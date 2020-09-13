Hustling, executing Nuggets rally from 19 down to force Game 7 vs. Clippers

By Kurt HelinSep 13, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT


The Los Angeles Clippers are the more talented team in this Western Conference semi-final series. It’s obvious.

Denver, however, just plays harder. And smarter — they stick to Mike Malone’s well-prepared game plan and execute it. The Nuggets do not quit. They play their best basketball when desperate, with their backs against the wall.

“I don’t know. That’s a good question,” Nikola Jokic responded when asked why it takes the threat of elimination to get the best out of Denver.

Whatever the reason, for two straight games that effort and execution sparked a Nuggets’ come-from-behind win. Denver was down 16 at the half and 19 in the third quarter of Game 6 Sunday and fought back for a 111-98 victory over the Clippers. They ripped the win out of L.A.’s hands.

The Clippers and Nuggets are headed to a Game 7 on Tuesday night. The winner will face LeBron James and the Lakers, who are sitting with their feet up, resting and preparing.

“We don’t have pressure. I think the whole pressure is on them,” Jokic said, noting this is the fourth straight playoff series for Denver to go seven games.

What has Denver done differently the past two games, particularly in their comebacks?

“We’ve just really talked about more energy, more ball movement, more body movement, and be a lot harder to guard,” Denver coach Mike Malone said. “And the guys have done that.”

Denver has done that, their ball movement has been spectacular, and when the Clippers lose defensive focus the Nuggets go on a run.

It also helped the Clippers hit a mid-game shooting slump, going 0-of-10 from the floor during the Nuggets’ 17-0 third-quarter run.

“We just went cold. We went cold in that third quarter. That’s it,” Leonard said.

For the game Paul George had 33 points on 21 shot attempts, Leonard had 25 on 18 shots. The rest of the Clippers combined to shoot 35.8% for the game.

Denver got 34 points and 14 rebounds from Jokic, plus 21 points from Jamal Murray (who had a rough spill in the second half going to the rim then having Paul George fall on him).

There will be a lot of talk about pressure on the Clippers — in more than 50 years as an organization they have never reached the conference finals. In the locker room, the Clippers have shrugged that off, saying basically, “those teams are not us.”

True. These Clippers have a two-time Finals MVP in Kawhi Leonard on the roster. However, his highly-focused killer attitude has not permeated this Clippers roster. In Toronto, he came to a 50+ win team that fought hard, and he put them over the top. This Clippers’ team looks like what it is — a talented group that did not get to play a lot together during the season and develop chemistry.

Los Angeles does not consistently set good screens. It does not consistently rebound well. L.A. loses defensive focus. The Clippers do not consistently attack mismatches or drag weak defenders (Michael Porter Jr.) into actions.

Denver does all of those things right — the continuity of this roster, that the core has been together for a few years, shows. They execute the game plan. When Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams are on the court, they are being forced to defend pick-and-rolls every time down the court.

In Game 6, Denver was +12 in when Jokic was on the court at the same time as the Clippers Harrell — and that was just in the second half. Denver took advantage of its opportunities.

Talent tends to win out in the NBA. Maybe it will in Game 7. But what we can expect is Denver will not be phased by the moment, they will hustle, and they will execute the game plan.

Can the Clippers do that? If not, they will be going home earlier than expected.

Toronto’s reign ends, now difficult offseason questions for Raptors

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 13, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT


LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Kyle Lowry was understandably torn.

Lowry and the Toronto Raptors spent nearly three months in Florida for the NBA restart. That’s a lot of time away from his children, and Lowry made no secret during his time in the league’s Walt Disney World bubble that it was brutally hard to be separated from them for that long.

He was heading home Saturday. On the one hand, that’s great news. On the other, that’s a disaster.

The Raptors are the reigning NBA champions no more. Their run ended Friday night with a Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals, ending the longest season in team history and ushering in an offseason where Toronto has plenty of personnel decisions to make.

“I get to go see my babies, man,” Lowry, the Raptors’ point guard and face of the franchise, said while fighting off emotion that his Philly-kid toughness usually allows him to hide. “I’ve been going damn near three months without seeing my kids. I don’t want to be going home. I really don’t. And I know my kids don’t want me to be home because they wanted their daddy to win another championship.”

They’ll have to wait until at least 2021 for that.

Preseason expectations are the most inexact of sciences, and the Raptors were never bothered – just amused – by prognostications that suggested losing Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green not long after Toronto won the 2019 NBA title would have led to a freefall.

Quite the contrary. The Raptors went 53-19 in the regular season and 60-23 overall, the best single-season winning percentages in franchise history. Lowry and Pascal Siakam were All-Stars. Nick Nurse was the Coach of the Year.

