NBA All-Rookie Team 2020
Ja Morant, Zion Williamson lead NBA All-Rookie teams

By Kurt HelinSep 15, 2020, 7:14 PM EDT
The Memphis Grizzlies are well represented with two players. The Miami Heat — still playing in the Eastern Conference Finals — are well represented by two players that get critical minutes in their rotation.

Then, of course, there is Zion Williamson.

The league has announced the NBA All-Rookie Teams, and as expected it is Ja Morant and Williamson at the top, followed by Miami’s Kendrick Nunn (who finished third in Rookie of the Year voting next. Here are the results, as selected by a group of 100 media members.

ALL ROOKIE TEAMS

First team

Ja Morant, Grizzlies
Zion Williamson, Pelicans
Kendrick Nunn, Heat
Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies
Eric Paschall, Warriors

Second team

Coby White, Bulls
P.J. Washington, Hornets
Tyler Herro, Heat
Rui Hachimura, Wizards
Terence Davis, Raptors

A few notes:

• The New York Knicks’ RJ Barrett finished 11th in the NBA All-Rookie Teams voting, with Matisse Thybulle (Philadelphia) and Darius Garland (Cleveland) the next two on the board after Barrett.
• Morant was the only player unanimously selected to the First Team.
• Nunn received more First Team votes than Williamson, which is not about the quality of play as much as Zion only getting in 19 games this season.
• Four-fifths of the First Team was basically a lock (Morant, Williamson, Nunn, and Clarke); the question was who would get fifth. Voters went with Eric Paschall, the 41st overall pick out of Villanova, who rose up to take on a large role as Warriors players went down with injuries during the season. Paschall averaged 14 points and 4.6 rebounds per game this season.
• Coby White got the most Second Team votes.
• All voting was based only on games prior to the NBA restart in Orlando.

Jimmy Butler on Heat vs. Celtics: ‘We’re not underdogs’

By Dan FeldmanSep 15, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT
The Heat (+120) are underdogs against the Celtics (-139) in the Eastern Conference finals. Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

Heat star Jimmy Butler, via Nick Friedell of ESPN:

“We don’t really use ‘underdog,'” Butler said after Saturday’s practice. “We may say that we have a chip on our shoulder, but I don’t think that we’re the underdog. I think that we’re a really good team. We play together. Everybody knows their role. We just compete.

“… I think we’re supposed to be here. That’s how we think of it. To me, to us, that’s all that matters. We’re not underdogs. We’re competitors.”

“We all think that we’re the better team,” Butler said. “We all think that we’re supposed to be here. And that’s the way that I think. … I love the way that our guys think like that as well, because I think confidence and your mental [approach] is the majority of this thing.

Miami acquired Butler to instill this attitude, and it’s paying off.

Boston was better than the Heat during the regular season. But neither team has solidified itself as clear favorite:

Butler has grown confident as he keeps beating the odds. That’s not changing now.

Will Heat’s quick rise reduce patience for slow rebuilds?

By Dan FeldmanSep 15, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT
The Heat went 39-43 last season. They had won only one playoff game in the last three years. They had missed the postseason altogether in three of the last five years. Their payroll was bloated. James Johnson, Dion Waiters and Kelly Olynyk had multiple seasons left on their negative-value contracts. Hassan Whiteside and Ryan Anderson had expensive deals, though for only one more season. Miami’s roster, weighted for playing time, was older than league average. The Heat owed a future first-round pick after trading for Goran Dragic years prior.

To many, the situation appeared ripe for tanking. Miami could lose, pick high in the draft, trade its good players for even more draft picks and eventually escape mediocrity.

Instead, the Heat surrendered a first-round pick in order to give 30-year-old Jimmy Butler a max contract.

Now, Miami is in the conference finals.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

“Every team’s situation is different, that’s just a fact,” one league general manager said. “But there are probably owners out there who will look at what the Heat have done and think, ‘Why can’t we do that?’ instead of bottoming out, then building back up.”

Said another longtime front-office executive: “There’s a lot of different ways to win. But the Heat did make this turnaround happen faster than normal, and that doesn’t go unnoticed by people who have been sitting through losing.”

The Heat’s rebuild stands in sharp contrast to The Process. The 76ers stunk for four miserable seasons to build up assets. The reward (so far)? Two second-round and one first-round exit.

Miami has already surpassed that.

Led by Pat Riley, the Heat have a great culture. They developed undrafted Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn and mid first-rounders Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro into key contributors (and second-rounder Josh Richardson, whom Miami dealt for Butler). That happens, in part, because the Heat are relentlessly focused on winning.

Tanking teams do better at accumulating assets. But they more often struggle to keep young players focused and committed amid losing.

These are tradeoffs, and successful organizations strike the right balance.

