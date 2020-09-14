Gordon Hayward out
Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Boston rules Gordon Hayward out for Game 1 against Miami

By Kurt HelinSep 14, 2020, 11:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Gordon Hayward is expected to play for Boston at some point during the Eastern Conference Finals, but that some point will not be Game 1.

Hayward did not practice with the Boston Celtics on Monday and the team has ruled him out for Game 1.

Hayward did go through a hard workout after the Boston practice, but it remains unclear exactly when he will return to the court.

Hayward suffered a grade III ankle sprain in the first game of the playoffs against Philadelphia and has been out ever since. He left the bubble for a while to get treatment, but he is back with the team and getting closer to a return. The initial timeline was at least a month and we are fast approaching 30 days.

Hayward could be Boston’s X-factor in the conference finals. He would give the Celtics another versatile player — along with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum — who can create his own shot and knock down open looks. Throw in Kemba Walker, and Hayward would be the fourth scoring option for Boston, which makes the Celtics deep and difficult to defend. Hayward also spent time guarding Butler during the regular-season matchups.

Hayward’s return date for this series is unclear, but if he is close to his vintage self it is a considerable boost for Boston in what will be a tight, challenging series.

Doc Rivers on Clippers: ‘We’re here because we put ourselves here’

By Kurt HelinSep 14, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Call it the Clippers’ curse if you want, but players in the locker room will be quick to tell you none of them were in this locker room for all those ugly playoff losses of the past. They insist things are different.

It hasn’t felt different the last two games when the Los Angeles Clippers blew a 16, and then a 19 point lead to Denver to force a Game 7 on Tuesday.  It’s felt like the Clippers gonna Clipper. Doc Rivers laid the blame at the feet of his team.

“We’re here because we put ourselves here,” Rivers said on Monday. “You can look at that in a good way or a bad way, but it is what it is… This team didn’t have any experiences, and so they’re learning everything right now.”

What experiences are behind the Clippers’ second-half collapses?

“There’s no secret like potion that something happened,” Rivers said. “The two things that we didn’t do. Clearly defensively, they shot almost 60 percent in the second half. The one thing that did stand out, they went to the free-throw line like on every play…

“And give Denver credit because they understood that and they started being aggressive. What I see the most is our pace offensively. Some of that is because they’re scoring, but some of that I thought was self-inflicted. And then defensively, we have to be better.”

The Clippers have not been consistent the past two games (actually, a lot longer than that). They look like a team that never had the chance to build chemistry — which is exactly what they are. Los Angeles just kind of runs its offense but does not hunt mismatches or relentlessly attack them when they get them (as Denver has done to L.A.). The Clippers lose defensive focus for stretches, plus Patrick Beverley keeps getting in foul trouble.

Dever is too good to do that against.

“Give them credit; they are playing hard,” Rivers said. “We’re playing the third best team in the West, and they’re good, they’re relentless, resilient…

“But what we’ve done to get the leads has worked continuously, and then when we stop doing it.”

If the Clippers stop doing those things on Tuesday their season — and dreams of a title — will end in the second round. And talk of the Clippers curse will grow louder.

 

 

Pau Gasol names daughter after Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Gianna

Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 14, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Former Lakers teammates Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant shared a special bond.

It will continue after the death of Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

Gasol named his daughter Elisabet Gianna Gasol.

Gasol:

Former Sixth Man of the Year Leandro Barbosa retires

Former Warriors guard Leandro Barbosa
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 14, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Leandro Barbosa grew up in rough conditions in Brazil. So, when he toured the Suns’ arena after going No. 28 pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, Barbosa was smitten. He slept on the floor of the locker room that night.

Barbosa spent the next 14 years savoring his NBA experience.

Now, Barbosa – who won 2007 Sixth Man of the Year a championship ring in 2015 – is retiring.

Barbosa:

