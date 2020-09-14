Boston vs. Miami rivalry comes to the bubble; three keys to decide series

By Kurt HelinSep 14, 2020
The rivalry between Miami and Boston runs deep.

It starts at the top — Danny Ainge and Pat Riley can’t stand each other. It began in the 1980s when Ainge was a pesky player for the Celtics and Riley coached the Lakers Showtime Lakers. The rivalry runs through the 2011 and 2012 playoffs when LeBron went to the Heat and the Celtics had the Big Three, then Ray Allen left for South Beach.

Back in 2013, Ainge went on a radio show and criticized LeBron James, only to have Riley put out a press release that said, “Danny Ainge needs to shut the f*** up and manage his own team.”

Now the rivalry runs into 2020, when the Celtics are emerging as an elite team in the East but they face a young and talented Heat team led by veteran Jimmy Butler, a Miami team that just knocked off the top seed with ease and is finding ways to win in the bubble. This also is a matchup of a couple of the league’s best coaches — Eric Spoelstra vs. Brad Stevens.

This could be the first of years of Heat vs. Celtics playoff matchups.

Who is going to come out on top in 2020 and move on to the NBA Finals? Here are three keys to watch:

1) Can Miami’s defense slow down Jayson Tatum?

Miami just locked down on reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (as much as one can), but they now face a very different challenge in slowing Boston’s emerging superstar Jayson Tatum. Miami can’t simply wall off Tatum and dare him to shoot over them — Tatum’s pull-up jumper is as good as anyone’s in the league, and he’s hitting 41.9% of his threes in these playoffs.

Tatum is averaging 25.3 points and 10.1 rebounds a game through the playoffs. Defending him is almost the opposite of Antetokounmpo — don’t let Tatum pull up from three, force him to attack the rim against size, he’s less efficient that way. But letting Tatum drive creates another problem for the Heat defense.

Boston as a team thrives on penetration into the paint with kick-outs to three-point shooters who can knock it down (including Marcus Smart some games). Miami was a middle-of-the-pack halfcourt defensive team this season, but it has to slow that penetration. Miami’s biggest challenge may be defending Kemba Walker, who was such a threat Toronto ran some box-and-1 defenses against him in Games 6 and 7. Bam Adebayo is going to have to protect the rim and Heat perimeter defenders are going to have to close out hard on shooters.

Miami players such as Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro are about to face a defensive test unlike anything they have faced so far. The Heat have to stay disciplined, and how it responds will go a long way to determining this series.

On the flip side, Boston is going to have to use Marcus Smart and others to keep Jimmy Butler in check. Which brings us to another key in this series…

2) Can Boston’s strong three-point defense contain Miami’s shooters?

Boston had a top-five halfcourt defense this season (stats via Cleaning the Glass), but Miami presents a defensive challenge for Boston — they have shooters that have to be chased off the arc, like Robinson and Herro, but the Heat will also carve a team up with backcuts and moves to the rim (think Game 1 of the Milwaukee series). Last series, half the battle for the Celtics was to cut off Toronto’s transition play — Miami had the third-best halfcourt offense in the league this season, they thrive when things slow down.

Boston has to cut off the drives and scoring in the paint Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic, but do it without fouling. Miami’s ball handlers are excellent at drawing fouls and you know that will be part of the Heat’s plan — attack and get star Celtics players in foul trouble. Boston’s challenge is if they become too focused on that, Adebayo will get the ball and hit a cutting Dragic in the lane or Robinson curling off a screen at the arc.

Miami moves the ball and finds the open man; all of Boston’s defenders will need to be on a string.

3) Gordon Hayward may be the X-Factor in this series… whenever he returns

Gordon Hayward suffered a grade III ankle sprain in the first game of the playoffs against Philadelphia. He’s been out ever since, even leaving the bubble for a while to get treatment, but he is close to a return (he was taking shots on the court before Game 7 against Toronto). Exactly when? Brad Stevens isn’t tipping his hand but said he expects to have him this series.

