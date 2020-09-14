Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo with Bucks co-owners Marc Lasry, Jamie Dinan, Wes Edens and Mike Fascitelli 
Report: Bucks tell Giannis Antetokounmpo they’re willing to pay luxury tax

By Dan FeldmanSep 14, 2020, 1:26 PM EDT
The Bucks entered this season under IMMENSE pressure.

They were good enough and better prepared to win a championship. Giannis Antetokounmpo was approaching his super-max decision. His supporting cast was aging.

Yet, Milwaukee didn’t even pay the luxury tax to build the best possible team.

That looks especially suspect after the Bucks’ second-round flameout against the Heat.

So, in perhaps a lastditch effort, Milwaukee is scrambling to impress Antetokounmpo. After preaching chemistry and continuity, refusing to trade players like Eric Bledsoe, the Bucks are now talking about spending more.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

The Bucks are committed to building and sustaining a championship roster around Antetokounmpo and are expected to be one of the busiest teams this offseason.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe is under contract for multiple seasons and had another standout season by earning All-Defensive team honors, but he is expected to become a potential trade candidate, sources told The Athletic.

This feels like it might be too little, too late.

With Milwaukee so good and Antetokounmpo’s supporting cast older, THIS would have been the season to spend more on the roster.

And the Bucks had opportunities. They could have kept Malcolm Brogdon. Once agreeing to sign-and-trade Brogdon to the Pacers, Milwaukee probably could have generated a $10 million trade exception with only minimal disruption elsewhere on the roster. The Bucks could have flipped the picks acquired from Indiana (a 2020 first-rounder and two future second-rounders) for a current player.

Though Milwaukee made the best of it for a while, the plan backfired. A player like Brogdon could have helped.

The Bucks can say they didn’t trust Brogdon’s long-term health or that no good trade offers emerged for the Pacers’ picks. But it’s impossible to ignore the luxury-tax avoidance. Milwaukee also traded two first-round picks in recent years to dump salary.

If Antetokounmpo locks into a long-term contract, how could he trust the Bucks to spend big throughout the deal? They didn’t pay the luxury tax even amid this year’s high stakes. This pledge comes only with their backs against the wall.

Antetokounmpo has drawn attention for espousing loyalty to Milwaukee. But his views on loyalty are nuanced.

“As long as me and the Bucks are on the same page and we build an organization that’s all about winning and nothing more than that, I want to be here,” Antetokounmpo told me last year.

The Brogdon saga didn’t look like an organization all about winning and nothing more.

It’s not too late to make amends. But it will be challenging with only one year until Antetokounmpo’s contract expires. Milwaukee’s players had their trade values drop with the disappointing end to the season.

But a willingness to pay the luxury tax will at least open doors for upgrading the roster.

Former Sixth Man of the Year Leandro Barbosa retires

Former Warriors guard Leandro Barbosa
By Dan FeldmanSep 14, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT
Leandro Barbosa grew up in rough conditions in Brazil. So, when he toured the Suns’ arena after going No. 28 pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, Barbosa was smitten. He slept on the floor of the locker room that night.

Barbosa spent the next 14 years savoring his NBA experience.

Now, Barbosa – who won 2007 Sixth Man of the Year a championship ring in 2015 – is retiring.

Barbosa:

Não sei dizer o momento exato que o basquete entrou na minha trajetória, mas há mais de 20 anos minha vida gira em torno da bola laranja. Qualquer atleta de alto rendimento sabe do que estou falando, mas para a grande maioria das pessoas é importante explicar que isso significa abrir mão de muita coisa por muito tempo, escolhas difíceis, sacrifícios… um preço salgado que é pago pelo gosto doce da vitória. Me considero um vencedor.  Saí da periferia para fazer 850 jogos na maior liga de basquete do planeta e mais de 100 jogos* defendendo o meu país. Quatro Copas do Mundo, dois Jogos Olímpicos, tenho um anel de Campeão da NBA, fui o primeiro brasileiro a receber um prêmio individual na NBA, fui Campeão Brasileiro… Caramba!  Não tem como não me orgulhar. Acredito que consegui jogar em alto nível durante todos esses anos, tanto que me despeço como maior pontuador do último NBB. Estou pronto para um novo começo, uma nova caminhada, de novo com a bola laranja nas mãos. A transição será rápida, como sempre foi.  É uma enorme alegria anunciar meu retorno ao Golden State Warriors, como Player Mentor Coach.Tenho certeza que me sentirei em casa, afinal, foi assim como jogador e tem sido assim desde então. Não poderia estar mais motivado, sei que estarei rodeado de profissionais brilhantes e farei tudo que estiver ao meu alcance para colaborar com o desenvolvimento de jogadores e toda a organização.  Agradeço pelo convite e pela confiança no trabalho que posso desempenhar. For English version in comments..