View this post on Instagram

Não sei dizer o momento exato que o basquete entrou na minha trajetória, mas há mais de 20 anos minha vida gira em torno da bola laranja. Qualquer atleta de alto rendimento sabe do que estou falando, mas para a grande maioria das pessoas é importante explicar que isso significa abrir mão de muita coisa por muito tempo, escolhas difíceis, sacrifícios… um preço salgado que é pago pelo gosto doce da vitória. Me considero um vencedor.  Saí da periferia para fazer 850 jogos na maior liga de basquete do planeta e mais de 100 jogos* defendendo o meu país. Quatro Copas do Mundo, dois Jogos Olímpicos, tenho um anel de Campeão da NBA, fui o primeiro brasileiro a receber um prêmio individual na NBA, fui Campeão Brasileiro… Caramba!  Não tem como não me orgulhar. Acredito que consegui jogar em alto nível durante todos esses anos, tanto que me despeço como maior pontuador do último NBB. Estou pronto para um novo começo, uma nova caminhada, de novo com a bola laranja nas mãos. A transição será rápida, como sempre foi.  É uma enorme alegria anunciar meu retorno ao Golden State Warriors, como Player Mentor Coach.Tenho certeza que me sentirei em casa, afinal, foi assim como jogador e tem sido assim desde então. Não poderia estar mais motivado, sei que estarei rodeado de profissionais brilhantes e farei tudo que estiver ao meu alcance para colaborar com o desenvolvimento de jogadores e toda a organização.  Agradeço pelo convite e pela confiança no trabalho que posso desempenhar. For English version in comments..

A post shared by Leandrinho Barbosa (@theblurbarbosa) on

Barbosa:

Farewell statement

I couldn’t tell exactly when basketball first crossed my path, but for over 20 years my life has revolved around the orange ball. Any high-performance athlete knows what I’m talking about, but for the vast majority of people it is never enough to stress that this means giving up a lot and doing so for a very long time, difficult decisions and sacrifices must be made along the way. At first, it all seems a hefty price, but it is soon replaced by the sweet taste of both achievement and victory.

I consider myself a winner. I left a rough neighborhood in São Paulo, Brazil, to play 850 games in the largest basketball league on the planet and more than 100 games defending my home country in four FIBA Basketball World Cups, and two Olympic Games. I have also earned a NBA Champion ring. I was the first Brazilian to have ever received an individual award in the NBA, in addition to being a Brazilian Champion. … Oh boy! I can’t help but be proud of my trajectory. I believe I managed to have played at a high level for all these years, so much that I bid farewell as the highest scorer of the last NBB (the New Brazilian Basketball league).

I guess I am ready for a new beginning, a new road, nevertheless I will continue with the good old orange ball. The transition will be quick, as it always has been to me. It is a great joy to announce my return to the Golden State Warriors as a PLAYER MENTOR COACH. I have no doubts I will feel right at home, after all, it was always like that as a player and it has been that way ever since.

I couldn’t be more motivated and engaged. I know that I will be surrounded by brilliant professionals and I will do everything in my power to collaborate with the development of players and with the entire organization.

I am very grateful for the invitation and mainly for the confidence they have placed in the work that I can do.

Barbosa had some very productive years in Phoenix. The guard finished seventh, first, second and 10th in Sixth Man of the Year voting in a four-year span.

Nicknamed “The Brazilian Blur” for his quickness and “Leandrinho” for his small size, Barbosa both attacked the rim aggressively and shot well from outside.

His limitations as a defender and playmaker prevented him from ever becoming a starter. He became a journeyman, playing for the Raptors, Pacers, Suns again, Celtics, Warriors and Suns yet again. Barbosa last played in the NBA in 2017. He had since been playing in Brazil (where he tested positive for coronavirus in April).

Outside Phoenix, Barbosa made his biggest mark in Golden State. He played his best basketball in years in 2015, and his “we gonna be championship” statement proved prophetic.

In his career, Barbosa showed how to focus amid wavering confidence, work hard and develop as a player. His attitude earned him plenty of friends around the league. He could help the Warriors in his new coaching role.

Rumor: Pacers expected to hire Mike D’Antoni as coach

Mike D'Antoni coaches Rockets vs. Pacers
Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
By Dan FeldmanSep 14, 2020, 3:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Pacers fired Nate McMillan, who had done pretty well. That’s the type of move teams often make only with a replacement already lined up.

Mike D’Antoni told the Rockets he wouldn’t return despite them showing interest in retaining him. That’s the type of move coaches often make only with another job already lined up.

Perhaps, those decisions are connected.

Keith Pompey of The Inquirer:

the expectation is that D’Antoni will be hired by the Indiana Pacers

This clearly isn’t a done deal.

D’Antoni (and Billy Donovan) will interview with the 76ers, according to Jason Dumas of KRON4 News:

Indiana is also reportedly exploring other candidates.

D’Antoni would definitely shake up the Pacers if that’s what they want. His offensively dynamic, up-tempo history stands in sharp contrast to McMillan’s slow-it-down style.

In Houston, D’Antoni showed more versatility in his system. But he’s still a coach who needs players who fit his style. Spacing and speed are important. Indiana, with two bigs in Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner, doesn’t necessarily have that.

If hiring D’Antoni, the Pacers should treat that as part of a larger overhaul. As good as he is with the right players, D’Antoni hasn’t shown he can successfully coach just any group.