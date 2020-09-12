Lakers end Rockets’ season by raining threes on them; L.A. advances with win

By Kurt HelinSep 12, 2020, 11:48 PM EDT
In a case of dramatic irony, the Houston Rockets’ small-ball experiment — and maybe the Mike D’Antoni era in Houston — came to an end because their taller opponents rained threes on them.

The Los Angeles Lakers were a bottom 10 team in the league in three-point shooting percentage during the regular season, but they shot 19-of-37 from three (51.4%) Saturday against a Houston defense forced to scramble and often unable to contest the shot.

Add on top of that the Lakers got out in transition far more than the small-ball Rockets (11 more fast break points) and played their best defense of the series, and this game wasn’t close.

The Lakers raced out to a double-digit lead in the opening minutes and were never seriously threatened the rest of the way on their way to a 119-96 thrashing of the Rockets in Game 5 of their second-round series. The Lakers take the series 4-1 with the win, sweeping four straight from the Rockets after Houston got the series opener.

The Lakers advance to the conference finals, where they will face the Clippers or Nuggets. The Western Conference Finals will begin next Wednesday (if the Clippers close it out in six games on Sunday) or Friday (if L.A./Denver goes seven).

The Lakers sent a message to whoever they will face on Saturday night with as dominant a performance as we have seen in the bubble. Early in the third, the Rockets cut the lead to seven, then the Lakers went on a 15-0 run and never looked back. LeBron James had 29 points on 9-of-18 shooting, plus 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Five other Lakers scored in double digits, and their three-point shooting was sharp — Marcus Morris was 4-of-4 from deep, while Danny Green was 4-of-6.

Los Angeles also reminded everyone they are a defensive force in this game.

Houston heads into the offseason with a lot of questions.

At the top of the list, will D’Antoni be back as their coach? His contract expires at the end of this season and the buzz around the league all season has been that there would be a parting of the ways.

If not D’Antoni, look for the Rockets to try and lure Jeff Van Gundy out of the broadcast booth to take over the team, suggests Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The next question becomes, do they stick with the small-ball roster and try to win that way? James Harden doesn’t sound ready to abandon the plan.

“We never really gave ourselves a chance,” Harden said postgame, via Ben Golliver of the Washington Post. “That’s rebounding, our switches, our offensive movement. That’s on us. If we’d given ourselves a chance and they beat us, we might have needed to switch it up.”

Whether they want to change or not, Houston may not have another option here. They have painted themselves into this corner financially and may not be able to get out.

Westbrook struggled in this series, and while part of that was due to the quad injury he battled through in the bubble, his efficiency slipped this season, and his fit with James Harden was in question before the playoffs started.

That said, the Rockets may have to make it work. Last summer the Rockets traded Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook (sending two first-round picks to OKC in the deal) and Westbrook makes $41.3 million next season, $44.2 million the season after that, and $47 million in the third year ($132.5 million total, for those of you scoring at home).

Or, look at it this way: The Rockets are on the hook to pay the trio of Harden, Westbrook, and Eric Gordon $98.6 million next season, $106.8 million the following season, and $113.9 million in the three years. Just those three guys.

No contract is untradeable, but to get out from under that the Rockets would have to take on other bad contracts plus send out picks/young players as sweeteners to their trade partners. The Rockets don’t have a lot of those assets left in the cupboard.

Houston may have to run it back with small ball next season, whether they wanted to or not.

The limits of how far that can take them in a West with LeBron and Anthony Davis was made clear on Saturday night.

Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo met with Bucks ownership to discuss future

By Kurt HelinSep 12, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo said he is not going to ask for a trade out of Milwaukee this offseason, and he wants to build a dynasty there. The Bucks have no intention of trading their superstar away.

However, this weekend Antetokounmpo unfollowed hundreds of people on social media — including the Bucks’ official accounts and those of all his teammates — which raised a few eyebrows around the league. Then Antetokounmpo sat down with Milwaukee ownership to discuss his future with the team, all of that reported by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Last season’s MVP and this year’s Defensive Player of the Year met privately with co-owner Marc Lasry, sources said…

The Bucks are committed to building and sustaining a championship roster around Antetokounmpo and are expected to be one of the busiest teams this offseason.

Rival teams are closely monitoring the situation.

Rival GMs are circling like vultures would be a more accurate description.

There is no word on what was discussed in the meeting, but you can be sure it included the direction of the roster and potential moves. Rumors that the Bucks might trade for Chris Paul have been flying around the league since Milwaukee was eliminated.