Hayward would give the Celtics another versatile player who can create his own shot and knock down the open looks others create for him. Hayward can run pick-and-rolls with the second unit while Tatum and Walker get rest, and the Celtics’ offense would not see a huge drop-off.

Hayward is the best fourth scoring option in the league and allows Stevens to run out an offense-heavy lineup of Walker, Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Hayward (Marcus Smart can be subbed into that lineup too, for defense).

If Hayward returns and is himself, that puts Heat defenders in even more of a scramble mode trying to cover all the Boston players who can get buckets.

Prediction: Boston in six.

John Wall apologizes after video of gang signs

Wizards guard John Wall
Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 14, 2020
Wizards guard John Wall appeared in a viral video throwing up gang signs and holding up a red bandana.

2Cool2Blog (warning profanity):

Wall:

Wall is 30 years old. He’s on a super-max contract. He has gone nearly two years since playing an NBA game.

There’s a lot going on here.

I’m curious: What exactly is he apologizing for?

Miami sharpshooter Tyler Herro put in the work (during the shutdown), now it’s paying off

Tyler Herro
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressSep 14, 2020
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The secret can be told now: When the NBA was shut down for a few months because of the coronavirus pandemic, when most players in the league didn’t have a place to play because team facilities were closed as a precaution, Miami guard Tyler Herro was in a gym all the time.

A couple of hours in the morning. A couple more at night. Almost every day.

“I don’t think the Heat even know I did this,” Herro told The Associated Press.

Given the way he’s played since the season resumed, the Miami Heat probably could have suspected he used his downtime wisely. No rookie in these playoffs is averaging more points (14.7), 3-pointers (2.3), assists (3.3) and minutes (32.3) per game than Herro, the baby-faced 20-year-old who’ll make his Eastern Conference finals debut when Miami opens its series against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

Herro averaged 16.5 points in the first round of the playoffs, the most by a Heat rookie in a first round ever. And in the second round, he became just the second Miami rookie to average double-digits in scoring – Dwyane Wade being the other.

“He doesn’t leave it to chance,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “For a young kid, he’s pretty relentless with his work ethic and his consistency.”

Exhibit A: finding a gym during a pandemic, something a lot of veterans couldn’t even pull off.

The gym access came through many fortunate breaks. Herro changed residences during the pandemic, and his new place was near a high school gym. His agent knew somebody who knew somebody, and before long, Herro was spending mornings and nights working on everything.

“We weren’t supposed to be in the gym, but I had a mask on the whole time,” Herro said. “I just kept it off social media for the most part, put my head down and went to work. I lived in the gym. We went to work and the whole time I was hoping that I would be on a platform like this, be on the big stage and be ready to go.”

He’s had that mantra since draft night.

Herro was the 13th pick in the 2019 draft. The Heat had him ranked higher than that; he was the highest name left on their list when their turn to be on the clock rolled around, so it was a no-brainer to Miami to select Herro out of Kentucky.

The kid impressed from the jump: 14 points in his first game, 14 more in his second, 29 in his fourth. That’s when the public probably started becoming aware, or maybe in December, when he made a stepback transition 3-pointer for the lead late in regulation in a game Miami rallied to win over Philadelphia in overtime.

Internally, Miami knew what it had in Herro long before those games.

Heat forward Jimmy Butler invited Herro to work out with him in Chicago about a month before training camp. Butler had two motives: He wanted to show Herro the ropes, but he also wanted to see if the rookie could be someone worthy of his trust. They woke up before sunrise to play some medicine ball volleyball game on the beach. Butler won every game. But the rookie showed what Butler wanted to see.

“He showed me how hard he works, how he doesn’t like to lose,” Butler said. “He kept coming back, like, `I’m going to win this time, I’m going to win this time.’ The work was always there. So, it’s no surprise to me that he’s been playing the way he is.”

The worst part of the season was when Herro couldn’t work.