“We’re going to remember how well we played considering there were some really low expectations for us,” Nurse said. “We never got hung up on that. I don’t think we got hung up on winning the title last year. We took it as this season and tried to max out what we could do. For the most part, we did.”

There are big questions for Masai Ujiri, Bobby Webster and the Raptors’ brain trust to deal with now. Guard Fred VanVleet is going to get a serious payday this offseason, and Lowry — who predicts that VanVleet will take over for him one day – wants the Raptors to be the ones writing those checks. Marc Gasol is 35, Serge Ibaka is about to turn 31, and they both will be free agents.

“I already miss this team,” Nurse said.

Five points as the Raptors head into the offseason:

NBA’S BEST

No matter who wins what in the rest of these playoffs, the Raptors – counting regular-season and playoff contests – will go into next season having won more games than anyone else in the NBA over the last two (134), three (197) and four (252) years combined. Yes, Leonard made them much better last season. But the level of consistency proves the Raptors are no one-year wonder, either.

VANVLEET PAYDAY

VanVleet came into the league four years ago making just over a half-million dollars (averaging 2.9 points per game), watched that salary climb to $9 million this season (averaging 17.6 points per game) and it’s going to keep climbing in 2020-21. Whenever free agency starts – it could be mid-to-late November, nobody knows for sure yet – he’s going to be a top priority for the Raptors. “He’s going to be rewarded,” Lowry said. “To me, that means the world that he can take care of his family and take care of his family at a high level.”

FREE AGENCY

The Raptors will be walking a bit of a tightrope this offseason, almost certainly unwilling to do anything that would hurt their spending ability for the next expected NBA free agent circus of big names in 2021. A possible scenario would be to keep Gasol and Ibaka on one-year deals – that won’t work for VanVleet, who at his age will want, and deserves, a multi-year contract – and run it back in 2020-21 with basically the same core.

NURSE’S JOB

Nurse was the runaway choice for coach of the year in the NBA’s media balloting. The Raptors were the only team in the Eastern Conference with a winning record in games where they weren’t leading at halftime this regular season, going 16-15 in those matchups. Only the Los Angeles Lakers, at 13-11, were better.

LAST WORD

Before he left his final postgame media session of the season, Lowry was asked to reflect on his bubble memories. “It was challenging,” Lowry said. “It was well put-together. The NBA and the teams and the players did a hell of a job sacrificing. We used our platform for our voices to be heard on social injustices and getting guys to go out there to vote. Justice for Breonna Taylor. Justice for everybody, every Black American out there that are being harmed by police and police brutality. So, I think the bubble was a success.”

NBA playoffs schedule 2020: Dates, times, matchups for all games

By Kurt HelinSep 13, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT


The NBA has just one more second-round game before moving on to the conference finals, and things are heating up — even for players’ family members. The 2020 NBA playoffs schedule is out, and changing, and we’ve got it.

Here are a few notes on the NBA playoffs schedule 2020:

• The NBA is continuing to push the pace with games every other day, which will continue through the NBA Finals.
Families for the players, and with the final four now the coaches, are in the bubble.
• The NBA has released an NBA Finals schedule to teams and their target is still a Sept. 30 Game 1. If the Western Conference Finals go to seven games that will have to be pushed back.

Here is the NBA playoffs schedule 2020 (all times are Eastern):

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

No. 3 Boston Celtics vs. No. 5 Miami Heat

Game 1: Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Sept. 17, TBD (ESPN)
Game 3: Sept. 19, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 4: Sept. 21, TBD (ESPN)
Game 5: Sept. 23, TBD (ESPN)*
Game 6: Sept. 25, TBD (ESPN)*
Game 7: Sept. 27, TBD (ESPN)*
*If necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. TBD (Clippers/Nuggets)

Game 1: Sept. 18, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 2: Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 3: Sept. 22, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Sept. 24, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 5: Sept. 26, 9 p.m. (TNT)*
Game 6: Sept. 28, TBD (TNT)*
Game 7: Sept. 30, TBD (TNT)*
*If necessary

SECOND ROUND

Eastern Conference

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 3 Boston Celtics

Game 1: Celtics 112, Raptors 94
Game 2: Celtics 102, Raptors 99
Game 3: Raptors 104, Celtics 103
Game 4: Raptors 100, Celtics 93
Game 5: Celtics 111, Raptors 89
Game 6: Raptors 125, Celtics 122 (2OT)
Game 7: Celtics 92, Raptors 87 (Boston wins series 4-3)

