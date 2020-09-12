2020 NBA Draft Combine
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Report: GMs told two-part 2020 NBA Draft Combine starts later this month

By Kurt HelinSep 12, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

There will be a 2020 NBA Draft Combine, but like so many other things in 2020 it will not look or feel like anything that has come before it.

A two-part Draft Combine will take place starting later this month, the league told general managers on a conference call Friday. Shams Charania of The Athletic has the report.

The idea being floated is players would get medical reviews by a team doctor at a local hospital (info can be shared with other teams), there would be guided on-court work, and the interviews would be virtual. As the process moved forward there would be in-person interviews for teams in the run-up to the draft.

The 2020 NBA Draft is set for Nov. 18. The NBA Draft Lottery already took place, with the Minnesota Timberwolves landing the No. 1 pick.

The NBA Draft Combine is really about the interviews and the measurements — top prospects rarely workout at the combine. That is certainly not changing this year. No in-person workouts can be conducted at first, which tends to hurt guys trying to move into the first round, or into the daft at all. What moves guys up boards is often the interview portion, or when they post a wingspan or vertical leap that turns heads.

That said, teams used the hiatus to do an incredible amount of film study on players — teams are not going to be surprised on draft night. They just want more information to help them make the right pick.

Report: Bucks insist they won’t trade Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 12, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Giannis Antetokounmpo said he wouldn’t force a trade from the Bucks.

But it’s not up to him.

Milwaukee still has the MVP under contract for another season.

Unless he signs an extension, Antetokounmpo is headed toward 2021 unrestricted free agency. He could walk and leave the Bucks with nothing, which at least opens the possibility of them trading him first.

Tim Bontemps of ESPN:

If Antetokounmpo passes on signing the supermax, multiple sources are adamant that the Bucks won’t trade him

Antetokounmpo could end this entire saga by signing his super-max extension. But the economic downturn caused by coronavirus complicates the decision. Antetokounmpo could get the same contract terms from Milwaukee on an extension this offseason or in free agency in 2021. He could also re-sign with the Bucks on a shorter deal and continue to reassess, maybe with an eye on locking in long-term once the salary cap rises.

As long as Antetokounmpo remains on an expiring contract, other teams will test Milwaukee’s resolve with trade offers. But it’ll be difficult for those other teams to send enough that the Bucks willingly forgo their shots at winning the 2021 championship and keeping Antetokounmpo long-term.

That’s risky for Milwaukee. With their older roster, the Bucks could slide and become less appealing to Antetokounmpo.

But unless Antetokounmpo says he plans to leave in free agency (which is technically different than a trade request), it’s probably a risk Milwaukee must take. And even in that scenario, the Bucks could keep him, try to win a title next year (which would be rewarding even if he leaves) and hope he changes his mind.

Toronto fights to end, but Jayson Tatum lifts Boston to series win, conference finals

Boston Toronto Game 7
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 12, 2020, 1:17 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Last season, when Toronto was in a hard-fought and tight second-round battle, the Raptors showed their defense, their resilience, their role-players all were good enough to get the job done.

This season, when Toronto was in a hard-fought and tight second-round battle, they showed all those same things.

What changed this year was Boston had the best player on the court: Jayson Tatum.

In a seven-game series that was in doubt until the final minutes, Tatum was the difference, the true Alpha player the Celtics could lean on to get buckets in the clutch and help make stops. Tatum had 29 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists in Game 7, helping Boston hold on for a 92-87 win that advances it to the Eastern Conference Finals against Miami. Game 1 of that series is next Tuesday.

In what had been a defensive, physical, back-and-forth Game 7, Boston went on a 7-0 run to open the fourth and then everyone got tight — Boston scored just 13 points the rest of the way, Toronto had only 16 for the quarter. The little bit of a lead Boston built up in those opening minutes held up because Kemba Walker scored eight points in the frame, and Boston cranked up its defense. Marcus Smart made the defensive play of the night.

Jaylen Brown had 21 points while Smart had 16 to go with that block.

“It took everything,” Jayson Tatum said after the game (via Keith Smith). “When you’re trying to achieve something special like winning a championship, you’re gonna have to go through some stuff. I think we responded.”

As they have all series, the Raptors struggled to score efficiently in the halfcourt — Fred VanVleet had 20 points but needed 20 shots to get there, Pascal Siakam scored 13 but on 12 shots. Following a breakout season from Siakam he struggled against the Celtics’ length and athleticism.

“I wasn’t really able to help my teammates. I take a lot of the blame,” Siakam said after the game.

Kyle Lowry, who had his share of tough losses on the court but now also has a ring, had advice for Siakam.

