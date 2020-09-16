Clippers’ franchise-long conference-finals drought reaches 50 years

The Clippers, nee Braves, have played 50 seasons in the NBA. They’ve never reached the conference finals or division finals.
That’s the longest drought from the semifinal round in league history.
The Hawks snapped a tie with the Clippers by making 2015 Eastern Conference finals. L.A.’s skid continues.
Here are the longest conference/division-finals droughts in NBA history:
The Clippers franchise is now 0-8 with an opportunity to reach the conference finals.
In addition to Buffalo’s Game 7 loss in 1975, the Clippers also lost a Game 7 in 2006. The loss to Denver wasn’t even the only time the Clippers blew a 3-1 lead in the second round. That also happened against the Rockets in 2015.
“You never want to equate sports with death,” then-Clippers guard J.J. Redicksaid afterward. “But it does feel like a wake or a funeral.”
Unfortunately for the Clippers, that wasn’t the end.
The misery continues.
Comeback kids: Jamal Murray drops 40, Nuggets beat Clippers to win Game 7
Since before the season tipped-off, the Los Angeles Clippers looked like the champions… on paper.
They had the elite talent, the Sixth Man of the Year depth, the coaching, the strong perimeter defenders, and a two-time Finals MVP. That rarely showed on the court. Injuries, distractions, and rest kept them from playing together, developing chemistry, and going through adversity together. Through it all, there was a sense of entitlement around this team. The Clippers believed when the time came they could flip the switch.
“We are just not accepting that somebody’s better than us,” Jokic said.
“A lot of the issues that we ran into talent bailed us out. Chemistry didn’t…” Lou Williams said of the Clippers. “We’re a highly talented group and we just came up short. Chemistry is something you have to build.”
Denver built it, even with a young team, through continuity of the core and the system. Plus, this team just has grit.
Denver becomes the first team in NBA history to come back from 3-1 down in a series twice in one playoffs — and they did it in the first two rounds. The Nuggets out hustled and out executed the Clippers throughout the last four games, sticking to coach Mike Malone’s game plan. Denver was flat out the better team.
Through the first six games of the series — having learned a lesson from watching what he did to Utah — the Clippers were all over Murray with their best defenders. They would not let him get rolling. The price for that was Jokic had more space and in the past three games he had carved up the Clippers defense. In Game 7, the Clippers doubled hard on Jokic because they didn’t want to let him take them down. It didn’t work — Jokic was passing and still impacting the game — but Murray had more space and stepped up with 25 first-half points. He finished with 40.
In the second half, the Nuggets just beat the Clippers, got whatever they wanted on offense while the Clippers shooters had T-Rex arms.
The Clippers scored just 33 points the entire second half, shooting 28.5% for the half and they were 3-of-18 from three — including Paul George hitting the side of the backboard with a corner three. Here is the clippers’ second-half shot chart.
For the game, Leonard was 6-of-22 shooting, George 4-of-16.
The Clippers’ defense may have been worse than their offense in the second half. Combined that led to an ugly half of basketball and a painful elimination for a team that was championship or bust.
“Just disappointed,” Rivers said. “Honestly, I thought you can see the difference: that team has been together. We haven’t, and you can see it as the games went on… I still didn’t think we trusted [each other].”
With this bust, the Clippers have a lot of questions to answer.
To get George (and with him, Leonard as a free agent), Los Angeles traded Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, their own first-round picks in 2022, 2024, and 2026, two other first-round picks belonging to Miami (2021 and 2023), and agreed to pick-swaps with Oklahoma City 2023 and 2025. It was a lot to surrender.
What the Clippers were guaranteed was two years, two playoff runs with those stars. This was one of them, and because of the expectations and hype around this team, it is the on-court low point for a franchise that has had some deep lows before.
Now Doc Rivers’ coaching, the lack of defense in the supporting cast — Montrezl Harrell is a free agent this summer — and what changes can be made all come into question.
The Clippers, they talked about the lack of chemistry. Rivers mentioned multiple players missed time in the bubble (for excused, legitimate reasons, plus some wings) and that hurt the Clippers chemistry and conditioning (several Clippers were gassed at the end of the game).
“We understand this is gonna be a quick offseason,” Williams said of the postgame locker room message. “Let’s get back to work and continue to build for next year.”
Once again, it’s wait until next year for the Clippers.
Not for the Nuggets, who had better chemistry, were the better team in this series, and beat the Clippers. The future is now for this young team.
Watch Bam Adebayo’s insane block of Jayson Tatum on more time
Asked early in the season about being on a one-star Heat team, Jimmy Butler flipped the question.
“This is a team of one star?” Butler said. “Who is that? Bam?”
Miami’s one-two star punch was on full display Tuesday. Butler made the game-winning three-point play then Bam Adebayo blocked Jayson Tatum at the rim in the Heat’s 117-114 overtime win over the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
No. 5 seed Miami is the lowest-seeded team to win a conference finals game since the eighth-seeded Knicks in 1999. The fifth-seeded Grizzlies got swept in 2013.
Butler made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter, overcoming a 14-point deficit earlier in the period. But before the ensuing inbound, Derrick Jones Jr. fouled Marcus Smart while fighting through a screen. Tatum made the free throw to force overtime.
That’s Heat time.
Miami is now 9-2 in overtime during the regular season and playoffs. Only the 2002-03 Pistons (10-0) have won so many overtime games in a season.
Butler (20 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals) and Adebayo (18 points, nine assists, two blocks and a steal) certainly did their parts. But the Heat looked like more than a two-star team tonight.
Goran Dragic (29 points, seven rebounds and four assists), Jae Crowder (22 points on 5-of-9 3-point shooting) and Tyler Herro (12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists) all stepped up.
Miami stalled early, settling for difficult jumpers. The Heat improved their ball movement and cutting then, while getting better looks, rode through hot and cold shooting.
Behind Tatum (30 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks) and Marcus Smart (26 points on 6-of-13 shooting), Boston was steadier. Brad Wanamaker (11 points, six assists and five steals) provided a nice boost off the bench.
But Miami came out just ahead in Game 1 of what’s shaping up to be a tight series.
Rockets’ owner Tilman Fertitta: ‘Daryl Morey’s job is safe’
“Daryl Morey’s job is safe, and I’m sure he’s going to pick the right head coach,” Fertitta said of Morey’s job to find a replacement for Mike D’Antoni…
“It begins and ends with the general manager,” Fertitta said. “You can talk to me about business all day long, but I personally wouldn’t know which coach to hire. That’s why you have a basketball operations team that’s made up of half a dozen people that use all kind of analytics and experience.”
He added, “I’m the signoff guy, that’s it.”
Ownership has an impact beyond signing off. Fertitta sets a demanding tone — he wants to win a tittle badly, and he’s talked about wanting his teams to be tough and gritty (as he sees himself) — but also appears not to want to pay the luxury tax. (He has said he would pay the tax, but the team’s actions say otherwise.)
That leaves Morey doing roster gymnastics. Especially considering the trio of James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and Eric Gordon will make $98.6 million next season (90% of the expected salary cap), $106.8 million the following season, and $113.9 million in the three years (if Harden and Westbrook pick up their options for that final year). Just those three guys. Fertitta should want to keep Morey around just to deal with that cap issue.