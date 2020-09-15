Raptors coach Nick Nurse
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Raptors sign coach Nick Nurse to contract extension

By Dan FeldmanSep 15, 2020, 11:44 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Raptors took a major risk by firing highly successful Dwane Casey – the impending Coach of the Year! – in 2018. Still in win-now mode, Toronto pursued Mike Budenholzer. But Budenholzer chose the Bucks, and the Raptors settled for promoting Nick Nurse, an assistant with plenty of head-coaching experience around the globe but none in the NBA.

What a boon that turned out to be.

Nurse guided Toronto to a championship in his first season then deservedly won Coach of the Year in his second season. The Raptors now ensure he’ll stick around for a third season – and beyond.

Raptors release:

The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday they have signed head coach Nick Nurse to a multi-year contract extension.

“Our confidence in Nick just continues to grow, and part of that comes from what we’ve experienced together. The past two seasons have been unlike any other in our team’s history – first, winning our championship, and then navigating a global pandemic and committing long-term to the fight against racism and for social justice,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said. “Nick has proved that he can coach on the court and lead in life, and we’re looking forward to accomplishing great things in the future.”

Sometimes, coaches look better early in their tenures. Small samples can get overestimated. New challenges emerge and paint a fuller picture. This caveat is fully noted.

But Nurse makes a case as the NBA’s very best coach.

He makes helpful adjustments in the playoffs. His defenses are especially creative, and getting his players to execute the varying schemes is no easy task. Players have developed under his watch. His offense is modern. When injuries hit, he reconfigures his rotation and keeps everything humming.

Nurse probably won’t keep winning 72% of his games, the best mark in NBA history. But as the Raptors transition to their next era, it’s nice to have Nurse on board.

This job security empowers him to be tough on his players. It allows him to continue exploring his outside interests. It positions him to keep coaching Team Canada. Maybe he’ll even garner more respect from his peers during the extension.

Most importantly, Nurse and the Raptors continue their fruitful partnership.

Nuggets have chance at historic upset in Game 7 vs. Clippers

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic in Clippers-Nuggets Game 6
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 15, 2020, 1:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Clippers were built for the playoffs. The Nuggets appeared to be more of a regular-season team.

And the Clippers were still better than the Nuggets in the regular season.

This second-round series was a mismatch on paper. L.A. (-1000) opened as huge favorite over Denver (+550). Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

But the Nuggets enter Game 7 tonight with a chance to pull an extraordinary upset.

Based on averaging the money line for both teams, Denver’s implied odds of winning the series were just 12%.

That’d be the fifth-longest odds overcome in the Sports Odds History database, which has all series since 2001 and some series since 1969.

Here are the biggest upsets on record by this method:

Most of series above Nuggets-Clippers were classics – Denver becoming the first No. 8 seed to upset a No. 1 seed (SuperSonics) in 1994, the “We Believe” Warriors toppling the Mavericks in 2007 and Golden State shockingly sweeping the Jazz in 1989. The 76ers also beat the Bulls in 2012 after Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah got hurt.

Merely getting this far is impressive for the Nuggets. They entered the series as huge underdogs, fell behind 3-1, trailed by 15 in the second half of Game 5 and trailed by by 19 in the second half of Game 6.

Only eight teams entered a series with longer odds and won even three games.

Teams that won the series are blue. Teams that lost the series are gold. This series is red:

Of course, the Nuggets don’t want to settle for pushing the Clippers hard then faltering. Denver wants to win the series. Then the next one. Then the next one. The Nuggets just aren’t viewed as that type of threat.

That puts far more pressure on the Clippers, who have Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, a deep supporting cast and legitimate championship expectations,

The Clippers will probably win Game 7. They’re 7.5-point favorites. If they win, this series will become a footnote. The overwhelming favorite winning, even if it’s more difficult than expected, isn’t a major event. Celtics-Hawks in 2008 just doesn’t resonate.

But if Denver wins? This will go down as an upset for the ages.

Jeremy Lin leaves Beijing Ducks, seeks return to NBA

By Kurt HelinSep 15, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Jeremy Lin wants to return to the NBA next season, and he is coming back to the United States to make that happen.

