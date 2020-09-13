Mike D’Antoni tells Houston he is out, will not return as coach

Mike D’Antoni wants to coach next season in the NBA, but that will not be in Houston.
As had been rumored across the league all season, Mike D’Antoni is out will not be returning to Houston as coach next season. His contract is up and he is meeting with Rockets management to tell them he is moving on, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. D’Antoni released a statment through Woj.
D’Antoni leaving is not a surprise, going back to efforts last offseason by Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta to extend D’Antoni’s contract that led to hard feelings on both sides.
Walking away from Houston makes D’Antoni a free agent as a coach. He has been linked to the Pelicans and coaching Zion Williamson already, as well as the Pacers’ open position. Wojnarowski adds the 76ers into that mix.
It also opens up the Houston Rockets’ job.
Jeff Van Gundy has been rumored to be in the mix for that job, but whether Houston can lure him out of the broadcast booth remains to be seen. If not, Clippers assistant and former Rocket player Sam Cassell could be in the mix.
It will fall to Rockets’ GM Daryl Morey — who is not going anywhere — to find someone who buys into his vision of an attacking, small-ball team. With the financial situation of this roster — nearly the entire salary cap wrapped up in just James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and Eric Gordon for three more seasons — the Rockets are committed to this style of play for the immediate future. They need a coach who can make it work.
There have been rumors bouncing around the NBA’s chattering class that Daryl Morey may be in trouble as the Houston general manager going back to before his infamous Hong Kong protestors Tweet and the drama that followed. There was a sense Rockets’ owner Tilman Fertitta and Morey were not on the same page.
While coach Mike D’Antoni is very likely walking out the door, Morey will be back, reports Tim MacMahon of ESPN. Small ball will be back, too.
High-ranking Rockets’ sources dismiss those rumors, saying that Fertitta fully intends to keep Morey.
Houston’s commitment to playing a historically small lineup will almost certainly continue next season — with or without D’Antoni roaming the sideline.
Houston may stick with small ball for two reasons. First, James Harden likes it and wants to play this way.
“We never really gave ourselves a chance,” Harden said of why the Rockets’ small-ball lost to the Lakers. “That’s rebounding, our switches, our offensive movement. That’s on us. If we’d given ourselves a chance and they beat us, we might have needed to switch it up.”
Second, it’s going to be very difficult for Houston to make radical changes to the roster. When the Rockets traded Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook last summer (sending two first-round picks to OKC in the deal) they locked themselves into Westbrook, who will make $132.5 million guaranteed over the next three years. The Rockets will pay the trio of Harden, Westbrook, and Eric Gordon $98.6 million next season, $106.8 million the following season, and $113.9 million in the three years. Just those three guys. That’s tough to get away from.
Whoever the next coach of the Rockets will be — Jeff Van Gundy is the most mentioned name, but there will be others — that person will have to embrace playing small. And fast.
And they will have to get along with Daryl Morey, who will still be GM of the Rockets.
The Kings’ interviews for a new general manager are moving to the second round and features a mix of names: more old-school guys like former Hawks GM Wes Wilcox, and more cutting edge guys like Minnesota’s Sachin Gupta (the guy who invented ESPN’s trade machine).
Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that the interviews were advancing to replace Vlade Divac and had a full list of names of people being interviewed.
The Kings have requested permission to interview the following candidates, sources have told The Athletic: Timberwolves executive vice president Sachin Gupta, Heat assistant general manager Adam Simon, Nuggets GM Calvin Booth, Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon, Rockets assistant GM Monte McNair and former Hawks GM Wes Wilcox…
However, the more interesting news came in a Tweet from Amick that Kings’ owner Vivek Ranadive and his hired advisor for this search are handling this process. Interim GM Joe Dumars is not involved in the process.
Forde spent six years as the Forde director of football operations for Chelsea in the English Premier League — winning the Premier League multiple times, also winning the FA cup and the Champions League — before forming a consulting firm, Sportsology. Forde was someone who brought advanced statistics and cutting edge thinking/technology into the front office, now he helps other teams do just that. Forde consulted with Washington owner Ted Leonsis after Ernie Grunfeld was let go. Forde has also worked with the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons.
For Sacramento, a cutting edge approach would be a shift from how things have been run. Considering the Kings have a 14-year playoff drought, it may be time for a radical change.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A small number of protesters carrying signs and shouting into megaphones blocked at least two buses chartered by the NBA from briefly from entering the Walt Disney World campus on Saturday night, with the group saying it wanted LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and other top players to take notice.
The group blocked charter buses carrying members of the news media and some NBA staff, but no players or team personnel. Among their chants: “Black Lives Matter” and “LeBron can you help us?” Some also carried signs with messages such as “Russell Stand With Us.”
The protesters assembled near one of the entrances and were not inside the so-called bubble, where teams, NBA staff and other have been for more than two months in some cases for the resumption of the season. They appeared to have gathered on a road that is open to the public, then stopped buses on an access road near a primary entrance to the resort.
All entrances to the bubble – whether it is the hotel properties or the arenas where games are played – are secured by law enforcement, security officers or both.
It was not known if the protesters were able to be seen by any players. At least one of the buses carrying players from the Los Angeles Lakers-Houston Rockets game Saturday night had left the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex before the first protest was noticed.
Calling attention to racial inequality and police brutality has been a top priority of the NBA restart, for both players and the league itself. Playoff games stopped for three days last month in response to player protests over the shooting of a Black man by police in Wisconsin, and dozens of players have spoken out with calls for justice in the case of Breonna Taylor – a 26-year-old Black woman who was fatally shot when police officers burst into her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation on March 13.
The group outside the Disney complex on Saturday – through messaging on some of the shirts they wore and signs they carried – made clear that they were trying to draw attention to the case of Salaythis Melvin, a Black man who was fatally shot in the back by an Orange County sheriff’s deputy last month. Sheriff’s officials have said Melvin was armed; attorneys for his family have said he posed no threat to the deputy involved.
The mall where Melvin was shot is about 15 miles from the site of the NBA restart.
Rajon Rondo was jawing at Russell Westbrook — Rondo isn’t afraid to tell his opponents what he’s thinking, and with his team up 20 points in the fourth quarter, he could pretty much say anything he wanted.
Rondo’s brother William is a different story.
Williams Rondo was ejected from the family area near the court during the Lakers’ Game 5 win on Saturday on the NBA campus in Orlando.
It started when Rondo and Westbrook were talking a little smack midway through the fourth quarter. That’s when William decided to join in, calling Westbrook “trash” and waving goodbye to him, at least that’s how Rondo described it postgame, according to Marc Spears of ESPN.
“People at the game, you’re supposed to shut your mouth and watch the game. That’s the rules, especially when you have families and people here,” Westbrook said. “Apparently, I guess because [Rajon] Rondo was talking s—, [William] decided he wanted to hop in, too.
“But it’s OK. I mean, it’s all good, I get it. He wanted to take up for his brother. … But those rules stand for everybody, though, no matter who it is — family, whatever.”
“He didn’t do anything crazy,” Rajon Rondo said. “He called the man ‘trash.’ Fans do what fans do. He’s my brother first. He didn’t do anything disrespectful.”
The NBA has laid out some ground rules for family members’ behavior at games, looking to avoid an AAU tournament/pro-am experiences with family talking smack from the sidelines. Which is exactly what William Rondo was doing, even if it wasn’t that severe.
William Rondo is in charge of the barbers and hairdressers in the bubble and has been the feature of an ESPN piece. He isn’t going anywhere. Expect to see him at future Lakers games as the Lakers have advanced to the conference finals. Just don’t expect to hear him as much.