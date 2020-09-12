Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: NBA approves plan for team to sell ads on practice jerseys

By Kurt HelinSep 12, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Every NBA team now has a corporate logo on the front of their game jerseys (two of them if you count the Nike swoosh, because they make the jerseys). It’s become a source of revenue for teams and hasn’t caused much of a stir among fans.

Now teams will be able to sell additional ads on their team practice jerseys, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The advertising on practice/shootaround jerseys could be larger than on game attire (where it is limited to the right side shoulder area), although obviously the cost would be less for the sponsor.

I’m surprised this hasn’t already happened. This creates another opportunity for revenue for the team, likely from a more local sponsor (who is watching guys in practice jerseys most of the season, other than a team’s hard-core local fans). It’s not messing with the integrity of the game.

Expect to teams start announcing the deals this offseason and the ads to show up next season. There’s no reason to delay.

Yelling reported inside Rockets’ locker room after Game 4 loss

Rockets yelling
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 12, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There should have been yelling after that performance.

Houston was listless and seemingly disinterested for more than three quarters of Game 4 against the Lakers Thursday, only making things respectable with a too-little-too-late fourth-quarter run. After that stinker of a game, there was yelling in the Houston locker room, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“There was audible shouting in the postgame locker room for the Rockets after Game 4. I’m told Rockets’ players were really holding each other accountable and challenging each other to bring better body langage, to bring better effort on the floor, and to bring more spirit to this Western Conference series against the Lakers.

“Without Dauel House here in Game 5 that will be another layer to watch.”

The Rockets looked like a team that had given up for most of Game 4, it’s a good sign some players called their teammates out of it. The Rockets now trail the series 3-1 because of that performance and will start trying to dig out of that hole on Saturday night.

Whether recognizing the problem will fix it is something else. The Lakers have doubled James Harden and dared other Houston players to beat them — the bet has worked. Rockets shooters look hesitant when the ball swings to them (except for Russell Westbrook, who maybe should be more hesitant) guys are not driving and creating.

We’ll see if the locker room talk changes that for Game 5. If not, Houston players will be in Cabo by Sunday.

For the first time ever, Patrick McCaw has lost a playoff series

Patrick McCaw
Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 12, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Patrick McCaw is a three-time NBA champion.

Which is insane to say for a guy who has played in fewer than 200 NBA games over four seasons and has been on the court for 245 total minutes of playoff basketball (Jayson Tatum played more than that in his last series). But if you follow the arc of McCaw’s career, as Austin63867 did at Reddit, you see a guy always in the right place. Until Friday night.

He was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft (38th overall) by the Milwaukee Bucks, who sold his rights for $2.4 million to the Golden State Warriors. McCaw spent the next two seasons on the Warriors — the two seasons Golden State won rings behind a Stephen Curry/Kevin Durant/Klay Thompson/Draymond Green lineup no other team could match. That first season, he did have an 18-point playoff game for the Warriors, but there were not a lot of wing minutes to be had on that roster.

McCaw wanted out, then in came Cleveland with an offer sheet — two years, $6 million, none of it guaranteed. The Warriors let him walk. Then the Cavaliers waived McCaw before his contract became guaranteed, so they paid him nothing.

In steps Toronto, who picked him up in January of last season, and McCaw largely watched (48 total playoff minutes) as Kawhi Leonard led Toronto to its first-ever title.

That’s three rings. After that, McCaw signed an extension to stay in Toronto as they worked to develop him, but he was held back this season due to health complications.

Friday night, when Jayson Tatum led the Celtics past the Raptors, it was the first time McCaw had ever been on a team that lost a playoff series. When next season starts, it will be the first time McCaw didn’t watch a banner go up and collect a ring on opening night since his rookie year.

For a Bucks team that has struggled to get over the hump, maybe the key for next season is to trade for McCaw.

Toronto’s Pascal Siakam: ‘I take a lot of the blame’

By Kurt HelinSep 12, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It was a rough series for Pascal Siakam. Brutal, really.

In seven games against Boston he averaged 14.9 points a game (down from 22.9 during the regular season), he shot 38.2% overall (45.3%) and 12.5% from three (35.9%). With gutty but undersized playmaking guards in Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet, Toronto needed someone who could create their own shot and shoot over the top of defenders. Siakam could not do it against the long, physical, athletic defenders of Boston.

After the Raptors lost in Game 7 Friday night, Pascal Siakam fell on the sword and took the blame for the struggles of Toronto’s halfcourt offense.

“I take a lot of the blame, man,” Siakam said. “It was definitely a learning moment for me just learning from this experience and just learning that you’ve gotta be ready and I wasn’t able to help my teammates. I take a lot of the blame…

“Obviously, I felt like I didn’t really give what was expected from me, and I definitely take a lot of that blame. But as a team, I think we played well and we fought. Like, that’s something that we did all season when things weren’t going well. We always fought and till the end, and I’m proud of those guys and I think everyone gave everything they had and, like I said, obviously, I’ve got to do better.”

Some on NBA Twitter have ripped Siakam for his performance, mostly because big picture thinking is lost in that swirling vortex. Siakam is going to improve from this experience and be the anchor of whatever comes next north of the border when Marc Gasol and Kyle Lowry are gone.

Siakam, 25, has played just four NBA seasons and made a leap in each one — he won Most Improved Player a year ago and made another big jump this season. He puts in the work.

He played brilliantly before the pandemic hit, and during the season Pascal Siakam was able to step into that Kawhi Leonard role of shot-creator in the halfcourt and do it at an All-Star level — that is an important thing. He didn’t run into trouble until the bubble, and until he ran into a very good defensive team in Boston that could roll out Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Daniel Theis at him. The Celtics had the fourth-best defense in the league in the regular season for a reason.

Expect Siakam to come back better than ever. Here is what coach Nick Nurse said about him after the loss, via Blake Murphy at The Athletic.

“I’m really confident. I think there has been nothing but progress like this (climbing a ladder) for him, and this was a weird and unique scenario. Again, I can’t stress enough how well he was playing leading into this pandemic break,” coach Nick Nurse said. “He was absolutely dominating game down the stretch for us, either at the basket or shooting the ball or kicking it out for wide-open shots. For whatever reason, all of us have been affected differently by this, but I’m not going to sit here and try to read too much into it. I think we’ve got to get to work. I totally believe in the kid. He’s a great person and a hard worker, and his trajectory was heading skyward rapidly. He answered every call. This is a minor setback for him that he can build from.”

Siakam is going to get better from this experience. Next time, Boston is not going to find it quite so easy to slow him down.

Jayson Tatum follows in footsteps of his idol Kobe Bryant in Game 7 win

Jayson Tatum Kobe
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 12, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Who is the youngest player in NBA history to have 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ assists in a Game 7?

Kobe Bryant at age 21 (in the 2000 comeback win vs. Portland that included the legendary alley-oop to Shaq).

Who is the second youngest?

Boston’s Jayson Tatum, 22, after his performance leading the Celtics’ to a Game 7 win over the defending champion Raptors Friday night.

Tatum grew up idolizing Kobe — he even got the chance to work out with him for a summer, where Kobe told him to shoot more — and Ernie Johnson asked him about that connection after the game.

“Anytime you mention somebody like that, it means you’re doing something good.”

Tatum has evolved into a superstar player, a cornerstone that the Celtics can build around and be contenders — just like his idol, Kobe.

Tatum takes the next step on that journey starting Tuesday when the Celtics face the Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.