He started dealing with a lower-leg injury in February and missed 15 games, coming back for the first time on March 11 – the night the league shut down. And then came another problem: Herro eventually learned that he had COVID-19, after testing positive for the antibodies.

“I was sick for a week or two,” Herro said. “My chest was hurting really bad. I had it right when the season shut down.”

He dealt with that. He dealt with moving to Miami as a teen and beginning to live largely on his own; he’s got one of his longtime close friends living with him, an older-brother type who isn’t afraid to give him sharp criticism when needed. He’s learning about how to function in a torn world, with racial injustice at the forefront of so many conversations now, especially within the NBA.

He’s learned lessons from veterans inside his locker room and even opponents; Houston’s Russell Westbrook pulled him aside in a preseason game to tell him that he would have to play defense in the NBA, words that Herro took to heart.

He’s managed every challenge so far. And now comes the biggest on-court test yet: the East finals.

“I expected this, always,” Herro said. “I put in a lot of work and you always want to see results from your work. The results might have come kind of fast, but that’s how much work I put in for this.”

Who is next Houston Rockets’ coach? Five names to watch.

By Kurt HelinSep 13, 2020
The Houston Rockets are keeping Daryl Morey as GM and remain all-in on small-ball (in part because James Harden wants it).

However, the godfather coach of small ball lineups just walked out the door.

Mike D’Antoni is gone in Houston, and he is leaving behind some serious challenges in Houston. The next coach is going to have to deal with Harden as he nears free agency (2022), getting Russell Westbrook to play within his skill set, and a roster that needs more perimeter defenders if they are going without much rim protection.

Who is in line for the Rockets’ job? Here are five coaches whose names have some buzz in league circles as the owner Tilman Fertitta and Morey start the coaching search.

1) Jeff Van Gundy

He was being mentioned as a potential replacement for D’Antoni back while the coronavirus had the season on hiatus, then his name was the first to come up when it was learned the job was open. Van Gundy was the Rockets’ coach when Morey first arrived in Houston, and he has long been a guy who praised Harden. Van Gundy is seen as a defensive coach, which Houston needs, but his offenses were slow and deliberate, not exactly fitting the current small-ball roster. Also, is Fertitta going to back up the Brinks truck to get Van Gundy out of the broadcast booth?

2) Sam Cassell

Another name that came up not long after the job became vacant. The Clippers’ assistant coach under Doc Rivers is a former Rockets player (he won two rings there) and someone who has been near the front of the line of assistant coaches deserving a top job for a while. Current Rocket Austin Rivers played under Cassell in Los Angeles and has praised him as a skills development. He has never been a head coach before, do the Rockets want to take that risk with Harden in his prime?

3) Tyronn Lue

His name comes up in every job search, but for good reason — he relates to players and he’s coached a team to a title. When Lue was available as an assistant last year (before choosing Doc Rivers and the Clippers, where he and Cassell both are) Morey and the Rockets reportedly recruited him for D’Antoni’s staff. The questions are money, and can they get him. Lue has been tied to the Philadelphia 76ers job as a frontrunner, but New Orleans and others are interested as well. If Houston is going to land Lue they will have to pay top dollar and give him some power in the organization.

4) Kenny Atkinson

The Brooklyn Nets coach is a name that comes up as the Rockets look to develop players around Harden, Westbrook, and Eric Gordon (the three of them eat up the majority of the salary cap space for the next three years). Atkinson did a fantastic job as a player development guy, but star players chaffed under his leadership style — and Houston is all about its stars. Atkinson also is linked to Chicago and other job openings around the NBA, he will be in demand.

5) Stephen Silas

The current Mavericks’ assistant coach came close to getting the Houston job four years ago when D’Antoni was hired. He is working with a Dallas team that had the best offense in the NBA this season, which fits the Rockets’ style. Also, Pelicans’ assistant Chris Finch could be in this mix of assistants getting the first chance, but only if the Rockets go that direction.