Barbosa:

Farewell statement

I couldn’t tell exactly when basketball first crossed my path, but for over 20 years my life has revolved around the orange ball. Any high-performance athlete knows what I’m talking about, but for the vast majority of people it is never enough to stress that this means giving up a lot and doing so for a very long time, difficult decisions and sacrifices must be made along the way. At first, it all seems a hefty price, but it is soon replaced by the sweet taste of both achievement and victory.

I consider myself a winner. I left a rough neighborhood in São Paulo, Brazil, to play 850 games in the largest basketball league on the planet and more than 100 games defending my home country in four FIBA Basketball World Cups, and two Olympic Games. I have also earned a NBA Champion ring. I was the first Brazilian to have ever received an individual award in the NBA, in addition to being a Brazilian Champion. … Oh boy! I can’t help but be proud of my trajectory. I believe I managed to have played at a high level for all these years, so much that I bid farewell as the highest scorer of the last NBB (the New Brazilian Basketball league).

I guess I am ready for a new beginning, a new road, nevertheless I will continue with the good old orange ball. The transition will be quick, as it always has been to me. It is a great joy to announce my return to the Golden State Warriors as a PLAYER MENTOR COACH. I have no doubts I will feel right at home, after all, it was always like that as a player and it has been that way ever since.

I couldn’t be more motivated and engaged. I know that I will be surrounded by brilliant professionals and I will do everything in my power to collaborate with the development of players and with the entire organization.

I am very grateful for the invitation and mainly for the confidence they have placed in the work that I can do.

Barbosa had some very productive years in Phoenix. The guard finished seventh, first, second and 10th in Sixth Man of the Year voting in a four-year span.

Nicknamed “The Brazilian Blur” for his quickness and “Leandrinho” for his small size, Barbosa both attacked the rim aggressively and shot well from outside.

His limitations as a defender and playmaker prevented him from ever becoming a starter. He became a journeyman, playing for the Raptors, Pacers, Suns again, Celtics, Warriors and Suns yet again. Barbosa last played in the NBA in 2017. He had since been playing in Brazil (where he tested positive for coronavirus in April).

Outside Phoenix, Barbosa made his biggest mark in Golden State. He played his best basketball in years in 2015, and his “we gonna be championship” statement proved prophetic.

In his career, Barbosa showed how to focus amid wavering confidence, work hard and develop as a player. His attitude earned him plenty of friends around the league. He could help the Warriors in his new coaching role.

Rumor: Pacers expected to hire Mike D’Antoni as coach

Mike D'Antoni coaches Rockets vs. Pacers
By Dan FeldmanSep 14, 2020, 3:21 PM EDT
The Pacers fired Nate McMillan, who had done pretty well. That’s the type of move teams often make only with a replacement already lined up.

Mike D’Antoni told the Rockets he wouldn’t return despite them showing interest in retaining him. That’s the type of move coaches often make only with another job already lined up.

Perhaps, those decisions are connected.

Keith Pompey of The Inquirer:

the expectation is that D’Antoni will be hired by the Indiana Pacers

This clearly isn’t a done deal.

D’Antoni (and Billy Donovan) will interview with the 76ers, according to Jason Dumas of KRON4 News:

Indiana is also reportedly exploring other candidates.

D’Antoni would definitely shake up the Pacers if that’s what they want. His offensively dynamic, up-tempo history stands in sharp contrast to McMillan’s slow-it-down style.

In Houston, D’Antoni showed more versatility in his system. But he’s still a coach who needs players who fit his style. Spacing and speed are important. Indiana, with two bigs in Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner, doesn’t necessarily have that.

If hiring D’Antoni, the Pacers should treat that as part of a larger overhaul. As good as he is with the right players, D’Antoni hasn’t shown he can successfully coach just any group.

John Wall apologizes after video of gang signs

Wizards guard John Wall
By Dan FeldmanSep 14, 2020, 11:07 AM EDT
Wizards guard John Wall appeared in a viral video throwing up gang signs and holding up a red bandana.

2Cool2Blog (warning profanity):

Wall:

Wall is 30 years old. He’s on a super-max contract. He has gone nearly two years since playing an NBA game.

There’s a lot going on here.

I’m curious: What exactly is he apologizing for?

Boston vs. Miami rivalry comes to the bubble; three keys to decide series

By Kurt HelinSep 14, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
The rivalry between Miami and Boston runs deep.

It starts at the top — Danny Ainge and Pat Riley can’t stand each other. Their isses date back to the 1980s when Ainge was a pesky player for the Celtics and Riley coached the Showtime Lakers. The rivalry runs through the 2011 and 2012 playoffs when LeBron went to the Heat and the Celtics had the Big Three led by Kevin Garnett. It was compounded when Ray Allen left the Back Bay for South Beach.

