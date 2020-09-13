NBA playoffs schedule 2020: Dates, times, matchups for all games

The NBA has just one more second-round game before moving on to the conference finals, and things are heating up — even for players’ family members. The 2020 NBA playoffs schedule is out, and changing, and we’ve got it.
Here are a few notes on the NBA playoffs schedule 2020:
• The NBA is continuing to push the pace with games every other day, which will continue through the NBA Finals.
• Families for the players, and with the final four now the coaches, are in the bubble.
• The NBA has released an NBA Finals schedule to teams and their target is still a Sept. 30 Game 1. If the Western Conference Finals go to seven games that will have to be pushed back.
Here is the NBA playoffs schedule 2020 (all times are Eastern):
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS
No. 3 Boston Celtics vs. No. 5 Miami Heat
Game 1: Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Sept. 17, TBD (ESPN)
Game 3: Sept. 19, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 4: Sept. 21, TBD (ESPN)
Game 5: Sept. 23, TBD (ESPN)*
Game 6: Sept. 25, TBD (ESPN)*
Game 7: Sept. 27, TBD (ESPN)*
*If necessary
WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS
No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. TBD (Clippers/Nuggets)
Game 1: Sept. 18, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 2: Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 3: Sept. 22, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Sept. 24, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Game 5: Sept. 26, 9 p.m. (TNT)*
Game 6: Sept. 28, TBD (TNT)*
Game 7: Sept. 30, TBD (TNT)*
*If necessary
SECOND ROUND
Eastern Conference
No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 3 Boston Celtics
Game 1: Celtics 112, Raptors 94
Game 2: Celtics 102, Raptors 99
Game 3: Raptors 104, Celtics 103
Game 4: Raptors 100, Celtics 93
Game 5: Celtics 111, Raptors 89
Game 6: Raptors 125, Celtics 122 (2OT)
Game 7: Celtics 92, Raptors 87 (Boston wins series 4-3)
No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 5 Miami Heat
Game 1: Heat 115, Bucks 104
Game 2: Heat 116, Bucks 114
Game 3: Heat 115, Bucks 100
Game 4: Bucks 118, Heat 115 (OT)
Game 5: Heat 103, Bucks 94 (Miami wins series 4-1)
Western Conference
No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 4 Houston Rockets
Game 1: Rockets 112, Lakers 97
Game 2: Lakers 117, Rockets 109
Game 3: Lakers 112, Rockets 102
Game 4: Lakers 110, Rockets 100
Game 5: Lakers 119, Rockets 96 (Lakers win series 4-1)
No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 3 Denver Nuggets
Game 1: Clippers 120, Nuggets 97
Game 2: Nuggets 110, Clippers 101
Game 3: Clippers 113, Nuggets 107
Game 4: Clippers 96, Nuggets 85
Game 5: Nuggets 111, Clippers 105
Game 6: Nuggets 111, Clippers 98 (series tied 3-3)
Game 7: Sept. 15, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
NBA playoffs schedule 2020: First Round results
Western Conference
No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers beat No. 8 Portland 4-1
No. 2 L.A. Clippers beat No. 7 Dallas 4-2
No. 3 Denver beat No. 6 Utah 4-3
No. 4 Houston beat No. 5 Oklahoma City 4-3
Eastern Conference
No. 1 Milwaukee beat No. 8 Orlando 4-1
No. 2 Toronto beat No. 7 Brooklyn 4-0
No. 3 Boston beat No. 6 Philadelphia 4-0
No. 5 Miami beat No. 4 Indiana 4-0