Toronto’s reign ends, now difficult offseason questions for Raptors

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 13, 2020
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Kyle Lowry was understandably torn.

Lowry and the Toronto Raptors spent nearly three months in Florida for the NBA restart. That’s a lot of time away from his children, and Lowry made no secret during his time in the league’s Walt Disney World bubble that it was brutally hard to be separated from them for that long.

He was heading home Saturday. On the one hand, that’s great news. On the other, that’s a disaster.

The Raptors are the reigning NBA champions no more. Their run ended Friday night with a Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals, ending the longest season in team history and ushering in an offseason where Toronto has plenty of personnel decisions to make.

“I get to go see my babies, man,” Lowry, the Raptors’ point guard and face of the franchise, said while fighting off emotion that his Philly-kid toughness usually allows him to hide. “I’ve been going damn near three months without seeing my kids. I don’t want to be going home. I really don’t. And I know my kids don’t want me to be home because they wanted their daddy to win another championship.”

They’ll have to wait until at least 2021 for that.

Preseason expectations are the most inexact of sciences, and the Raptors were never bothered – just amused – by prognostications that suggested losing Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green not long after Toronto won the 2019 NBA title would have led to a freefall.

Quite the contrary. The Raptors went 53-19 in the regular season and 60-23 overall, the best single-season winning percentages in franchise history. Lowry and Pascal Siakam were All-Stars. Nick Nurse was the Coach of the Year.

“We’re going to remember how well we played considering there were some really low expectations for us,” Nurse said. “We never got hung up on that. I don’t think we got hung up on winning the title last year. We took it as this season and tried to max out what we could do. For the most part, we did.”

There are big questions for Masai Ujiri, Bobby Webster and the Raptors’ brain trust to deal with now. Guard Fred VanVleet is going to get a serious payday this offseason, and Lowry — who predicts that VanVleet will take over for him one day – wants the Raptors to be the ones writing those checks. Marc Gasol is 35, Serge Ibaka is about to turn 31, and they both will be free agents.

“I already miss this team,” Nurse said.

Five points as the Raptors head into the offseason:

NBA’S BEST

No matter who wins what in the rest of these playoffs, the Raptors – counting regular-season and playoff contests – will go into next season having won more games than anyone else in the NBA over the last two (134), three (197) and four (252) years combined. Yes, Leonard made them much better last season. But the level of consistency proves the Raptors are no one-year wonder, either.

VANVLEET PAYDAY

VanVleet came into the league four years ago making just over a half-million dollars (averaging 2.9 points per game), watched that salary climb to $9 million this season (averaging 17.6 points per game) and it’s going to keep climbing in 2020-21. Whenever free agency starts – it could be mid-to-late November, nobody knows for sure yet – he’s going to be a top priority for the Raptors. “He’s going to be rewarded,” Lowry said. “To me, that means the world that he can take care of his family and take care of his family at a high level.”

FREE AGENCY

The Raptors will be walking a bit of a tightrope this offseason, almost certainly unwilling to do anything that would hurt their spending ability for the next expected NBA free agent circus of big names in 2021. A possible scenario would be to keep Gasol and Ibaka on one-year deals – that won’t work for VanVleet, who at his age will want, and deserves, a multi-year contract – and run it back in 2020-21 with basically the same core.

NURSE’S JOB

Nurse was the runaway choice for coach of the year in the NBA’s media balloting. The Raptors were the only team in the Eastern Conference with a winning record in games where they weren’t leading at halftime this regular season, going 16-15 in those matchups. Only the Los Angeles Lakers, at 13-11, were better.

LAST WORD

Before he left his final postgame media session of the season, Lowry was asked to reflect on his bubble memories. “It was challenging,” Lowry said. “It was well put-together. The NBA and the teams and the players did a hell of a job sacrificing. We used our platform for our voices to be heard on social injustices and getting guys to go out there to vote. Justice for Breonna Taylor. Justice for everybody, every Black American out there that are being harmed by police and police brutality. So, I think the bubble was a success.”