Rockets’ owner Tilman Fertitta: ‘Daryl Morey’s job is safe’

By Kurt HelinSep 15, 2020, 8:56 PM EDT
Rumors swirled the league, even before Daryl Morey’s infamous Hong Kong protestors Tweet (and the drama that followed) that his job could be in danger.  Rockets’ owner Tilman Fertitta and Morey did not seem to see things going the same way.

Morey will be back next season and he will be the guy picking the new coach, Fertitta said on CNBC Power Lunch (where he was to talk about the restaurant business mostly). Via Jabari Young of CNBC:

“Daryl Morey’s job is safe, and I’m sure he’s going to pick the right head coach,” Fertitta said of Morey’s job to find a replacement for Mike D’Antoni…

“It begins and ends with the general manager,” Fertitta said. “You can talk to me about business all day long, but I personally wouldn’t know which coach to hire. That’s why you have a basketball operations team that’s made up of half a dozen people that use all kind of analytics and experience.”

He added, “I’m the signoff guy, that’s it.”

Ownership has an impact beyond signing off. Fertitta sets a demanding tone — he wants to win a tittle badly, and he’s talked about wanting his teams to be tough and gritty (as he sees himself) — but also appears not to want to pay the luxury tax. (He has said he would pay the tax, but the team’s actions say otherwise.)

That leaves Morey doing roster gymnastics. Especially considering the trio of James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and Eric Gordon will make $98.6 million next season (90% of the expected salary cap), $106.8 million the following season, and $113.9 million in the three years (if Harden and Westbrook pick up their options for that final year). Just those three guys. Fertitta should want to keep Morey around just to deal with that cap issue.

Morey making the call on the coach to replace Mike D’Antoni is a good thing (if it is happening that way). The Rockets are reportedly looking for a coach who can improve the culture and are considering Jeff Van Gundy and Tyronn Lue at the top of their list. They need someone who can coach small ball, because with the salaries noted above it would be hard to change rosters and styles this offseason.

It’s a lot for Morey, but the Rockets have one of the best GMs in the league and it would be smart to keep him around.

Watch Bam Adebayo’s insane block of Jayson Tatum on more time

By Kurt HelinSep 15, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT
This will be up there with the great blocks in NBA playoff history.

Boston was down two with 12 seconds left when Jayson Tatum got the ball out top, went away from his screen, blew by Jimmy Butler, and seemed on his way to a thunderous game-tying dunk.

Then Bam Adebayo happened.

That. Is. Incredible.

Miami won the game in overtime, 117-114. Game 2 is Thursday night.

Heat rise to occasion, beat Celtics in Game 1

By Dan FeldmanSep 15, 2020, 10:04 PM EDT
Asked early in the season about being on a one-star Heat team, Jimmy Butler flipped the question.

“This is a team of one star?” Butler said. “Who is that? Bam?”

Miami’s one-two star punch was on full display Tuesday. Butler made the game-winning three-point play then Bam Adebayo blocked Jayson Tatum at the rim in the Heat’s 117-114 overtime win over the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

No. 5 seed Miami is the lowest-seeded team to win a conference finals game since the eighth-seeded Knicks in 1999. The fifth-seeded Grizzlies got swept in 2013.

Butler made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter, overcoming a 14-point deficit earlier in the period. But before the ensuing inbound, Derrick Jones Jr. fouled Marcus Smart while fighting through a screen. Tatum made the free throw to force overtime.

That’s Heat time.

Miami is now 9-2 in overtime during the regular season and playoffs. Only the 2002-03 Pistons (10-0) have won so many overtime games in a season.

Butler (20 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals) and Adebayo (18 points, nine assists, two blocks and a steal) certainly did their parts. But the Heat looked like more than a two-star team tonight.

Goran Dragic (29 points, seven rebounds and four assists), Jae Crowder (22 points on 5-of-9 3-point shooting) and Tyler Herro (12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists) all stepped up.

Miami stalled early, settling for difficult jumpers. The Heat improved their ball movement and cutting then, while getting better looks, rode through hot and cold shooting.

Behind Tatum (30 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks) and Marcus Smart (26 points on 6-of-13 shooting), Boston was steadier. Brad Wanamaker (11 points, six assists and five steals) provided a nice boost off the bench.

But Miami came out just ahead in Game 1 of what’s shaping up to be a tight series.

Ja Morant, Zion Williamson lead NBA All-Rookie teams

NBA All-Rookie Team 2020
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 15, 2020, 7:14 PM EDT
The Memphis Grizzlies are well represented with two players. The Miami Heat — still playing in the Eastern Conference Finals — are well represented by two players that get critical minutes in their rotation.

Then, of course, there is Zion Williamson.

The league has announced the NBA All-Rookie Teams, and as expected it is Ja Morant and Williamson at the top, followed by Miami’s Kendrick Nunn (who finished third in Rookie of the Year voting next. Here are the results, as selected by a group of 100 media members.

ALL ROOKIE TEAMS

First team

Ja Morant, Grizzlies
Zion Williamson, Pelicans
Kendrick Nunn, Heat
Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies
Eric Paschall, Warriors

Second team

Coby White, Bulls
P.J. Washington, Hornets
Tyler Herro, Heat
Rui Hachimura, Wizards
Terence Davis, Raptors

A few notes:

• The New York Knicks’ RJ Barrett finished 11th in the NBA All-Rookie Teams voting, with Matisse Thybulle (Philadelphia) and Darius Garland (Cleveland) the next two on the board after Barrett.
• Morant was the only player unanimously selected to the First Team.
• Nunn received more First Team votes than Williamson, which is not about the quality of play as much as Zion only getting in 19 games this season.
• Four-fifths of the First Team was basically a lock (Morant, Williamson, Nunn, and Clarke); the question was who would get fifth. Voters went with Eric Paschall, the 41st overall pick out of Villanova, who rose up to take on a large role as Warriors players went down with injuries during the season. Paschall averaged 14 points and 4.6 rebounds per game this season.
• Coby White got the most Second Team votes.
• All voting was based only on games prior to the NBA restart in Orlando.

Jimmy Butler on Heat vs. Celtics: ‘We’re not underdogs’

By Dan FeldmanSep 15, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT
The Heat (+120) are underdogs against the Celtics (-139) in the Eastern Conference finals. Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

Heat star Jimmy Butler, via Nick Friedell of ESPN:

“We don’t really use ‘underdog,'” Butler said after Saturday’s practice. “We may say that we have a chip on our shoulder, but I don’t think that we’re the underdog. I think that we’re a really good team. We play together. Everybody knows their role. We just compete.

“… I think we’re supposed to be here. That’s how we think of it. To me, to us, that’s all that matters. We’re not underdogs. We’re competitors.”

“We all think that we’re the better team,” Butler said. “We all think that we’re supposed to be here. And that’s the way that I think. … I love the way that our guys think like that as well, because I think confidence and your mental [approach] is the majority of this thing.

Miami acquired Butler to instill this attitude, and it’s paying off.

Boston was better than the Heat during the regular season. But neither team has solidified itself as clear favorite:

Butler has grown confident as he keeps beating the odds. That’s not changing now.