Lin has left the Beijing Ducks — he helped reach the semifinals of the Chinese Basketball Association — to pursue his NBA dreams again, he told fans on Weibo, the Chinese version of Twitter. Via Channel News Asia (CNA):

“This decision has really been the hardest in my life,” Lin, who has complained about the rough-house treatment he received in the CBA, told his seven million followers…

“Every morning I would wake up at 4am or 5am, thinking, thinking and thinking all the time. In the end, although Shougang (the Ducks) has treated me incredibly well … giving me everything I wanted, in the end, I feel that I still have NBA dreams.

“I still have time to play (there) and I have to chase this.”

Lin averaged 22.3 points and 5.6 assists per game in the CBA.

During the 2-18-19 NBA season, Lin was a solid rotation player for Atlanta coming off the bench and averaging 10.7 points per game, shooting 34.7 percent from three. It had been a bit of a bounce-back season for him after injuries had slowed him the previous two seasons.

However, Lin was waived by the Hawks just after the trade deadline. He was picked up for the rest of the season by Toronto, but by the playoffs he had fallen out of the rotation, playing 27 total minutes in the postseason for the eventual champs. Lin became the first Asian-American player to win an NBA title, but he was frustrated because he was a non-factor.

Then in the off-season the cold, hard business of the NBA hit him: Lin had the skills of a backup point guard in the league, a rotation player, but the NBA is deep with solid point guards and teams elected to use that spot on a younger player they could develop and hold on to longer. Lin, now 32, couldn’t land a contract, so he opted to play the season in China (which, like the NBA, had a season disrupted by the coronavirus, but he returned there to finish the season).

Now, he returns to the NBA to give it another shot.

Lin has an inspiring story, having played at Harvard, going undrafted, becoming a Summer League sensation, which got his foot in the door in the NBA with the Warriors. He eventually signed as a reserve guard for the Knicks under Mike D’Antoni, and that’s when Linsanity hit — for a few weeks Lin was a sensation, leading the Knicks in an exciting style of play and becoming an icon as an Asian icon in the sports world. The fans he gained in that run still follow him passionately.

Whether he can land another NBA spot at age 32 remains to be seen, but he is giving it a shot.

 

 

 

 

Warriors bring veteran Shaun Livingston into front office

Shaun Livingston
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 15, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Golden State hired former Sixth Man of the Year Leandro Barbosa as an assistant coach, but that wasn’t the only former Warrior brought back.

Shaun Livingston is coming back to the Bay Area to become part of the Warriors’ front office, he told Marcus Thompson III of The Athletic.

Livingston — whose title is director, players affairs and engagement — will be the highest-ranking Black person in the Warriors’ front office since Mitch Richmond in 2008…

[Current GM Bob] Myers acknowledged the lack of diversity on his basketball operations staff… in basketball ops, before Livingston’s hire, seven of the top eight ranking members were white men.

The Warriors have a front office style where everyone talks and contributes, and studies have shown the more diverse the voices the better the decisions being made. Livingston can be a key first step in diversifying the Golden State front office.

Livingston, as a smart decision-maker on the court, seems perfect for a front-office job. He spent 14 seasons in the NBA, entering as a high draft pick and franchise cornerstone, then had to go through intensive rehab to get back on the court after a gruesome knee injury, and by the end of his playing days was the steady veteran off the bench who help the Warriors to three titles. All that experience makes the Warriors better in the front office.

Combined with the Barbosa move, the Warriors are making some smart decisions this offseason.

Boston rules Gordon Hayward out for Game 1 against Miami

Gordon Hayward out
Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 14, 2020, 11:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Gordon Hayward is expected to play for Boston at some point during the Eastern Conference Finals, but that some point will not be Game 1.

Hayward did not practice with the Boston Celtics on Monday and the team has ruled him out for Game 1.

Hayward did go through a hard workout after the Boston practice, but it remains unclear exactly when he will return to the court.

Hayward suffered a grade III ankle sprain in the first game of the playoffs against Philadelphia and has been out ever since. He left the bubble for a while to get treatment, but he is back with the team and getting closer to a return. The initial timeline was at least a month and we are fast approaching 30 days.

Hayward could be Boston’s X-factor in the conference finals. He would give the Celtics another versatile player — along with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum — who can create his own shot and knock down open looks. Throw in Kemba Walker, and Hayward would be the fourth scoring option for Boston, which makes the Celtics deep and difficult to defend. Hayward also spent time guarding Butler during the regular-season matchups.

Hayward’s return date for this series is unclear, but if he is close to his vintage self it is a considerable boost for Boston in what will be a tight, challenging series.