However, an underdiscussed aspect of tanking: It’s a form of job preservation for the executives who implement it. General managers are assessed in the long run by winning and losing. But tanking executives effectively delay starting the clock on judgment, buying extra time in their cushy positions.

Riley had the job security not to resort to those tricks – and is succeeding in his plan.

Maybe more attention should be placed on the Heat missing the playoffs in three of the previous five seasons and isn’t certain to remain at this level as Butler and Dragic age. Maybe it should be more considered that Miami presented stylistic problems for the Bucks and might not have advanced past the second round with a different matchup, even against a lesser team than Milwaukee. Maybe not every team has a market to lure stars like Butler (and preceding stars LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, who helped bolster the Heat’s reputation).

But results draw attention. Context isn’t always fully considered. Miami jumped from the lottery to the conference finals in only one season.

In a copycat league, that increases pressure on executives preaching patience.

Nuggets have chance at historic upset in Game 7 vs. Clippers

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic in Clippers-Nuggets Game 6
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 15, 2020, 1:46 PM EDT
The Clippers were built for the playoffs. The Nuggets appeared to be more of a regular-season team.

And the Clippers were still better than the Nuggets in the regular season.

This second-round series was a mismatch on paper. L.A. (-1000) opened as huge favorite over Denver (+550). Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

But the Nuggets enter Game 7 tonight with a chance to pull an extraordinary upset.

Based on averaging the money line for both teams, Denver’s implied odds of winning the series were just 12%.

That’d be the fifth-longest odds overcome in the Sports Odds History database, which has all series since 2001 and some series since 1969.

Here are the biggest upsets on record by this method:

Most of series above Nuggets-Clippers were classics – Denver becoming the first No. 8 seed to upset a No. 1 seed (SuperSonics) in 1994, the “We Believe” Warriors toppling the Mavericks in 2007 and Golden State shockingly sweeping the Jazz in 1989. The 76ers also beat the Bulls in 2012 after Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah got hurt.

Merely getting this far is impressive for the Nuggets. They entered the series as huge underdogs, fell behind 3-1, trailed by 15 in the second half of Game 5 and trailed by by 19 in the second half of Game 6.

Only eight teams entered a series with longer odds and won even three games.

Teams that won the series are blue. Teams that lost the series are gold. This series is red:

Of course, the Nuggets don’t want to settle for pushing the Clippers hard then faltering. Denver wants to win the series. Then the next one. Then the next one. The Nuggets just aren’t viewed as that type of threat.

That puts far more pressure on the Clippers, who have Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, a deep supporting cast and legitimate championship expectations,

The Clippers will probably win Game 7. They’re 7.5-point favorites. If they win, this series will become a footnote. The overwhelming favorite winning, even if it’s more difficult than expected, isn’t a major event. Celtics-Hawks in 2008 just doesn’t resonate.

But if Denver wins? This will go down as an upset for the ages.

Raptors sign coach Nick Nurse to contract extension

Raptors coach Nick Nurse
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 15, 2020, 11:44 AM EDT
The Raptors took a major risk by firing highly successful Dwane Casey – the impending Coach of the Year! – in 2018. Still in win-now mode, Toronto pursued Mike Budenholzer. But Budenholzer chose the Bucks, and the Raptors settled for promoting Nick Nurse, an assistant with plenty of head-coaching experience around the globe but none in the NBA.

What a boon that turned out to be.

Nurse guided Toronto to a championship in his first season then deservedly won Coach of the Year in his second season. The Raptors now ensure he’ll stick around for a third season – and beyond.

Raptors release:

The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday they have signed head coach Nick Nurse to a multi-year contract extension.

“Our confidence in Nick just continues to grow, and part of that comes from what we’ve experienced together. The past two seasons have been unlike any other in our team’s history – first, winning our championship, and then navigating a global pandemic and committing long-term to the fight against racism and for social justice,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said. “Nick has proved that he can coach on the court and lead in life, and we’re looking forward to accomplishing great things in the future.”

Sometimes, coaches look better early in their tenures. Small samples can get overestimated. New challenges emerge and paint a fuller picture. This caveat is fully noted.

But Nurse makes a case as the NBA’s very best coach.

He makes helpful adjustments in the playoffs. His defenses are especially creative, and getting his players to execute the varying schemes is no easy task. Players have developed under his watch. His offense is modern. When injuries hit, he reconfigures his rotation and keeps everything humming.

Nurse probably won’t keep winning 72% of his games, the best mark in NBA history. But as the Raptors transition to their next era, it’s nice to have Nurse on board.

This job security empowers him to be tough on his players. It allows him to continue exploring his outside interests. It positions him to keep coaching Team Canada. Maybe he’ll even garner more respect from his peers during the extension.

Most importantly, Nurse and the Raptors continue their fruitful partnership.