Back in 2013, Ainge went on a radio show and criticized LeBron James, only to have Riley put out a press release that said, “Danny Ainge needs to shut the f*** up and manage his own team.”

Now the rivalry runs into 2020, when the Celtics are emerging as an elite team in the East but they face a young and gritty Heat team led by veteran Jimmy Butler. A Miami team that just knocked off the top seed with ease and is finding ways to win in the bubble. This also is a matchup of a couple of the league’s best coaches — Eric Spoelstra vs. Brad Stevens.

This could be the first of years of Heat vs. Celtics playoff matchups, and it should be tight. Boston is a slight favorite to win the series at -140, while Miami is +115 (odds provided by our partner, PointsBet).

Who is going to come out on top in 2020 and move on to the NBA Finals? Here are three keys to watch:

1) Can Miami’s defense slow down Jayson Tatum?

Miami just locked down on reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (as much as one can), but they now face a very different challenge in slowing Boston’s emerging superstar Jayson Tatum. Miami can’t simply wall off Tatum and dare him to shoot over them — Tatum’s pull-up jumper is as good as anyone’s in the league, and he’s hitting 41.9% of his threes in these playoffs. Leave Tatum the shots Miami left Antetokounmpo and the Heat are cooked.

Tatum is averaging 25.3 points and 10.1 rebounds a game through the playoffs. Defending him is almost the opposite of Antetokounmpo — don’t let Tatum pull up from three, force him to attack the rim against size, he’s less efficient that way. But letting Tatum drive creates another problem for the Heat defense.

Boston as a team thrives on penetration into the paint with kick-outs to three-point shooters who can knock it down (including Marcus Smart in the bubble). Miami was a middle-of-the-pack halfcourt defensive team this regular season that has been better in the playoffs and that has to continue. Miami must slow Boston’s guard/wing penetration. Miami’s biggest challenge may be defending Kemba Walker, who was such a threat Toronto ran some box-and-1 defenses against him in Games 6 and 7. Bam Adebayo is going to have to protect the rim and Heat perimeter defenders are going to have to close out hard on shooters.

Miami players such as Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro are about to face a defensive test unlike anything they have faced so far. The Heat have to stay disciplined, and how it responds will go a long way to determining this series.

On the flip side, Boston is going to have to use Marcus Smart and others to keep Jimmy Butler in check. Which brings us to another key in this series…

2) Can Boston’s strong three-point defense contain Miami’s shooters?

Boston had a top-five halfcourt defense this season (stats via Cleaning the Glass), but Miami presents a defensive challenge for Boston — they have shooters that have to be chased off the arc, like Robinson and Herro, but the Heat will also carve a team up with backcuts and drives to the rim (think Game 1 of the Milwaukee series). Last series, half the battle for the Celtics was to cut off Toronto’s transition play — Miami had the third-best halfcourt offense in the league this season, they thrive when things slow down.

Boston has to cut off Goran Dragic driving to the rim, it has been critical to Miami’s bubble offense (he’s starting now, he was a sixth man most of the season). Jimmy Butler also has to be made into more of a jump shooter, but the key is the Celtics have to do it without fouling. Miami’s ball handlers are excellent at drawing fouls and you know that will be part of the Heat’s plan — attack and Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Walker in foul trouble. Boston’s challenge is if they become too focused on that, Adebayo will get the ball at the elbow and hit a cutting Dragic in the lane or Robinson curling off a screen at the arc. If Miami wins this series it will be because Adebayo was the problem Boston could not solve.

Miami moves the ball, moves off the ball, and finds the open man; all of Boston’s defenders will need to be on a string.

3) Gordon Hayward may be the X-Factor in this series… whenever he returns

Gordon Hayward suffered a grade III ankle sprain in the first game of the playoffs against Philadelphia. He’s been out ever since, even leaving the bubble for a while to get treatment, but he is close to a return (he was taking shots on the court before Game 7 against Toronto). Exactly when? Brad Stevens isn’t tipping his hand but said he expects to have him this series.

Hayward would give the Celtics another versatile player who can create his own shot and knock down the open looks others create for him. Hayward can run pick-and-rolls with the second unit while Tatum and Walker get rest, and the Celtics’ offense would not see a huge drop-off.

Hayward is the best fourth scoring option in the league and allows Stevens to run out an offense-heavy lineup of Walker, Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Hayward (Marcus Smart can be subbed into that lineup too, for defense).

Hayward also spent time guarding Butler during the regular season matchups and doing well in that role.

If Hayward returns and is himself, that puts Heat defenders in even more of a scramble mode trying to cover all the Boston players who can get buckets. He could turn the series.

Prediction: Boston in six.

