Boston Toronto Game 7
Toronto fights to end, but Jayson Tatum lifts Boston to series win, conference finals

By Kurt HelinSep 12, 2020, 1:17 AM EDT
Last season, when Toronto was in a hard-fought and tight second-round battle, the Raptors showed their defense, their resilience, their role-players all were good enough to get the job done.

This season, when Toronto was in a hard-fought and tight second-round battle, they showed all those same things.

What changed this year was Boston had the best player on the court: Jayson Tatum.

In a seven-game series that was in doubt until the final minutes, Tatum was the difference, the true Alpha player the Celtics could lean on to get buckets in the clutch and help make stops. Tatum had 29 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists in Game 7, helping Boston hold on for a 92-87 win that advances it to the Eastern Conference Finals against Miami. Game 1 of that series is next Tuesday.

In what had been a defensive, physical, back-and-forth Game 7, Boston went on a 7-0 run to open the fourth and then everyone got tight — Boston scored just 13 points the rest of the way, Toronto had only 16 for the quarter. The little bit of a lead Boston built up in those opening minutes held up because Kemba Walker scored eight points in the frame, and Boston cranked up its defense. Marcus Smart made the defensive play of the night.

Jaylen Brown had 21 points while Smart had 16 to go with that block.

“It took everything,” Jayson Tatum said after the game (via Keith Smith). “When you’re trying to achieve something special like winning a championship, you’re gonna have to go through some stuff. I think we responded.”

As they have all series, the Raptors struggled to score efficiently in the halfcourt — Fred VanVleet had 20 points but needed 20 shots to get there, Pascal Siakam scored 13 but on 12 shots. Following a breakout season from Siakam he struggled against the Celtics’ length and athleticism.

“I wasn’t really able to help my teammates. I take a lot of the blame,” Siakam said after the game.

Kyle Lowry, who had his share of tough losses on the court but now also has a ring, had advice for Siakam.

“The advice I would give him: Look at everything. Find out who is saying what. You’re going to use it as fuel,” Lowry said.

In the end, Lowry and Nick Nurse looked back at the last two seasons of Raptors basketball with a smile — they had made memories the city of Toronto would never forget.

“I already miss this team, you know what I mean?” Nick Nurse said. “That was a hell of a two-year run with the core group of these guys.”

Now Boston advances to try and make its own memories.

NBA’s reported goal next season: 82 games, in market, with fewer fans, reduced travel

Adam Silver restart
By Kurt HelinSep 11, 2020, 10:59 PM EDT
The NBA bubble looks like a one-hit-wonder.

While the NBA’s restart bubble in Orlando has worked and allowed games to take place, it’s not how the league wants to move forward. When the NBA returns next season — which is not happening before Christmas, and sources told NBC Sports is more likely to be in February — the goal is not to do it in a bubble format.

Instead, the hope is to do it in-market, with reduced fans and reduced travel. To start to get things closer to a typical season.

All that was told to teams through calls with owners on Thursday and GMs on Friday, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Everything is in flux still for the next NBA season, including the salary cap, which has yet to be set.

Already the 2020 NBA Draft has been pushed back to Nov. 18, with the start of free agency delayed as well. While Christmas was mentioned as a potential start date, there is a strong push from some in ownership to wait until February or later, allowing a chance for more games with fans in the seats. Fan attendance accounts for 40% of NBA revenue, Adam Silver has said.

There are challenges with the later start. For one, the Tokyo Olympics will take place next July — with dozens of NBA players expected to compete on the huge international stage. Would the NBA use an NHL-style Olympics break in the season? If so, the NBA season could run so late the league struggles to get back on a preferred schedule for the 2021-22 season.

Whenever the season tips-off, owners want to play a full 82-game schedule after taking a financial hit this season due to the coronavirus. And they want as many fans as they can have in the building for those games.

Team general managers have noted an uptick in the quality of play in the bubble and think the reduced travel has something to do with it. They have discussed the idea of a homestand schedule — teams would stay home to play a team a couple of times in a row, reducing travel — but that creates its own challenges.

None of this is set yet. Adam Silver will be patient, gather as much information as he can, and not make a decision until he has to. As he has done throughout this process.

 

 

 

Nuggets furious fourth-quarter comeback beats Clippers, keeps season alive

By Kurt HelinSep 11, 2020, 10:24 PM EDT
The Los Angeles Clippers had controlled the game, never quite pulling away but clearly looking the better team. Los Angeles came out playing a purpose, defending well and throwing Jamal Murray off, being physical, then pushing the pace and getting out in transition all game long. It worked. The Clippers led by as many as 16 and were up 80-73 heading into the fourth.

Then Denver, playing with a focus born of desperation, played its best quarter of the series — 38 points, Murray and Nikola Jokic making plays, hustle on defense, and then Michael Porter Jr. sticking the dagger in the Clippers.

It was enough to keep Denver’s season alive. The Nuggets won Game 5 111-105, but the L.A. Clippers still lead the series 3-2. Game 6 is on Sunday.

“I know there’s not a lot of belief…” Nuggets coach Mike Malone said of the view of his team, which trailed 3-1 last round to Utah and came back. “We believe in ourselves.”

Jamal Murray summed up the turnaround. The Clippers came out and smothered him early (as they have done all series) with Patrick Beverley, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard spending time guarding him. Murray just could not find a rhythm and was 6-of-18 shooting through the first three quarters.

In the fourth, he was 3-of-3 from three (and finished the night with 26 points). Jokic was 4-of-4 in the fourth. As a team, the Nuggets were 7-of-9 from three in the fourth.

The Clippers shot 7-of-25 in the final frame.

“We missed a lot of open shots, a lot of open threes…” a frustrated Doc Rivers said postgame. “I thought our discipline defensively was far worse than our discipline offensively.”

Denver also was able to find footing because Rivers rested Kawhi Leonard longer at the start of the fourth (he finished with 36 points and played fantastic defense), sticking with Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell longer. Murray and Jokic hunted those matchups, then got their confidence.

In the end, Murray scored, 26, Jokic 22, and Paul Millsap a critical 17. Paul George added 26 for the Clippers.

There will be attempts to say this game changes everything, noting that Denver came back from 3-1 down last round against Utah, while the Clippers franchise has never reached the conference finals in its 50 years of existence. Be careful about going down that road.

The Clippers controlled this game most of the way, learned a hard lesson about closing a good team out, and Los Angeles remains the deeper and more talented squad.

But now the Nuggets have hope.

As Red said in Shawshank Redemption, “Let me tell you something my friend, hope is a dangerous thing.”

Grizzlies hire MIT women’s basketball coach Sonia Raman as assistant

Associated PressSep 11, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies on Friday hired Sonia Raman as an assistant coach. She replaces Niele Ivey, who was hired by Notre Dame in April.

Raman spent the past 12 seasons as women’s basketball coach at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she reached the NCAA Tournament twice. The Engineers went 91-45 over her final five seasons. She started coaching as an assistant at her alma mater, Tufts. She then spent six years as an assistant at Wellesley.

“She has a high basketball IQ and a tremendous ability to teach the game as well as a strong passion for the game,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. “She is going to be a great addition to our current coaching staff.”

Raman also graduated from the Boston College Law School in 2001.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of the Memphis Grizzlies coaching staff,” Raman said. “I can’t wait to get to Memphis and get started with Taylor, his staff and the team’s emerging core.”