The Bucks have said they will offer Antetokounmpo a supermax extension this offseason, which at the expected salary cap level would be five years, $222 million. If he does not sign it he could be on his way to free agency in 2021. It also is possible Antetokounmpo could sign a shorter contract, waiting for the league’s financial issues caused by the coronavirus to fade, and then seeks the security of a longer contract.

Antetokounmpo is about to be a two-time MVP entering his prime; he can essentially choose where he wants to play — every team in the league would do whatever it took to get him. For more than a year now, sources have told NBC Sports that Milwaukee is a heavy favorite to re-sign the Greek Freak, it’s the only home he has known in the United States and now his son is there as well. Milwaukee is still considered the favorite, however, the Bucks’ loss to the Heat may have Antetokounmpo questioning what his next move should be. He has said his goal is to win rings, plural, and he may now be questioning if that can happen in Milwaukee.

The eyes of the NBA world will be on Antetokounmpo — and the speculation will not stop — until he signs his next contract. Wherever that may be.

Yelling reported inside Rockets’ locker room after Game 4 loss

Rockets yelling
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 12, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT
There should have been yelling after that performance.

Houston was listless and seemingly disinterested for more than three quarters of Game 4 against the Lakers Thursday, only making things respectable with a too-little-too-late fourth-quarter run. After that stinker of a game, there was yelling in the Houston locker room, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“There was audible shouting in the postgame locker room for the Rockets after Game 4. I’m told Rockets’ players were really holding each other accountable and challenging each other to bring better body langage, to bring better effort on the floor, and to bring more spirit to this Western Conference series against the Lakers.

“Without Dauel House here in Game 5 that will be another layer to watch.”

The Rockets looked like a team that had given up for most of Game 4, it’s a good sign some players called their teammates out of it. The Rockets now trail the series 3-1 because of that performance and will start trying to dig out of that hole on Saturday night.

Whether recognizing the problem will fix it is something else. The Lakers have doubled James Harden and dared other Houston players to beat them — the bet has worked. Rockets shooters look hesitant when the ball swings to them (except for Russell Westbrook, who maybe should be more hesitant) guys are not driving and creating.

We’ll see if the locker room talk changes that for Game 5. If not, Houston players will be in Cabo by Sunday.

Report: NBA approves plan for team to sell ads on practice jerseys

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 12, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
Every NBA team now has a corporate logo on the front of their game jerseys (two of them if you count the Nike swoosh, because they make the jerseys). It’s become a source of revenue for teams and hasn’t caused much of a stir among fans.

Now teams will be able to sell additional ads on their team practice jerseys, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The advertising on practice/shootaround jerseys could be larger than on game attire (where it is limited to the right side shoulder area), although obviously the cost would be less for the sponsor.

I’m surprised this hasn’t already happened. This creates another opportunity for revenue for the team, likely from a more local sponsor (who is watching guys in practice jerseys most of the season, other than a team’s hard-core local fans). It’s not messing with the integrity of the game.

Expect to teams start announcing the deals this offseason and the ads to show up next season. There’s no reason to delay.

For the first time ever, Patrick McCaw has lost a playoff series

Patrick McCaw
Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 12, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
Patrick McCaw is a three-time NBA champion.

Which is insane to say for a guy who has played in fewer than 200 NBA games over four seasons and has been on the court for 245 total minutes of playoff basketball (Jayson Tatum played more than that in his last series). But if you follow the arc of McCaw’s career, as Austin63867 did at Reddit, you see a guy always in the right place. Until Friday night.

He was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft (38th overall) by the Milwaukee Bucks, who sold his rights for $2.4 million to the Golden State Warriors. McCaw spent the next two seasons on the Warriors — the two seasons Golden State won rings behind a Stephen Curry/Kevin Durant/Klay Thompson/Draymond Green lineup no other team could match. That first season, he did have an 18-point playoff game for the Warriors, but there were not a lot of wing minutes to be had on that roster.

McCaw wanted out, then in came Cleveland with an offer sheet — two years, $6 million, none of it guaranteed. The Warriors let him walk. Then the Cavaliers waived McCaw before his contract became guaranteed, so they paid him nothing.

In steps Toronto, who picked him up in January of last season, and McCaw largely watched (48 total playoff minutes) as Kawhi Leonard led Toronto to its first-ever title.

That’s three rings. After that, McCaw signed an extension to stay in Toronto as they worked to develop him, but he was held back this season due to health complications.

Friday night, when Jayson Tatum led the Celtics past the Raptors, it was the first time McCaw had ever been on a team that lost a playoff series. When next season starts, it will be the first time McCaw didn’t watch a banner go up and collect a ring on opening night since his rookie year.

For a Bucks team that has struggled to get over the hump, maybe the key for next season is to trade for McCaw.