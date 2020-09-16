Marc Gasol
Marc Gasol rumored to be considering return to Spain to finish career

Marc Gasol is a free agent this offseason. He was the solid starting center on a Toronto team that reached the second round of the playoffs and played with real grit.

He will have NBA options, but Gasol may consider a return to Spain to end his career, according to a rumor on Sportando.

According to Xavier Saiso Garcia of Radio Ser Catalunya, Spanish center Marc Gasol is considering a return to Europe, for family reasons, to continue there his illustrious career.

Take every rumor this time of year with a grain of salt, but Gasol may want to go this route.

Center in the NBA has become a position where teams want to get players cheaply (except for the true elites at the position such as Joel Embiid or Nikola Jokic). It’s seen as an easy position to fill, and Gasol, at age 35, likely would only see one or two-year offers at or not far above the minimum. It’s a steep drop from the $25.6 million he made this season.

Gasol grew up in Spain until age 16 when he and his parents moved to Memphis to be with Marc’s older brother Pau Gasol. After high school, Marc returned to Spain and played for three seasons with Barcelona before coming back to the United States to play for Memphis himself.

Pau Gasol has talked about possibly playing for Barcelona this season, but there seems to be nothing to that. He and his wife also just had a daughter here in the USA and may want to stay home.

There is no set schedule yet for the next NBA season. The 2020 NBA Draft is Nov. 18 but that is the only date locked in. The buzz is growing louder around the league about a February start for the next NBA season. That uncertainty, and Marc Gasol’s comfort level with how both NBA teams and our nation are handling the coronavirus, may play into his concerns.

Barcelona, and the other top teams in Europe, are already playing their schedule. Gasol also likely has his eyes on returning to the Spanish national team to play in the Tokyo Olympics next summer.

It’s all something to watch. Gasol — an NBA Champion, Defensive Player of the Year, and three-time All-Star — has options.

 

LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo unanimous First Team, All-NBA teams named

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were the best players on the best regular-season teams in each conference. It’s fitting they were the only two unanimous selections to the All-NBA First Team.

The league announced the All-NBA teams on Wednesday, and LeBron had his defensive-minded teammate Anthony Davis with him on the First Team, even if it is at a position Davis played just 40% of the time in the regular season. Here are the All-NBA teams, as voted on by a select group of media members.

ALL NBA TEAMS

First team

G: Luka Doncic, Mavericks
G: James Harden, Rockets
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks
F: LeBron James, Lakers
C: Anthony Davis, Lakers

Second team

G: Chris Paul, Thunder
G: Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers
F: Kawhi Leonard, Clippers
F: Pascal Siakam, Raptors
C: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Third team

G: Ben Simmons, 76ers
G: Russell Westbrook, Rockets
F: Jayson Tatum, Celtics
F: Jimmy Butler, Heat
C: Rudy Gobert, Jazz

Some notes on the selections:

• Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton was next in line at the forward spot to make the team, but he was well behind Butler for the final spot.
Joel Embiid received the fourth most votes at center.
Bradley Beal was next in line for a guard spot, but despite averaging 30.5 points a game (second in the league), finished seventh among guards.
• LeBron, at age 35, becomes the third-oldest player to make an All-NBA team (Karl Malone at 36, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at 36 and 38).
• This could be big money for Jokic: If he makes an All-NBA team next season he will be eligible for a super-max extension. And the Nuggets would have to pay it.
• The starting salary in Pascal Siakam’s extension will now be worth 28% of the salary cap, not just 25%.
• Oklahoma City has had a player on the All-NBA team for 11 straight seasons, the longest current streak in the league.
• Voting, by 100 members of the media, was based solely on games before the league shut down in March. None of the bubble games counted towards this award.

Paul George, Montrezl Harrell reportedly had “heated” exchange on Clipper bench

Paul George was the guy who seemed off in the Clippers’ Game 7 loss to Denver — and it’s not just his shot off the side of the backboard or his 2-of-11 shooting from during the game. It was his comments after the game that “this is not a championship-or-bust” season for the Clippers when everyone in the organization, top-to-bottom, had been saying it was.  It was his postgame dismissal of the pressure or the need to make changes.

Paul George was making some interesting decisions during the game, too, which led to an exchange with Montrezl Harrell, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Early in the second quarter, a struggling George had committed two careless turnovers in less than a minute. The second mishap was a half-court pass to Harrell, who was near the paint but surrounded by Murray and Michael Porter Jr.  Murray picked off the pass…

Harrell approached his teammate about the risky pass, with George not taking responsibility and arguing the pass could have been caught had Harrell made the right play, sources said…

Harrell responded with something along the lines of, “You’re always right. Nobody can tell you nothing,” and expletives were uttered from both players, sources said. George eventually toned down his rhetoric, but a heated Harrell wasn’t having it. Teammates began clapping on the sideline, in part to disguise what was going on and in an attempt to defuse the situation. The incident deescalated shortly after as coach Doc Rivers took his seat to go over the game plan.