“The advice I would give him: Look at everything. Find out who is saying what. You’re going to use it as fuel,” Lowry said.

In the end, Lowry and Nick Nurse looked back at the last two seasons of Raptors basketball with a smile — they had made memories the city of Toronto would never forget.

“I already miss this team, you know what I mean?” Nick Nurse said. “That was a hell of a two-year run with the core group of these guys.”

Now Boston advances to try and make its own memories.

NBA’s reported goal next season: 82 games, in market, with fewer fans, reduced travel

Adam Silver restart
Jun Sato/WireImage
By Kurt HelinSep 11, 2020, 10:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA bubble looks like a one-hit-wonder.

While the NBA’s restart bubble in Orlando has worked and allowed games to take place, it’s not how the league wants to move forward. When the NBA returns next season — which is not happening before Christmas, and sources told NBC Sports is more likely to be in February — the goal is not to do it in a bubble format.

Instead, the hope is to do it in-market, with reduced fans and reduced travel. To start to get things closer to a typical season.

All that was told to teams through calls with owners on Thursday and GMs on Friday, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Everything is in flux still for the next NBA season, including the salary cap, which has yet to be set.

Already the 2020 NBA Draft has been pushed back to Nov. 18, with the start of free agency delayed as well. While Christmas was mentioned as a potential start date, there is a strong push from some in ownership to wait until February or later, allowing a chance for more games with fans in the seats. Fan attendance accounts for 40% of NBA revenue, Adam Silver has said.

There are challenges with the later start. For one, the Tokyo Olympics will take place next July — with dozens of NBA players expected to compete on the huge international stage. Would the NBA use an NHL-style Olympics break in the season? If so, the NBA season could run so late the league struggles to get back on a preferred schedule for the 2021-22 season.

Whenever the season tips-off, owners want to play a full 82-game schedule after taking a financial hit this season due to the coronavirus. And they want as many fans as they can have in the building for those games.

Team general managers have noted an uptick in the quality of play in the bubble and think the reduced travel has something to do with it. They have discussed the idea of a homestand schedule — teams would stay home to play a team a couple of times in a row, reducing travel — but that creates its own challenges.

None of this is set yet. Adam Silver will be patient, gather as much information as he can, and not make a decision until he has to. As he has done throughout this process.

 

 

 

Nuggets furious fourth-quarter comeback beats Clippers, keeps season alive

By Kurt HelinSep 11, 2020, 10:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Los Angeles Clippers had controlled the game, never quite pulling away but clearly looking the better team. Los Angeles came out playing a purpose, defending well and throwing Jamal Murray off, being physical, then pushing the pace and getting out in transition all game long. It worked. The Clippers led by as many as 16 and were up 80-73 heading into the fourth.

Then Denver, playing with a focus born of desperation, played its best quarter of the series — 38 points, Murray and Nikola Jokic making plays, hustle on defense, and then Michael Porter Jr. sticking the dagger in the Clippers.

It was enough to keep Denver’s season alive. The Nuggets won Game 5 111-105, but the L.A. Clippers still lead the series 3-2. Game 6 is on Sunday.

“I know there’s not a lot of belief…” Nuggets coach Mike Malone said of the view of his team, which trailed 3-1 last round to Utah and came back. “We believe in ourselves.”

Jamal Murray summed up the turnaround. The Clippers came out and smothered him early (as they have done all series) with Patrick Beverley, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard spending time guarding him. Murray just could not find a rhythm and was 6-of-18 shooting through the first three quarters.

In the fourth, he was 3-of-3 from three (and finished the night with 26 points). Jokic was 4-of-4 in the fourth. As a team, the Nuggets were 7-of-9 from three in the fourth.

The Clippers shot 7-of-25 in the final frame.

“We missed a lot of open shots, a lot of open threes…” a frustrated Doc Rivers said postgame. “I thought our discipline defensively was far worse than our discipline offensively.”

Denver also was able to find footing because Rivers rested Kawhi Leonard longer at the start of the fourth (he finished with 36 points and played fantastic defense), sticking with Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell longer. Murray and Jokic hunted those matchups, then got their confidence.

In the end, Murray scored, 26, Jokic 22, and Paul Millsap a critical 17. Paul George added 26 for the Clippers.

There will be attempts to say this game changes everything, noting that Denver came back from 3-1 down last round against Utah, while the Clippers franchise has never reached the conference finals in its 50 years of existence. Be careful about going down that road.

The Clippers controlled this game most of the way, learned a hard lesson about closing a good team out, and Los Angeles remains the deeper and more talented squad.

But now the Nuggets have hope.

As Red said in Shawshank Redemption, “Let me tell you something my friend, hope is a dangerous thing.”