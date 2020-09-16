As expected, NBA officially moves date for 2020 NBA Draft to Nov. 18

Giving itself an extra month to figure out the finances for next season, the league has officially announced what had been expected for a few weeks:
The 2020 NBA Draft will take place on Nov. 18.
That is a little more than a month after the original date set in October. The reason for the pushed back date is money: The league and players union need to set the NBA salary cap and luxury-tax line before teams can make trades, and trades are always a big part of the draft. While teams expect the cap number to be even with this season, that would be an artificial number that will be smoothed over time, hence the negotiations. The cap/tax numbers are based on league-wide revenue and projections for next season, and good luck nailing down (and projecting future) revenue during the coronavirus pandemic.
Pushing back the NBA draft date also means pushing back the start of free agency and, ultimately, the beginning of next season. None of that has been set yet, but the season will not start before Christmas and sources have told NBC Sports it looks more and more like a February start date.
1. Minnesota Timberwolves
2. Golden State Warriors
3. Charlotte Hornets
4. Chicago Bulls
5. Cleveland Cavaliers
6. Atlanta Hawks
7. Detroit Pistons
8. New York Knicks
9. Washington Wizards
10. Phoenix Suns
11. San Antonio Spurs
12. Sacramento Kings
13. New Orleans Pelicans
14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis)
These teams will select players from players including Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman, etc. This is considered an unimpressive draft class at the top, but with potential rotation players deep into the first round if teams have a good development program. One scout told NBC Sports he would be more comfortable picking in the second half of this lottery rather than at the top.
Paul George: “This is not a championship-or-bust year for us”
“Fact of the matter is, we didn’t live up to that [championship] expectation,” George said. “But I think internally, we’ve always felt, this is not a championship-or-bust year for us. You know, we can only get better the longer we stay together and the more we’re around each other. More chemistry for the group, the better. I think that’s really the tale of the tape of this season.
“We just didn’t have enough time together.”
That was a running theme in the Clippers’ postgame comments — they needed more time to build chemistry. Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and the entire team needed more time on the court, something they didn’t get this season due to injury, load management, and the coronavirus upending the season.
“I think a lot of the issues that we ran into, talent bailed us out; chemistry it didn’t,” Lou Williams said. “In this series, it failed us. We know this is our first year together. We are a highly talented group and we came up short. Chemistry is something that you’ve got to build. You build it over time…. Continuity is very important, so we’ll be right back.”
“You know, honestly, I thought just you could see the difference in the two teams,” coach Doc Rivers said postgame. “That [Denver] team has been together, we haven’t, and you could see it as the games went on. They just knew each other so well.”
Rivers also brought up team conditioning multiple times. The Clippers were gassed in the fourth quarter and you could see it in their shooting — 33 points the entire second half, shooting 28.5% for the half and 3-of-18 from three.
“I thought conditioning, we kept having to take guys out because they were tired,” Rivers said. “You know, we’re in the playoffs,and you had to do it. Guys were asking to come out. So you had to do it, you know. But that’s not typical for Game 7, but it is what it is. You had to do it. I thought it hurt our rotations at times.”
Online — and for the next few days — the reaction to the Clippers’ loss was overreaction. There was talk of firing Doc Rivers, which is not happening — Leonard came to L.A. in part to play with Rivers. Any roster changes that are made will be done in consultation with Leonard because the Clippers want to keep him and George beyond next season.
What changes should the Clippers make?
“None. None,” George said. “First year together. You can’t even say we want to change our roster. We like what we got. I mean, we been saying it all year. Just chemistry, being together. The more we can be together, the better we’ll be. It’s year one. We’ve got a lot to reflect on. A lot to look at going forward and to get better with.”
The Clippers didn’t see their shortcomings as a talent issue, it was a chemistry issue.
“Just briefly, we had a conversation already amongst guys that we’ve got a quick turnaround,” Williams said. “We understand this is going to be a quick off-season and let’s get back to work and continue to build.
“You know, we did have championship expectations. We had the talent to do it. I don’t think we had the chemistry to do it and it showed. We had lapses on defense and offense where I think guys that played in systems where they were expected guys to be in certain spots offensively, a lot of different guys made adjustments. You know, it showed.”
If those same issues show up next year, then the Clippers will have even bigger problems.
