Westbrook Rondo
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Rajon Rondo’s brother, William, gets ejected after trash talking Russell Westbrook

By Kurt HelinSep 13, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Rajon Rondo was jawing at Russell Westbrook — Rondo isn’t afraid to tell his opponents what he’s thinking, and with his team up 20 points in the fourth quarter, he could pretty much say anything he wanted.

Rondo’s brother William is a different story.

Williams Rondo was ejected from the family area near the court during the Lakers’ Game 5 win on Saturday on the NBA campus in Orlando.

It started when Rondo and Westbrook were talking a little smack midway through the fourth quarter. That’s when William decided to join in, calling Westbrook “trash” and waving goodbye to him, at least that’s how Rondo described it postgame, according to Marc Spears of ESPN.

“People at the game, you’re supposed to shut your mouth and watch the game. That’s the rules, especially when you have families and people here,” Westbrook said. “Apparently, I guess because [Rajon] Rondo was talking s—, [William] decided he wanted to hop in, too.

“But it’s OK. I mean, it’s all good, I get it. He wanted to take up for his brother. … But those rules stand for everybody, though, no matter who it is — family, whatever.”

“He didn’t do anything crazy,” Rajon Rondo said. “He called the man ‘trash.’ Fans do what fans do. He’s my brother first. He didn’t do anything disrespectful.”

The NBA has laid out some ground rules for family members’ behavior at games, looking to avoid an AAU tournament/pro-am experiences with family talking smack from the sidelines. Which is exactly what William Rondo was doing, even if it wasn’t that severe.

William Rondo is in charge of the barbers and hairdressers in the bubble and has been the feature of an ESPN piece. He isn’t going anywhere. Expect to see him at future Lakers games as the Lakers have advanced to the conference finals. Just don’t expect to hear him as much.

 

Protesters attempt to get players’ attention, stop NBA buses outside bubble

delete 8 training camps
Getty Images
Associated PressSep 13, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — A small number of protesters carrying signs and shouting into megaphones blocked at least two buses chartered by the NBA from briefly from entering the Walt Disney World campus on Saturday night, with the group saying it wanted LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and other top players to take notice.

The group blocked charter buses carrying members of the news media and some NBA staff, but no players or team personnel. Among their chants: “Black Lives Matter” and “LeBron can you help us?” Some also carried signs with messages such as “Russell Stand With Us.”

The protesters assembled near one of the entrances and were not inside the so-called bubble, where teams, NBA staff and other have been for more than two months in some cases for the resumption of the season. They appeared to have gathered on a road that is open to the public, then stopped buses on an access road near a primary entrance to the resort.

All entrances to the bubble – whether it is the hotel properties or the arenas where games are played – are secured by law enforcement, security officers or both.

It was not known if the protesters were able to be seen by any players. At least one of the buses carrying players from the Los Angeles Lakers-Houston Rockets game Saturday night had left the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex before the first protest was noticed.

Calling attention to racial inequality and police brutality has been a top priority of the NBA restart, for both players and the league itself. Playoff games stopped for three days last month in response to player protests over the shooting of a Black man by police in Wisconsin, and dozens of players have spoken out with calls for justice in the case of Breonna Taylor – a 26-year-old Black woman who was fatally shot when police officers burst into her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation on March 13.

The group outside the Disney complex on Saturday – through messaging on some of the shirts they wore and signs they carried – made clear that they were trying to draw attention to the case of Salaythis Melvin, a Black man who was fatally shot in the back by an Orange County sheriff’s deputy last month. Sheriff’s officials have said Melvin was armed; attorneys for his family have said he posed no threat to the deputy involved.

The mall where Melvin was shot is about 15 miles from the site of the NBA restart.

Lakers end Rockets’ season by raining threes on them; L.A. advances with win

By Kurt HelinSep 12, 2020, 11:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In a case of dramatic irony, the Houston Rockets’ small-ball experiment — and maybe the Mike D’Antoni era in Houston — came to an end because their taller opponents rained threes on them.

The Los Angeles Lakers were a bottom 10 team in the league in three-point shooting percentage during the regular season, but they shot 19-of-37 from three (51.4%) Saturday against a Houston defense forced to scramble and often unable to contest the shot.

Add on top of that the Lakers got out in transition far more than the small-ball Rockets (11 more fast break points) and played their best defense of the series, and this game wasn’t close.

The Lakers raced out to a double-digit lead in the opening minutes and were never seriously threatened the rest of the way on their way to a 119-96 thrashing of the Rockets in Game 5 of their second-round series. The Lakers take the series 4-1 with the win, sweeping four straight from the Rockets after Houston got the series opener.

The Lakers advance to the conference finals, where they will face the Clippers or Nuggets. The Western Conference Finals will begin next Wednesday (if the Clippers close it out in six games on Sunday) or Friday (if L.A./Denver goes seven).

The Lakers sent a message to whoever they will face on Saturday night with as dominant a performance as we have seen in the bubble. Early in the third, the Rockets cut the lead to seven, then the Lakers went on a 15-0 run and never looked back. LeBron James had 29 points on 9-of-18 shooting, plus 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Five other Lakers scored in double digits, and their three-point shooting was sharp — Marcus Morris was 4-of-4 from deep, while Danny Green was 4-of-6.