Those are the frustrations of a team coming apart in a playoff game, players get on each other and point fingers.

It also points to something Kawhi Leonard said postgame — the Clippers have to play higher IQ basketball. They made too many mental mistakes, had too many lapses. Which is spot on. The lack of chemistry was obvious, and then players just got tight and missed shots. There is plenty of blame to go around for the Clippers — Doc Rivers was slow to make adjustments, sticking with playing Harrell against Jokic, or doubling Jokic, when that was not working. The Clippers thought they could flip the switch, but they had never flipped it before, so it wasn’t something they knew how to do.

Haynes also makes it clear that Rivers will be back next season. That was never in question outside some talking heads trying to be heard. Leonard came to the Clippers in part to play for Rivers, if the Clippers want to keep their best player — and they do — then they don’t dump the coach he likes.

Report: It is “highly unlikely” Bucks try to trade for Chris Paul

It was evident after Miami bounced top-seeded Milwaukee in five games that the Bucks need to do something to make themselves better prepared for playoff basketball. Being willing to pay for those changes is a good sign, but what changes should be made?

Don’t bet on a Bucks trade for Chris Paul being one of them.

That rumor had bounced around the league after the Bucks were eliminated, about the same time it became clear the Thunder are moving toward a rebuild. Don’t expect it to happen, reports Eric Nehm and Sam Amick at The Athletic.

As for the reported prospect of the Bucks pursuing Oklahoma City point guard Chris Paul as a possible solution to the roster deficiencies, sources with knowledge of ownership’s thinking said it is highly unlikely. The cost of bringing him aboard — Paul is owed $41.3 million next season and has a player option worth $44.2 million in the 2021-22 campaign — and the potential difficulty of bringing Paul onto a roster already led by a strong personality in Antetokounmpo seems to limit the chances of the Bucks moving to pair the two All-Stars. All indications are that the Bucks would rather look elsewhere.

There are good reasons the answers to Milwaukee’s questions may not be CP3, but the questions remain.

The Bucks have to find ways to score when a good defensive team can wall off Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks’ threes become harder to find. Eric Bledsoe is an outstanding defensive point guard, but neither he nor All-Star Khris Middleton are the secondary shot creators the Bucks need. (Antetokounmpo needs a 15-foot pull-up jumper, too, but that’s a different discussion.) Coach Mike Budenholzer also needs to be willing to bend to make this all fit.

Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee co-owner Marc Lasry sat down (with a few others in attendance) and talked about the future of the franchise, what went right last season, what went wrong, the bubble and more. They talked about future directions. Does that mean Antetokounmpo will sign the five-year, $222+ million supermax contract with the Bucks when it’s presented to him this offseason? Who knows. He may choose to wait, keeping pressure on the organization.

However, The Athletic report said everyone left the big meeting in good spirits and on the same page. That’s a very good sign for Bucks fans. Even if the roster questions still hang out there.

As expected, NBA officially moves date for 2020 NBA Draft to Nov. 18

NBA draft date
Giving itself an extra month to figure out the finances for next season, the league has officially announced what had been expected for a few weeks:

The 2020 NBA Draft will take place on Nov. 18.

That is a little more than a month after the original date set in October. The reason for the pushed back date is money: The league and players union need to set the NBA salary cap and luxury-tax line before teams can make trades, and trades are always a big part of the draft. While teams expect the cap number to be even with this season, that would be an artificial number that will be smoothed over time, hence the negotiations. The cap/tax numbers are based on league-wide revenue and projections for next season, and good luck nailing down (and projecting future) revenue during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pushing back the NBA draft date also means pushing back the start of free agency and, ultimately, the beginning of next season. None of that has been set yet, but the season will not start before Christmas and sources have told NBC Sports it looks more and more like a February start date.

The 2020 NBA Draft will come first.

Here are the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery results and the order of picks through No. 14.

1. Minnesota Timberwolves
2. Golden State Warriors
3. Charlotte Hornets
4. Chicago Bulls
5. Cleveland Cavaliers
6. Atlanta Hawks
7. Detroit Pistons
8. New York Knicks
9. Washington Wizards
10. Phoenix Suns
11. San Antonio Spurs
12. Sacramento Kings
13. New Orleans Pelicans
14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis)

These teams will select players from players including Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman, etc. This is considered an unimpressive draft class at the top, but with potential rotation players deep into the first round if teams have a good development program. One scout told NBC Sports he would be more comfortable picking in the second half of this lottery rather than at the top.