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 5 Miami Heat

Game 1: Heat 115, Bucks 104
Game 2: Heat 116, Bucks 114
Game 3: Heat 115, Bucks 100
Game 4: Bucks 118, Heat 115 (OT)
Game 5: Heat 103, Bucks 94 (Miami wins series 4-1)

Western Conference

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 4 Houston Rockets

Game 1: Rockets 112, Lakers 97
Game 2: Lakers 117, Rockets 109
Game 3: Lakers 112, Rockets 102
Game 4: Lakers 110, Rockets 100
Game 5: Lakers 119, Rockets 96 (Lakers win series 4-1)

No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 3 Denver Nuggets

Game 1: Clippers 120, Nuggets 97
Game 2: Nuggets 110, Clippers 101
Game 3: Clippers 113, Nuggets 107
Game 4: Clippers 96, Nuggets 85
Game 5: Nuggets 111, Clippers 105
Game 6: Nuggets 111, Clippers 98 (series tied 3-3)
Game 7: Sept. 15, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

NBA playoffs schedule 2020: First Round results

Western Conference

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers beat No. 8 Portland 4-1

No. 2 L.A. Clippers beat No. 7 Dallas 4-2

No. 3 Denver beat No. 6 Utah 4-3

No. 4 Houston beat No. 5 Oklahoma City 4-3

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Milwaukee beat No. 8 Orlando 4-1

No. 2 Toronto beat No. 7 Brooklyn 4-0

No. 3 Boston beat No. 6 Philadelphia 4-0

No. 5 Miami beat No. 4 Indiana 4-0

Mike D’Antoni tells Houston he is out, will not return as coach

By Kurt HelinSep 13, 2020, 2:35 PM EDT


Mike D’Antoni wants to coach next season in the NBA, but that will not be in Houston.

As had been rumored across the league all season, Mike D’Antoni is out will not be returning to Houston as coach next season. His contract is up and he is meeting with Rockets management to tell them he is moving on, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. D’Antoni released a statment through Woj.

D’Antoni leaving is not a surprise, going back to efforts last offseason by Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta to extend D’Antoni’s contract that led to hard feelings on both sides.

Walking away from Houston makes D’Antoni a free agent as a coach. He has been linked to the Pelicans and coaching Zion Williamson already, as well as the Pacers’ open position. Wojnarowski adds the 76ers into that mix.

It also opens up the Houston Rockets’ job.

Jeff Van Gundy has been rumored to be in the mix for that job, but whether Houston can lure him out of the broadcast booth remains to be seen. If not, Clippers assistant and former Rocket player Sam Cassell could be in the mix.

It will fall to Rockets’ GM Daryl Morey — who is not going anywhere — to find someone who buys into his vision of an attacking, small-ball team. With the financial situation of this roster — nearly the entire salary cap wrapped up in just James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and Eric Gordon for three more seasons — the Rockets are committed to this style of play for the immediate future. They need a coach who can make it work.

Report: Houston intends to keep Daryl Morey as GM

Daryl Morey Rockets
Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 13, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT


There have been rumors bouncing around the NBA’s chattering class that Daryl Morey may be in trouble as the Houston general manager going back to before his infamous Hong Kong protestors Tweet and the drama that followed. There was a sense Rockets’ owner Tilman Fertitta and Morey were not on the same page.

While coach Mike D’Antoni is very likely walking out the door, Morey will be back, reports Tim MacMahon of ESPN. Small ball will be back, too.

High-ranking Rockets’ sources dismiss those rumors, saying that Fertitta fully intends to keep Morey.

Houston’s commitment to playing a historically small lineup will almost certainly continue next season — with or without D’Antoni roaming the sideline.

Houston may stick with small ball for two reasons. First, James Harden likes it and wants to play this way.

“We never really gave ourselves a chance,” Harden said of why the Rockets’ small-ball lost to the Lakers. “That’s rebounding, our switches, our offensive movement. That’s on us. If we’d given ourselves a chance and they beat us, we might have needed to switch it up.”

Second, it’s going to be very difficult for Houston to make radical changes to the roster. When the Rockets traded Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook last summer (sending two first-round picks to OKC in the deal) they locked themselves into Westbrook, who will make $132.5 million guaranteed over the next three years. The Rockets will pay the trio of Harden, Westbrook, and Eric Gordon $98.6 million next season, $106.8 million the following season, and $113.9 million in the three years. Just those three guys. That’s tough to get away from.

Whoever the next coach of the Rockets will be — Jeff Van Gundy is the most mentioned name, but there will be others — that person will have to embrace playing small. And fast.

And they will have to get along with Daryl Morey, who will still be GM of the Rockets.

 