Los Angeles also reminded everyone they are a defensive force in this game.

Houston heads into the offseason with a lot of questions.

At the top of the list, will D’Antoni be back as their coach? His contract expires at the end of this season and the buzz around the league all season has been that there would be a parting of the ways.

If not D’Antoni, look for the Rockets to try and lure Jeff Van Gundy out of the broadcast booth to take over the team, suggests Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The next question becomes, do they stick with the small-ball roster and try to win that way? James Harden doesn’t sound ready to abandon the plan.

“We never really gave ourselves a chance,” Harden said postgame, via Ben Golliver of the Washington Post. “That’s rebounding, our switches, our offensive movement. That’s on us. If we’d given ourselves a chance and they beat us, we might have needed to switch it up.”

Whether they want to change or not, Houston may not have another option here. They have painted themselves into this corner financially and may not be able to get out.

Westbrook struggled in this series, and while part of that was due to the quad injury he battled through in the bubble, his efficiency slipped this season, and his fit with James Harden was in question before the playoffs started.

That said, the Rockets may have to make it work. Last summer the Rockets traded Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook (sending two first-round picks to OKC in the deal) and Westbrook makes $41.3 million next season, $44.2 million the season after that, and $47 million in the third year ($132.5 million total, for those of you scoring at home).

Or, look at it this way: The Rockets are on the hook to pay the trio of Harden, Westbrook, and Eric Gordon $98.6 million next season, $106.8 million the following season, and $113.9 million in the three years. Just those three guys.

No contract is untradeable, but to get out from under that the Rockets would have to take on other bad contracts plus send out picks/young players as sweeteners to their trade partners. The Rockets don’t have a lot of those assets left in the cupboard.

Houston may have to run it back with small ball next season, whether they wanted to or not.

The limits of how far that can take them in a West with LeBron and Anthony Davis was made clear on Saturday night.

Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo met with Bucks ownership to discuss future

By Kurt HelinSep 12, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Giannis Antetokounmpo said he is not going to ask for a trade out of Milwaukee this offseason, and he wants to build a dynasty there. The Bucks have no intention of trading their superstar away.

However, this weekend Antetokounmpo unfollowed hundreds of people on social media — including the Bucks’ official accounts and those of all his teammates — which raised a few eyebrows around the league. Then Antetokounmpo sat down with Milwaukee ownership to discuss his future with the team, all of that reported by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Last season’s MVP and this year’s Defensive Player of the Year met privately with co-owner Marc Lasry, sources said…

The Bucks are committed to building and sustaining a championship roster around Antetokounmpo and are expected to be one of the busiest teams this offseason.

Rival teams are closely monitoring the situation.

Rival GMs are circling like vultures would be a more accurate description.

There is no word on what was discussed in the meeting, but you can be sure it included the direction of the roster and potential moves. Rumors that the Bucks might trade for Chris Paul have been flying around the league since Milwaukee was eliminated.

The Bucks have said they will offer Antetokounmpo a supermax extension this offseason, which at the expected salary cap level would be five years, $222 million. If he does not sign it he could be on his way to free agency in 2021. It also is possible Antetokounmpo could sign a shorter contract, waiting for the league’s financial issues caused by the coronavirus to fade, and then seeks the security of a longer contract.

Antetokounmpo is about to be a two-time MVP entering his prime; he can essentially choose where he wants to play — every team in the league would do whatever it took to get him. For more than a year now, sources have told NBC Sports that Milwaukee is a heavy favorite to re-sign the Greek Freak, it’s the only home he has known in the United States and now his son is there as well. Milwaukee is still considered the favorite, however, the Bucks’ loss to the Heat may have Antetokounmpo questioning what his next move should be. He has said his goal is to win rings, plural, and he may now be questioning if that can happen in Milwaukee.

The eyes of the NBA world will be on Antetokounmpo — and the speculation will not stop — until he signs his next contract. Wherever that may be.

Yelling reported inside Rockets’ locker room after Game 4 loss

Rockets yelling
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 12, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There should have been yelling after that performance.

Houston was listless and seemingly disinterested for more than three quarters of Game 4 against the Lakers Thursday, only making things respectable with a too-little-too-late fourth-quarter run. After that stinker of a game, there was yelling in the Houston locker room, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“There was audible shouting in the postgame locker room for the Rockets after Game 4. I’m told Rockets’ players were really holding each other accountable and challenging each other to bring better body langage, to bring better effort on the floor, and to bring more spirit to this Western Conference series against the Lakers.

“Without Dauel House here in Game 5 that will be another layer to watch.”

The Rockets looked like a team that had given up for most of Game 4, it’s a good sign some players called their teammates out of it. The Rockets now trail the series 3-1 because of that performance and will start trying to dig out of that hole on Saturday night.

Whether recognizing the problem will fix it is something else. The Lakers have doubled James Harden and dared other Houston players to beat them — the bet has worked. Rockets shooters look hesitant when the ball swings to them (except for Russell Westbrook, who maybe should be more hesitant) guys are not driving and creating.

We’ll see if the locker room talk changes that for Game 5. If not, Houston players will be in Cabo by Sunday.