Lillard, McCollum lead Twitter roast, reaction to Clippers after 3-1 collapse
The Los Angeles Clippers were up 3-1 on Denver and led by double digits in every one of the last three games, but couldn’t close the series out. Denver showed the resistance, the grit, and the ability to execute under pressure in eliminating the Clippers from the playoffs.
The Clippers, nee Braves, have played 50 seasons in the NBA. They’ve never reached the conference finals or division finals.
That’s the longest drought from the semifinal round in league history.
The Hawks snapped a tie with the Clippers by making 2015 Eastern Conference finals. L.A.’s skid continues.
Here are the longest conference/division-finals droughts in NBA history:
The Clippers franchise is now 0-8 with an opportunity to reach the conference finals.
In addition to Buffalo’s Game 7 loss in 1975, the Clippers also lost a Game 7 in 2006. The loss to Denver wasn’t even the only time the Clippers blew a 3-1 lead in the second round. That also happened against the Rockets in 2015.
“You never want to equate sports with death,” then-Clippers guard J.J. Redicksaid afterward. “But it does feel like a wake or a funeral.”
Unfortunately for the Clippers, that wasn’t the end.
The misery continues.
Comeback kids: Jamal Murray drops 40, Nuggets beat Clippers to win Game 7
They had the elite talent, the Sixth Man of the Year depth, the coaching, the strong perimeter defenders, and a two-time Finals MVP. That rarely showed on the court. Injuries, distractions, and rest kept them from playing together, developing chemistry, and going through adversity together. Through it all, there was a sense of entitlement around this team. The Clippers believed when the time came they could flip the switch.
“We are just not accepting that somebody’s better than us,” Jokic said.
Denver built it, even with a young team, through continuity of the core and the system. Plus, this team just has grit.
Denver becomes the first team in NBA history to come back from 3-1 down in a series twice in one playoffs — and they did it in the first two rounds. The Nuggets out hustled and out executed the Clippers throughout the last four games, sticking to coach Mike Malone’s game plan. Denver was flat out the better team.
Through the first six games of the series — having learned a lesson from watching what he did to Utah — the Clippers were all over Murray with their best defenders. They would not let him get rolling. The price for that was Jokic had more space and in the past three games he had carved up the Clippers defense. In Game 7, the Clippers doubled hard on Jokic because they didn’t want to let him take them down. It didn’t work — Jokic was passing and still impacting the game — but Murray had more space and stepped up with 25 first-half points. He finished with 40.
In the second half, the Nuggets just beat the Clippers, got whatever they wanted on offense while the Clippers shooters had T-Rex arms.
The Clippers scored just 33 points the entire second half, shooting 28.5% for the half and they were 3-of-18 from three — including Paul George hitting the side of the backboard with a corner three. Here is the clippers’ second-half shot chart.
For the game, Leonard was 6-of-22 shooting, George 4-of-16.
The Clippers’ defense may have been worse than their offense in the second half. Combined that led to an ugly half of basketball and a painful elimination for a team that was championship or bust.
“Right now, just disappointed,” coach Doc Rivers said of his mood. “You know, honestly I thought just you could see the difference in the two teams. That team has been together, we haven’t, and you could see it as the games went on. They just knew each other so well.”
With this bust, the Clippers have a lot of questions to answer.
To get George (and with him, Leonard as a free agent), Los Angeles traded Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, their own first-round picks in 2022, 2024, and 2026, two other first-round picks belonging to Miami (2021 and 2023), and agreed to pick-swaps with Oklahoma City 2023 and 2025. It was a lot to surrender.
What the Clippers were guaranteed was two years, two playoff runs with those stars. This was one of them, and because of the expectations and hype around this team, it is the on-court low point for a franchise that has had some deep lows before.
Now Doc Rivers’ coaching, the lack of defense in the supporting cast — Montrezl Harrell is a free agent this summer — and what changes can be made all come into question.
The Clippers, they talked about the lack of chemistry. Rivers mentioned multiple players missed time in the bubble (for excused, legitimate reasons, plus some wings) and that hurt the Clippers chemistry and conditioning (several Clippers were gassed at the end of the game).
“Just briefly we had a conversation already amongst guys that we’ve got a quick turnaround,” Williams said. “We understand this is going to be a quick off-season and let’s get back to work and continue to build.”
Once again, it’s wait until next year for the Clippers.
Not for the Nuggets, who had better chemistry, were the better team in this series, and beat the Clippers. The future is now for this young team.