 player in the NBA in George.

It bought the Clippers a contender on paper — for two years. Leonard and George both have two years on their contracts and then both could walk.

Year one ended in a disappointing and embarrassing second-round at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, despite the Los Angeles Clippers being up 3-1 in the series and having comfortable leads in all three close-out games. It was one year of the two wasted.

Except if you ask George.

“Fact of the matter is, we didn’t live up to that [championship] expectation,” George said. “But I think internally, we’ve always felt, this is not a championship-or-bust year for us. You know, we can only get better the longer we stay together and the more we’re around each other. More chemistry for the group, the better. I think that’s really the tale of the tape of this season.

“We just didn’t have enough time together.”

That was a running theme in the Clippers’ postgame comments — they needed more time to build chemistry. Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and the entire team needed more time on the court, something they didn’t get this season due to injury, load management, and the coronavirus upending the season.

“I think a lot of the issues that we ran into, talent bailed us out; chemistry it didn’t,” Lou Williams said. “In this series, it failed us. We know this is our first year together. We are a highly talented group and we came up short. Chemistry is something that you’ve got to build. You build it over time…. Continuity is very important, so we’ll be right back.”

“You know, honestly, I thought just you could see the difference in the two teams,” coach Doc Rivers said postgame. “That [Denver] team has been together, we haven’t, and you could see it as the games went on. They just knew each other so well.”

Rivers also brought up team conditioning multiple times. The Clippers were gassed in the fourth quarter and you could see it in their shooting — 33 points the entire second half, shooting 28.5% for the half and 3-of-18 from three.

“I thought conditioning, we kept having to take guys out because they were tired,” Rivers said. “You know, we’re in the playoffs,and you had to do it. Guys were asking to come out. So you had to do it, you know. But that’s not typical for Game 7, but it is what it is. You had to do it. I thought it hurt our rotations at times.”

Online — and for the next few days — the reaction to the Clippers’ loss was overreaction. There was talk of firing Doc Rivers, which is not happening — Leonard came to L.A. in part to play with Rivers. Any roster changes that are made will be done in consultation with Leonard because the Clippers want to keep him and George beyond next season.

What changes should the Clippers make?

“None. None,” George said. “First year together. You can’t even say we want to change our roster. We like what we got. I mean, we been saying it all year. Just chemistry, being together. The more we can be together, the better we’ll be. It’s year one. We’ve got a lot to reflect on. A lot to look at going forward and to get better with.”

The Clippers didn’t see their shortcomings as a talent issue, it was a chemistry issue.

“Just briefly, we had a conversation already amongst guys that we’ve got a quick turnaround,” Williams said. “We understand this is going to be a quick off-season and let’s get back to work and continue to build.

“You know, we did have championship expectations. We had the talent to do it. I don’t think we had the chemistry to do it and it showed. We had lapses on defense and offense where I think guys that played in systems where they were expected guys to be in certain spots offensively, a lot of different guys made adjustments. You know, it showed.”

If those same issues show up next year, then the Clippers will have even bigger problems.