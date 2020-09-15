Jeremy Lin leaves Beijing Ducks, seeks return to NBA

By Kurt HelinSep 15, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Jeremy Lin wants to return to the NBA next season, and he is coming back to the United States to make that happen.

Lin has left the Beijing Ducks — he helped reach the semifinals of the Chinese Basketball Association — to pursue his NBA dreams again, he told fans on Weibo, the Chinese version of Twitter. Via Channel News Asia (CNA):

“This decision has really been the hardest in my life,” Lin, who has complained about the rough-house treatment he received in the CBA, told his seven million followers…

“Every morning I would wake up at 4am or 5am, thinking, thinking and thinking all the time. In the end, although Shougang (the Ducks) has treated me incredibly well … giving me everything I wanted, in the end, I feel that I still have NBA dreams.

“I still have time to play (there) and I have to chase this.”

Lin averaged 22.3 points and 5.6 assists per game in the CBA.

During the 2-18-19 NBA season, Lin was a solid rotation player for Atlanta coming off the bench and averaging 10.7 points per game, shooting 34.7 percent from three. It had been a bit of a bounce-back season for him after injuries had slowed him the previous two seasons.

However, Lin was waived by the Hawks just after the trade deadline. He was picked up for the rest of the season by Toronto, but by the playoffs he had fallen out of the rotation, playing 27 total minutes in the postseason for the eventual champs. Lin became the first Asian-American player to win an NBA title, but he was frustrated because he was a non-factor.

Then in the off-season the cold, hard business of the NBA hit him: Lin had the skills of a backup point guard in the league, a rotation player, but the NBA is deep with solid point guards and teams elected to use that spot on a younger player they could develop and hold on to longer. Lin, now 32, couldn’t land a contract, so he opted to play the season in China (which, like the NBA, had a season disrupted by the coronavirus, but he returned there to finish the season).

Now, he returns to the NBA to give it another shot.

Lin has an inspiring story, having played at Harvard, going undrafted, becoming a Summer League sensation, which got his foot in the door in the NBA with the Warriors. He eventually signed as a reserve guard for the Knicks under Mike D’Antoni, and that’s when Linsanity hit — for a few weeks Lin was a sensation, leading the Knicks in an exciting style of play and becoming an icon as an Asian icon in the sports world. The fans he gained in that run still follow him passionately.

Whether he can land another NBA spot at age 32 remains to be seen, but he is giving it a shot.

 

 

 

 

Warriors bring veteran Shaun Livingston into front office

Shaun Livingston
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 15, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Golden State hired former Sixth Man of the Year Leandro Barbosa as an assistant coach, but that wasn’t the only former Warrior brought back.

Shaun Livingston is coming back to the Bay Area to become part of the Warriors’ front office, he told Marcus Thompson III of The Athletic.

Livingston — whose title is director, players affairs and engagement — will be the highest-ranking Black person in the Warriors’ front office since Mitch Richmond in 2008…

[Current GM Bob] Myers acknowledged the lack of diversity on his basketball operations staff… in basketball ops, before Livingston’s hire, seven of the top eight ranking members were white men.

The Warriors have a front office style where everyone talks and contributes, and studies have shown the more diverse the voices the better the decisions being made. Livingston can be a key first step in diversifying the Golden State front office.

Livingston, as a smart decision-maker on the court, seems perfect for a front-office job. He spent 14 seasons in the NBA, entering as a high draft pick and franchise cornerstone, then had to go through intensive rehab to get back on the court after a gruesome knee injury, and by the end of his playing days was the steady veteran off the bench who help the Warriors to three titles. All that experience makes the Warriors better in the front office.

Combined with the Barbosa move, the Warriors are making some smart decisions this offseason.

Boston rules Gordon Hayward out for Game 1 against Miami

Gordon Hayward out
Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 14, 2020, 11:08 PM EDT
Gordon Hayward is expected to play for Boston at some point during the Eastern Conference Finals, but that some point will not be Game 1.

Hayward did not practice with the Boston Celtics on Monday and the team has ruled him out for Game 1.

Hayward did go through a hard workout after the Boston practice, but it remains unclear exactly when he will return to the court.

Hayward suffered a grade III ankle sprain in the first game of the playoffs against Philadelphia and has been out ever since. He left the bubble for a while to get treatment, but he is back with the team and getting closer to a return. The initial timeline was at least a month and we are fast approaching 30 days.

Hayward could be Boston’s X-factor in the conference finals. He would give the Celtics another versatile player — along with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum — who can create his own shot and knock down open looks. Throw in Kemba Walker, and Hayward would be the fourth scoring option for Boston, which makes the Celtics deep and difficult to defend. Hayward also spent time guarding Butler during the regular-season matchups.

Hayward’s return date for this series is unclear, but if he is close to his vintage self it is a considerable boost for Boston in what will be a tight, challenging series.

Doc Rivers on Clippers: ‘We’re here because we put ourselves here’

By Kurt HelinSep 14, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
Call it the Clippers’ curse if you want, but players in the locker room will be quick to tell you none of them were in this locker room for all those ugly playoff losses of the past. They insist things are different.

It hasn’t felt different the last two games when the Los Angeles Clippers blew a 16, and then a 19 point lead to Denver to force a Game 7 on Tuesday.  It’s felt like the Clippers gonna Clipper. Doc Rivers laid the blame at the feet of his team.

“We’re here because we put ourselves here,” Rivers said on Monday. “You can look at that in a good way or a bad way, but it is what it is… This team didn’t have any experiences, and so they’re learning everything right now.”

What experiences are behind the Clippers’ second-half collapses?

“There’s no secret like potion that something happened,” Rivers said. “The two things that we didn’t do. Clearly defensively, they shot almost 60 percent in the second half. The one thing that did stand out, they went to the free-throw line like on every play…

“And give Denver credit because they understood that and they started being aggressive. What I see the most is our pace offensively. Some of that is because they’re scoring, but some of that I thought was self-inflicted. And then defensively, we have to be better.”

The Clippers have not been consistent the past two games (actually, a lot longer than that). They look like a team that never had the chance to build chemistry — which is exactly what they are. Los Angeles just kind of runs its offense but does not hunt mismatches or relentlessly attack them when they get them (as Denver has done to L.A.). The Clippers lose defensive focus for stretches, plus Patrick Beverley keeps getting in foul trouble.

Denver is too good to do that against.

“Give them credit; they are playing hard,” Rivers said. “We’re playing the third best team in the West, and they’re good, they’re relentless, resilient…

“But what we’ve done to get the leads has worked continuously, and then when we stop doing it.”

If the Clippers stop doing those things on Tuesday their season — and dreams of a title — will end in the second round. And talk of the Clippers curse will grow louder.

 

 

Pau Gasol names daughter after Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Gianna

Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 14, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT
Former Lakers teammates Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant shared a special bond.

It will continue after the death of Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

Gasol named his daughter Elisabet Gianna Gasol.

Gasol: